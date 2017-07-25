Death Knell For The Bulls?

The U.S. economy remains sick at its core. Despite the celebration about the recent improvement in corporate earnings over the last few quarters, a closer look reveals that all is still not well. In fact, when one gets down into the nuts and bolts of the U.S. economy, in some respects it is mired in a slowdown that is already running in its third year and counting.

Looking Under The Surface

The strength in corporate earnings has been impressive in recent quarters. After bottoming in 2016 Q1 at $86.44 per share on the S&P 500 Index, annual as-reported earnings have surged by as much as 16% over the past year to as high as $100.29 per share in 2017 Q1. And while the latest estimates have been fading in recent weeks, the latest reading for 2017 Q2 earnings is suggesting further improvement to as high as $104.84 per share. Looking forward, corporate profits are still projected to set a new all-time high by breaking the $105.96 per share mark set in 2014 Q3. Overall, it appears that all is well once again at the heart of the U.S. economy following a recent rough patch over the last few years.

But a closer look under the surface reveals that this is not at all the case. For when considering corporate profits from national income and product accounts (NIPA) from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, we see an entirely different story taking shape. As first introduced in a recent article, unlike S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) corporate earnings that measures the aggregate profits of the ever-changing list of 500 publicly traded companies on a financial accounting basis, NIPA profits focuses on current production with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments of all public and private U.S. based corporations, including private C-corporations, S-corporations and unconsolidated subsidiaries. In other words, NIPA profits are a much more comprehensive and, arguably, more relevant reading on corporate earnings.

Taking these NIPA readings one step further, it is notable when looking specifically at the current production of domestic, nonfinancial industries in the U.S. economy, we see profits that are not at all in recovery. To the contrary, they remain in chronic decline and still mired in a recession that dates back nearly three years now.

Profits by this measure are not even showing any signs of improvement. Nonfinancial corporate profit growth did turn modestly positive on a year-over-year basis in 2016 Q4 at just over +3%. But this reading quickly turned definitively back to the negative at -5% on a year-over-year basis in 2017 Q1.

This represents a notable divergence from the fantastic reading on 2017 Q1 earnings provided by the S&P 500 Index. For while the benchmark index touted a stellar earnings season with year-over-year as-reported growth in excess of 16%, nonfinancial corporate profit growth based on current production is telling a decidedly different story.

So what? Why should this divergence matter to investors in 2017? Because the steady decline in nonfinancial corporate profits have served as an early leading indicator for trouble ahead not only for headline corporate earnings on the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) but also for the stock market itself. In short, it has predicted the previous two bear markets well ahead of the decline in S&P 500 Index earnings.

Consider the following chart comparing nonfinancial corporate profits based on current production and S&P 500 as-reported earnings during the period from 2003 Q1 to 2007 Q2. Both rose with high correlation during much of this period. But in 2006 Q3, nonfinancial corporate earnings peaked and had been steadily falling for some time, while S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:VOO) earnings were continuing to rise well into 2007 before finally peaking in their own right. What followed was a recession and a particularly nasty in magnitude albeit short in duration bear market.

Or consider the following chart comparing these same two metrics from 1992 Q1 to 2000 Q3. Both rose in tandem through 1997 Q3. And both subsequently decline in unison through 1998 Q4. But while S&P 500 Index resumed its explosive rise to the upside into 1999 and 2000, nonfinancial corporate earnings did not confirm this reacceleration at all. Instead, the continued deterioration in the profits based on current production on nonfinancial corporations foreshadowed the danger that lurked ahead for headline corporate profits and the stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA) in general, as the tech bubble subsequently burst in notorious fashion.

The Bottom Line

While the U.S. stock market (NASDAQ:QQQ) continues to celebrate with corporate earnings on the mend, a closer look beneath the surface reveals that all is not well with the U.S. economy and corporate profits. In fact, the ongoing trend in nonfinancial corporate profits since 2014 Q3 may be warning of looming danger ahead, if history is any guide.

What does this mean for today's stock investors?

It will be important to monitor the latest readings on NIPA profits focusing on current production with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments for domestic nonfinancial corporations. For if this reading starts to pick up in its own right, it would provide much-needed confirmation of the improvement in headline S&P 500 earnings and suggest that the stock bull market still has legs.

However, if nonfinancial profits based on current production continue in their chronic decline much longer, it may be signaling that the second-longest bear market in history may finally be reaching its end no matter how much further improvement we see in S&P 500 earnings in the months ahead.

