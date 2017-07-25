Screaming Buy - Las Vegas Sands

Buying Las Vegas Sands means betting on these trends with one of the most profitable companies on the market.

Sands has a massive international exposure in Macau which is currently booming with more than 20% sales growth.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is probably one of the most amazing companies on the market. It's the ultimate tool to trade the consumer and economic activities in general and is one of the biggest gaming and entertainment companies anywhere in the world. In this article, you will read why I believe that the stock is a screaming buy - even before the earnings that will be reported on the 26th of this month.

Source: Sands

First of all, I believe that we could see a massive breakout around the 69-70 USD level. This could easily push the stock up to 2014 levels if the bull case I'm about to show you gets confirmed.

One of the most important things to remember is that the company is getting most of its sales from the Macau region. About 59% of all sales are generated in Macau which is roughly 40 points above the 17.6% number in Las Vegas itself.

That being said, it's obviously no surprise that Macau is heavily dependent on the economic activities in China. Mainly because it attracts wealthy Chinese visitors and international tourists.

I use the Chinese manufacturing PMI to get a leading picture of the economy. Leading means that this indicator tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months.

Currently, we are seeing a rather weak expansion in June. This is one of the weakest numbers since the 2016/2017 expansion. The good news is that China has recovered from a streak of weak readings and a full year of contraction in 2015.

These numbers have done their job. The gaming revenue in Macau shows a very clear picture and correlation to the LVS stock price performance. Note that I added the year-on-year performance of Las Vegas Sands to the year-on-year performance of Macau gaming revenue.

Macau is recovering from the worst sales slump since the recession. Sales have been down more than 40% in 2015 after entering the contraction zone in 2014. Note that 2014 marked the beginning of a global manufacturing slow down followed by a weaker consumer in 2015.

This period of weakness has been left behind and is replaced by massive growth around 20%. June showed a 25.9% sales increase which is the second month above 20% in 2017.

Macau compounded sales and the outright stock price of Las Vegas Sands show that there is a sustainable uptrend as long as sales are growing. The 2014 slow down has crushed the stock from 70 USD down to below 40 USD. I believe that a strong Macau performance will push the stock back to these levels rather sooner than later.

Not only Macau is performing well, we also see a strong trend is America's gambling hot spot Las Vegas.

Before I go into depth, its importance to see how the consumer and the service sector are performing. I look at both consumer sentiment and the NMI non-manufacturing index. This is a non-manufacturing PMI which is a leading indicator for the services sector.

Consumer sentiment has dipped a bit after the election spike but is still at one of its highest levels since 2005. The NMI non-manufacturing index has showed multiple strong numbers in both 2016 and 2017. The 2015 consumer and services weakness has been erased and replaced, just like the Macau sales slump.

This has led to a great performance of various activities in Las Vegas.

Gaming revenue is Clark County has had just one month of contraction in 2017 (-4.3% in February). All other months showed solid gains which pushes the YTD sales performance up 4.4% to 4.2 billion USD in the first five months of this year. Sales in downtown Las Vegas are even up 17% YTD and 9.5% in May.

Conclusion

Las Vegas Sands is seeing a very strong fundamental bull case. All major businesses are in high growth environments after a rather disastrous performance in 2015. Macau is growing around 20% year-on-year in addition to 5% growth in Clark County. Leading indicators are suggesting that this growth trend is not over year.

Considered that Las Vegas Sands has a big exposure in Macau and has very high margins (49.4% gross margin, 15.5% profit margin) compared to peers, I believe that this stock is a very interesting buy ahead of earnings. You want to keep this stock until this sector is seeing signs of weakness again.

