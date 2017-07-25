Assessing The Impact Of TLAC And CCAR On JPMorgan And Other G-SIBs

It is unlikely that JPM’s stock price will grow at the same pace as before.

On December 2016, the Federal Reserve adopted a final rule on Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (or TLAC). The Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (or CCAR) is a United States regulatory framework introduced by the Federal Reserve in order to assess, regulate, and supervise large banks and financial institutions. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), one of the Global Systemically Important Banks (or G-SIBs), is expected to meet the TLAC debt and/or capital requirement before January 1, 2019. At the same time, JPM as a large banking holding company, is also subject to CCAR. Will these regulations affect JPM’s operational strategy and growth in the near term? We examined JPM’s recent Q2 FY17 Earnings Call to find some answers.

Analytics with Artificial Intelligence

This analysis is part of a continuing series that uses AI to analyze the earnings calls and/or business intelligence of publicly traded companies. As demonstrated in our previous articles, we use a novel approach to AI that analyzes textual data for qualitative signals in search of insight into a company’s strategy, performance, and leading indicators of strength or weakness. To this end, we submit textual information into our AI engine, CIF, for a Meta-Vision analysis. Meta-Vision uses a reasoning model and propositional logic to create a Supporting-Fact model. For a detailed explanation of the technology and the analytic process, please click here.

We ingested the JPM Q2 FY17 Earnings Call transcript into CIF for a Meta-Vision analysis. We analyzed both JPM’s executive statement and the executive answers to analyst questions. The following is the resulting Meta-Vision display.

Meta-Vision Legend:

CIF discovers important points as 'Meta-Objects'. There are two type of Meta Objects, namely, Machine Generated Hashtag (or MGH) nodes and Supporting Fact (or SF) nodes. MGH nodes are important points discovered by CIF from the given dataset. SF nodes are the text that is being analyzed. 'Meta-Vision' is the topological mapping of Meta-Objects across a quadrant chart by semantics, context, and polarity. The quadrant chart connects Meta-Objects (MGH and SF nodes) by edges to depict their respective relationships. Clicking on a node opens a new window showing corresponding context for that node. The North-East "NE" quadrant is called the "common-positive quadrant". The North-West "NW" quadrant is called the "common-negative quadrant". The South-West "SW" quadrant is the "negative quadrant". The South-East "SE" quadrant is the "positive quadrant". The name of each quadrant denotes the connotation (common, negative, positive). Placement of nodes are determined by the AI. Machine generated hashtag nodes are labeled. The relative location from the X-axis denotes the strength of a MGH node. The closer the SF nodes are to the center, the higher the number of MGH nodes that it supports. For each of the important points (MGH node), the co-ordinate indicates the connotation. Clicking a MGH will bring out all the corresponding quotes in verbatim from the corpus (supporting facts and context). MGH nodes are also connected to fact nodes. Each Fact node represents the excerpts from the original document. Clicking a fact node will bring out the semantic and sentiment analytics on that excerpt.

Evaluating the Executive Statement with Meta-Vision

We examined the Meta-Vision display for context that may be driven by the TLAC compliance requirements. Based on our examination, we identified strategic points and corresponding supporting facts. We did so with the following agendas in mind:

For connected points, what is the nature of the relationships?

For negative points, are there supporting facts and/or business intelligence that can give us insights into other supporting facts that would mitigate the negativity?

For positive points, are there supporting facts and/or business intelligence that can give us insights into other supporting facts that would improve the benefit further?

For each of the points identified in the Meta-Vision view, are there conflicting facts within or between points that contradicts each other?

Meta-Vision in Focus: in JPM's own words

The following is a list of relevant machine-generated hashtags (MGH) and corresponding excerpts self-discovered by our AI from JPM’s earning call.

#product sheds light on slower growth

First, we are seeing slightly lower growth than we expected, coming into the year, it is only modestly lower and more importantly, we remain encouraged by the consistency and breadth of client demand across products. Secondly, we noted that mortgage could be a big driver and with a smaller market and a more competitive environment fewer loans have met our hurdle rate. And of course we remain appropriately focused on quality and not quantity of growth and as such loan growth is an outcome, not target. Other notable items predominantly net result changes and legal expense were a small net negative this quarter.... ...on to Markets, total revenue was $4.8 billion down 14% year-on-year... ...we expect IB fees in the second half of the year to be down year-on-year given that we had the highest IB fees on records for the third quarter last year.... ...we have revised our full year core loan growth down to 8% year-over-year....

#liquidity sheds light on capital target and reduction of wholesale deposits

...I wouldn’t start imagining necessarily how low that goes, I think we would want to operate with sufficiency of capital and liquidity. ...about the regulatory SLRs, so looking at it very broadly, if you look at - it s not just capital liquidity but mortgage rules, requirements, capital liquidity collateral rules, where collateral can be used and not used.... The counterfactual would have been that $1 trillion or $2 trillion would have been lent out had these rules been changed five years ago…that is the counterfactual. It‘s not that, well the banks wouldn’t have lent the money. And so again, there is a false notion that all this didn‘t hold back the economy, yes it did. ...In terms of liquidity…we think preponderance of that deposit outflow would be wholesale deposits…we would see those deposits ultimately leave the system....

#nii sheds light on the effect of geographical volatility

...market NII which we wouldn’t consider to be in a traditional sense cool, can exhibit volatility geographically with NIR....

#corporate sheds light on how JPM beats earning

Corporate reported net income of $570 million which includes the legal benefit I mentioned earlier of $645 million in revenue or $400 million after tax. And a reminder, this is the same $645 million that was publicly announced in August 2016 and represents partial reimbursement for costs that we previously incurred and paid that remained the responsibility of the WaMu receivership.

#revenue sheds light on annul outlook

These effects together with modest downward pressure from lower tenure rate with all other things equal point to a full year number of closer to $4 billion up, while this is in the previous 4.5.

#stock sheds light on how JPM’s strategy is simultaneously helping it beat earnings and preserve capital

...we’re in the market buying our stock every day, you know we’re at 1.8 times value you saw in gaining shareholder assets. We still think that there is significant value in the stock. We believe in the earnings power and the franchise that we have here. And so not to say that we would utilize all the capacity because other things can come up, but we’ve put in the request based upon our desire to want to ultimately move lower.

Analysis

RE: In order to meet CCAR requirements, JPM capital targets must be maintained within range

Staying within the range prescribed by CCAR requirements has forced JPM to adhere to stricter loan guidelines. With an increasing focus on “ quality and not quantity of growth”, JPM has seen “ fewer loans have met our hurdle rate” (for more, see #product MGH). As a result, JPM revised their “…full year core loan growth down to 8% year-over-year….” (for more, see #product MGH). Connecting the dots leads us to believe that there will be a continued impact on revenue originating from loans.

RE: Liquidity affected by Long-Term Debt (LTD) will impact G-SIBs operational strategy.

Strict loan requirements and calm markets have limited revenue generation opportunities. The landscape of banking activity from this point forward will be further constrained in part or in full by TLAC elements (namely, LTD). Moreover, TLAC regulation is applicable to all globally systemically important banks, including JPM. In turn, we expect TLAC will create a new era in loans and credit.

RE: JPM is buying back stocks, in part, to preserve capital

In the last financial crisis, banks were bailed out. The TLAC rule shifts the burden to the shareholders and long term debt holders, not the taxpayers, should there be another financial crisis. After passing CCAR, JPM successfully petitioned the Federal Reserve to authorize additional buybacks. JPM was cleared to begin buying back $19.4 billion of shares. Buying back stocks has several effects. First, it reduces the outstanding stock. Second, it drives up EPS. Third, it preserves capital that otherwise would be used for loans (which JPM is constricted by CCAR). Buying back stocks can only go as far as JPM stays within range of capital target that satisfies CCAR requirements. In the Earnings Call, JPM stated:

In terms of liquidity…we think preponderance of that deposit outflow would be wholesale deposits…we would see those deposits ultimately leave the system....

As the Federal Reserve begins to switch to a tight money policy by unwinding its balance sheet, we expect wholesale depositors will withdraw deposits to buy securities from the Federal Reserve.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we noted that as a result of these new elements of regulation and the unwinding of central banks' huge balance sheet, it hampers JPM’s revenue generation opportunities. We do not expect JPM’s stock price will continue to increase in the same pace as in the past year. Additional caution about the effect of TLAC must be exercised in considering JPM, or for that matter any G-SIB or banks subjected to MREL, as a long-term investment vehicle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am neither a certified investment advisor nor a certified tax professional. The data presented here is for informational purposes only and is not meant to serve as a buy or sell recommendation. The analytic tools used in this analysis are products of SiteFocus.