ETFs For Bond Investors

What are the benefits of bond ETFs.

Learn more about the bond ETF.

Find the bond ETF that fits your investment objective

iShares ETFs offer comprehensive coverage across the yield curve. Use this interactive chart to find bond ETFs across asset classes, yield, and duration.

Access markets on demand with bond ETFs

Regulatory and structural shifts have made trading bonds more difficult in recent years. Institutional investors are increasingly turning to bond ETFs for liquid, low-cost bond exposure without the structural challenges of the over-the-counter market.

The benefits of bond ETFs

1. Simple: Gain diversified access to broad and targeted bond exposures in a single-trade.

2. Fast: ETFs give investors the ability to trade fixed income exposure quickly.

3. Efficient: Compared to transacting in individual bonds, ETFs can offer significant trade cost savings.

Learn how institutions use bond ETFs

Portfolio Construction

Constructing a diversified bond portfolio, accessing niche sectors with limited trading resources or investing a significant inflow of cash into an existing portfolio may present challenges.

When gaining exposure to a specific sector is difficult, investors may benefit from using ETFs to help complete an asset allocation or access new market segments.

ETFs can be used for portfolio completion

For illustrative purposes only.

Tactical Trades

ETFs are frequently used as tactical trading tools because they provide investors with the ability to gain exposure in a timely, cost-effective and efficient manner. ETFs make it possible to express broad-based sector views quickly while limiting idiosyncratic and unintended curve risks.

In this example, an investors takes a view on high yield bonds by opening a position in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) when credit spreads are wide. The manager closes the position when they tighten.

Trade credit spreads with an ETF

Source: Bloomberg, as of 6/30/16. For illustrative purposes only. Not meant to be investment advice.

Liquidity Management

Cash flows into and out of a portfolio can disrupt performance. Challenges may arise when assets need to be liquidated during difficult market conditions to meet a withdrawal. Conversely, large cash inflows may sometimes result in excess cash positions when managers face delays in sourcing bonds.

ETFs can be added to portfolios to provide an additional liquidity layer, acting as a buffer to help manage inflows and outflows, while providing a way to manage market exposure.

Portfolio funding options to fulfill a large redemption

For illustrative purposes only.

This article was originally posted on iShares.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.