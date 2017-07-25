Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (7/24/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, July 24.

This is the busiest week of the earnings season and 200 companies out of the S&P 500 are due to report this week. "The distortions caused by all these earnings coming at once are immense, so, if you're listening to me, CFOs and CEOs, please, you need to rethink when you report. You can do it earlier, you can do it later, anything but this week. You're not going to get the right prices for your stock," said Cramer. With that, he discussed his game plan for the week.

Tuesday

Industrial stocks, restaurants and semiconductors will report on Tuesday - Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 3M (NYSE:MMM), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Domino's (NYSE:DPZ), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

The industrial stocks are expected to report good results. Cramer's pick is 3M of the three, but his recommendations for all three stocks were, "High expectations have caused these stocks to ramp going into earnings, so if you want to buy them, I suggest waiting until the end of the conference calls before you pull the trigger. Trading off the headlines is just way too risky this week."

Cramer thinks CEO Steve Easterbrook's initiative will keep driving McDonald's up. "I think the wonder continues, though, with better-than-expected numbers, a weaker dollar and some customer relations improvement that could continue to propel this stock," he said. Domino's has beaten earnings consistently while Chipotle, on the other hand, has had many unfavorable incidents and weak earnings due to these. Cramer thinks this time will be no different.

AMD's chips are everywhere and Cramer expects good numbers from them. "AMD doesn't seem to be able to tell a great story and we typically get sell-offs after it reports. So if you want to own AMD, may I suggest that you wait," he added.

Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA), Ford (NYSE:F), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report on Wednesday.

Boeing is getting tough to understand and hence one should wait to learn more before pulling the trigger. Cramer was bullish on Facebook, Lam Research and PayPal. The Fed will also hold a meeting on Wednesday. "I think it's vital they sell these long-term bonds before they give us any more rate hikes. Why? Because these could slowly drive up longer term interest rates in a natural fashion, which would be good for the banks. And boy, do they need it, because their stocks continue to be drubbed even as their quarters weren't that weak. Hold onto your bank stocks. Look for this day to be a good one for the financials," said Cramer.

Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will report earnings.

Cramer hopes Southwest's earnings report will lift the rest of the group. Dow Chemical is a buy both before and after the report. Starbucks is a battleground. "The hope here is simple: that Starbucks has solved their throughput problem and gotten same-store sales back to a palatable range of 4-5% in this country instead of something lower that will cause the stock to get hammered to the mid-$50s," said Cramer.

Amazon has been rallying since its Prime Day and Cramer expects good numbers from them. Investors will be watching the report for Amazon web services and the company's effect on the retail sector.

Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will report on Friday and they will give a view of the energy sector.

"Will the market go higher through this thicket? I think each day will be a trend unto itself, some days will cancel out other days, but overall, the bottom line is that I suspect the ton of the internationally oriented companies that report will benefit from stronger markets, a weak dollar, and they will carry the day for the bulls," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro reported a good quarter but their stock declined 9%. Cramer interviewed CEO Brian Goldner to learn more about the quarter.

"Second quarter is much smaller for us. The third and fourth quarters represent a much bigger proportion of our total business and we expect still a very strong year. We've told people that we expect great growth. So, from strength to strength," said Goldner. They expect the My Little Pony film in October, another Star Wars film in December, and a Frozen special slated for the holidays will boost the earnings.

Apart from movies, they see strength in eSports and video games. As well as this, the mobile game was in focus. "We'll talk with our analysts next week about our 'Magic Digital Next' platform, where we're launching the next generation of 'Magic' online play. 'Magic' is a very powerful brand online. We need to build a bigger platform, a more robust platform, and we've been at that for a while and we're going to show our analysts just how we're going to launch this," said Goldner.

They have bought back $150M worth of their stock and seen 14% compounded dividend growth. Cramer thinks the decline in the stock is an opportunity to buy.

RH (NYSE:RH) vs. Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH)

Companies in the same sector usually trade together, but in the home furnishings group, it's not the same. The stock of RH has gained 145% in 2017 while that of rival Ethan Allen has fallen 15%.

RH has been a volatile stock over the past few years. However, they pre-announced better than expected results and then cut their forecast in June. They have also been buying back their own stock aggressively.

On the other hand, Ethan Allen started the year with a rise in same-store sales only to see 5.4% decline in Q2 and 8.2% in Q3. Cramer is not sure if either of them have enough fire power to turn around. He is looking away from both these volatile stocks.

CEO interview - Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor missed their Q2 earnings and they have been fighting the illegal dumping of steel by China. Cramer interviewed chairman, president and CEO John Ferriola to find out what lies ahead. Cramer's trust owns shares of Nucor.

Ferriola said that the issue with the steel industry is a pressing issue for Washington. "There's no doubt we're in a trade war. We are losing that trade war. It is time to take action to support the American industry and the American people. And beyond just the steel industry, we're talking manufacturing as a whole. Steel is the bedrock of manufacturing. Manufacturing is the bedrock of any strong economy," he said.

Foreign competition is not motivated for profit but to export their unemployment to the US. If the low cost imports continue, it will engulf the whole US market. "There's no doubt, when you have predatory countries like China, as an example, they will take care of their own appliance and tractor industries in China before they worry about supplying steel to those American manufacturers here. Steel is a raw material that's essential for all manufacturing. You want to make sure you have a strong steel industry to have a strong manufacturing industry," said Ferriola.

Despite this, Trump has not been able to push the policy for tariffs on imported steel. If the policy is passed, Nucor and its peers will unleash new improvement. "If you look at the last six, seven years, we've invested over $7 billion growing our company, and we're doing that in an environment where we're not sure we have a sustainable industry. Can you imagine the action that Nucor would take and others in our industry would take in growing our business, creating jobs, if we were assured of a sustainable environment in which we could operate our industry?" said Ferriola.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

United Continental (NYSE:UAL): Lower fuel prices will boost earnings.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO): It's speculative.

