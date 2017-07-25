SLV:  Buy 16.30 Break

The long-term downtrend in the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: SLV) continues and this has pushed the ETF off the radar for many investors that might otherwise be interested in gaining exposure to precious metals assets. But we are starting to see alignment in several important areas which suggest that the slide in SLV may be reaching a point of exhaustion. If these projections turn out to be accurate, it could mean that SLV is extremely undervalued and ready to begin a strong bull run higher. Of course, the long-term trajectory is clearly negative and so there is risk involved for long investors in SLV with markets in their current state. But this is the case for any contrarian position, and the potential for gains here could more than make up for these risks if a true reversal is ready to occur. The first evidence of this would be in place if we see a break in SLV above the critical 16.30 mark, as this would be the first suggestion that the long-term downtrend is over and that markets are ready to start moving higher.

More broadly, it is important to identify the factors that could put these trend reversals into place. Here, we will identify two factors as possibilities: rising volatility in stock markets and suggestions from the Federal Reserve that we will not be seeing any additional interest rate hikes in the US before the end of this year. These are two issues that create bullish tailwinds for safe haven assets and precious metals instruments, and so SLV would be a clear beneficiary if these two factors strengthen in the next few weeks.

Over the last two years, a good portion of the headlines in the financial news media have highlighted the tightening policy environment that is characterizing the US economy. But when we look at the longer-term picture, it is clear that this does not really explain the current state of affairs. Interest rates still remain near historical lows, and this puts non-yielding assets like SLV and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD) in a much better position on a relative basis.

If we are actually going to see any major changes in the Fed's stated policy agenda, we will need to see material changes in the US consumer inflation level. Price stability is generally the Fed's main concern. But, for most of this year, we have actually seen small declines in these areas. This reduced the incentive for the Fed to tighten policy as it can be argued that the changes will add unnecessary risks in areas like wage growth and industrial production as we head into 2018.

In this chart, we can see that reports in manufacturing data have only recently turned positive and so there are clear vulnerabilities here if the Fed does make the decision to continue changing interest rate levels in the next few months. We can add to this the fact that the pro-growth infrastructure policies that were originally suggested by the Trump administration have become less likely to be met with legislative approvals. So the combination of these factors suggests that the Fed is not actually in a position to act on the intentions that were highlighted in the early parts of this year.

Last, we must factor-in the volatility that has been seen in wage growth in the US. Wage growth is generally viewed as the primary indicator of purchasing power for individuals and households, and the negative trends that have been seen over the last few months have created new concerns for the Fed. Once these concerns are expressed in public policy statements, the result will be weaker rate expectations in a majority of the investment community. Trading volumes in the stock market will start to normalize over the next few weeks and the added volatility as measures in instruments like the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX) will make safe haven instruments like SLV more attractive.

All combined, these factors signal the end to the downtrend in SLV. From a chart perspective, we will need to see a break of critical levels at 16.30 in order to confirm this bullish outlook. We do not typically recommend buying upside breaks in any asset but when we look at the forceful nature of the prior downtrend in SLV it is clear we will need to see more of a market response before pulling the trigger to buy. This will come as the downtrend is invalidated, making SLV ready for new long positions.

