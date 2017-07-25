Blue Apron: Quiet Period Ends. Prepare To Sell The Bounce.

This trading idea carries a high degree of risk. It should only be considered by those who can afford to lose the money they employ in this trade. Please use caution and set stops accordingly.

We are looking for the often reliable Breakout Failure Pattern to occur tomorrow morning on Tuesday 7/25/17. When it is clear that buying is exhausted we will enter our short.

Blue Apron (APRN) has been a good trading stock since its IPO and the volatility in this issue may persist for a while longer. On July 10th we posted this idea entitled, Blue Apron: Prepare To Buy The Bounce. In the article we discussed possible bottoming patterns to look for as selling became exhausted.

The rounding bottom pattern (above) is a fairly close approximation for the daily candlestick chart pattern (below):





Blue Apron's IPO quiet period ended today, Monday 7/24/17. The accompanying analyst buy recommendations have provided the catalyst for a relief rally that had APRN up as much as 18% today. The stock closed at $7.39, up 84 cents or 12.8%. These type of buy recommendations from analysts employed by the underwriters of the IPO are typical after an IPO as underwriters are obligated to support the stock in the after market. Bullish research comments along with optimistic price targets are expected to help support the stock by encouraging investors to buy.

Sometimes these analysts are correct and then again, sometimes their optimism is cause for cynicism on the part of investors. So which one of these two opposing sentiments is correct in the case of APRN? Will the optimistic views of analysts employed by the IPO underwriting firms prevail, or would investors be correct in viewing the analyst's bullish comments with cynicism? Will the stock of APRN trade back higher or will shares continue to be sold to even lower levels?

Longer term, the future looks very challenging for Blue Apron as competition in this space is abundant and Amazon (AMZN) has just entered the space with its acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM). But we are interested primarily in the shorter term trading opportunities offered by the volatility of this recent IPO. This makes our job of identifying the correct direction of APRN in the near term more difficult.

Fortunately, we can apply a few basic tools and concepts to remove some of the guesswork from this trade. Trader's Idea Flow believes that this bounce may be short-lived and possibly has provided us with another opportunity to short APRN. We will look for the often times reliable Breakout Failure Pattern to signal our short entry point on the morning of Tuesday 7/25/17.

Let's lend some context to this trade: Initially, a $17 IPO price was discussed for APRN. Then the Amazon-Whole Foods deal was announced and any hopes of achieving an aggressive IPO price were quickly dashed. The IPO priced at a mere $10 per share on 6/29/17. Evidently, that IPO price was still not cheap enough as the market took the new issue down to an all-time low of $6.23 on 7/18 as seen on the chart above.

APRN put in a short term bottom in anticipation of the quiet period ending as well as taking a pause from the very sharp sell off that occurred. Today the end of the quiet period delivered the catalyst for the relief rally and the bounce in APRN was significant as expected. This anticipated event was discussed in Trader's Idea Flow's 7/10/17 post.

But these type of analyst buy recommendations are typical after an IPO as underwriters are obligated to support the stock. Trader's Idea Flow believes that it is likely that this short term relief rally will fade. It is possible that APRN will retest its lows on the daily chart. This window of opportunity could provide a short-term trade to sell APRN short for a 5%-10% profit, perhaps more.

Here is the setup for the trade and again, we are employing the Breakout Failure Pattern as a tool to help us recognize an optimal entry point for our short:

1. Today's 7/24/17 breakout made an intra-day high of $7.87 according to the chart APRN shown above;

2. APRN closed at $7.39;

3. In the morning on Tuesday 7/25/17 we will be looking for the signal that buying is exhausted and that upward momentum has stalled. This signal will be communicated on the chart by the following pattern called Breakout Failure:

4. We will watch closely to see if APRN is able to trade above today's high of $7.87. If the stock is unable to trade higher, then the attempt to breakout to higher prices has failed. This is the signal that buying is exhausted, momentum has stalled, and we will attempt to enter our short position.

To summarize:

$7.87 is the upside resistance point. $6.85 is the support level on the chart.

If the stock fails to breakout above the $7.87 resistance point, then we will sell APRN short;

If the stock trades above $7.90 then we will postpone our short sale and wait for breakout failure to occur later at some higher price;

If the stock does experience breakout failure on the chart as illustrated by the pattern above then it will likely trade back down as we anticipate. We will need to envision a support level on the chart as an approximate point to cover our short. We will look for support at $6.90 on the chart. Two prior highs on 7/18 and 7/19 indicate this price level for support;

If the stock does not break below $6.90, then we will cover our short sale with a profit;

If the stock does break below $6.90, then we will hold our short for further downside and profit. $6.23 is the all-time low for APRN that was set just last week. We will look to see if that support level of $6.23 holds as APRN may retest it previous lows.

Again, this short-term trading carries many risks and it should only be attempted by very aggressive, short term traders. Please employ caution and stop losses in your trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in APRN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.