Will Tesla's Balance Sheet End Its Dreams?

As my followers know, I keep a close eye on Tesla (TSLA), and the company's financial health is front and center for me.

In what became one of my more popular articles, The Problem With Tesla's Competition, I explained that the incumbent auto manufacturers simply had too much debt on their balance sheets to embark on a five-year period during which they incur the unprofitable costs that Tesla has incurred in the last five years while building its first Gigafactory.

In the comments to my article, however, some have challenged me to dig deeper into Tesla's own balance sheet, and I said:

Financial Leverage

One key measure of a company's financial leverage is its total debt to total asset ratio. This ratio indicates the proportion of a company's assets that are being financed with debt, rather than equity. A ratio greater than 0.5 shows that the majority of assets are being funded with debt, while a lower ratio indicates that more of asset funding is coming from equity.

Because Tesla has primarily relied on equity issuances to fund its 50% CAGR disruption of the automotive industry, we would expect to see a low total debt to total asset ratio compared to its competitors who are mostly debt laden. Let's take a look:

TSLA Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

As we expected, or shockingly for some bears, Tesla has one of the least levered balance sheets in the industry. Tesla's financial leverage had even dipped to 22%, which was significantly below all of Tesla's major competitors, before increasing slightly to 32% following the SolarCity acquisition in 4Q16.

This comparison, however, needs to be further adjusted, because Tesla's balance sheet is even more conservative than what the above graph indicates. As of March 31, the latest data available, Tesla had $4.0 billion of total cash and cash equivalents, $8.2 billion of total debt, and $25.1 billion of total assets. In other words, in a worst case scenario in which the company had to slow down its growth and use its cash on hand to pay down debt, the company's total debt to assets ratio drops to below 20%, calculated as ($8.2 billion of total debt minus $4.0 billion of total cash) divided by ($25.1 billion of total assets minus $4.0 billion of total cash).

Liquidity

Liquidity, the amount of cash and cash equivalents a company owns to manage its short-term debt obligations is a key factor in assessing a company's basic financial health. The most common metric used to measure liquidity is the current ratio, which considers the current total assets of a company relative to that company’s current total liabilities. Let's take a look:

TSLA Current Ratio (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Although not at the top of the list this time, Tesla has one of the highest coverages of its current liabilities, indicating that the company's short-term obligations is as conservatively managed as its long-term obligations.

An Important Note On Interest Expense

Page 22 of the company's latest Form 10-Q (which all long-term investors should have on their nightstand) shows that the vast majority of the company's interest expense in 1Q17 (~$25 million of the $31 million total interest expense) was non-cash amortization of the debt discount booked when convertible notes were issued. In other words, the company did not have to pay $25 million of the $31 million of interest expense in the quarter, but it was simply an accounting entry to record previous debt discount in the appropriate quarter. This is important distinction to point out as it has financial modeling implications when estimating the company's future cash flow needs as throughout the ongoing Model 3 production ramp.

Tesla's Challenge

Tesla has not yet generated any meaningful level of net income in any of its previous quarterly results. Simply put, the company is very aggressively moving forward on its growth plans through long-term investments in capital expenditures as it builds out Gigafactories 1 and 2, research and development expenses as it starts recognizing previously capitalized Model 3 development costs and incurs additional costs for Tesla Semi and Model Y, and other SG&A as it builds out its global corporate infrastructure. As a result, and as I presented in detail in my recent article, When Will Tesla Join The S&P 500?, I do not expect Tesla's bottom line to turn meaningfully positive until 2H18:

Source: When Will Tesla Join The S&P 500?

This path of aggressive growth, however, lowers the company's ability to generate cash flow in the shorter term, which means the company's interest coverage ratio is negative and not meaningful.

The financial risk attached to a negative interest coverage ratio, however, is mitigated by the company's $4.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents already on its balance sheet. Since management earlier this year indicated that capital expenditures would amount to slightly over $2 billion by the time the company starts Model 3 production and that the company would need to invest further in 2H17 for automation of the production line, the majority of the $4.0 billion of existing cash will be needed to ramp up Model 3 production to scale, at which point it is expected to command healthy gross margins. Therefore, I expect the company's existing cash balance, the gross profits generated from Model S and Model X sales, cash inflow from additional Model 3 reservations and final order conversions, to be more than sufficient until the company achieves sustainable operating profitability in 2H18.

Bottom Line

The company's balance sheet is one of the more conservative ones in the automotive industry both with respect to coverage of its short-term and long-term obligations. Given that Tesla is also in pole position for the all-electric fully autonomous future that even its competitors have now come to accept, I deem Tesla's financial strength to be favorable relative to its competitors. The company's primary challenge will be to prove that it can ramp up Model 3 production to scale with gross profit margin of 20% or more.

