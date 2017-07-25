Here's How I'm Managing My Long-Term Position In Home Depot

An initial position was entered as a momentum play; based on changing dynamics, it's time to get defensive.

The recent stock price has weakened due to speculative concerns from Amazon's partnership with Sears, and e-commerce risks in general.

Review

The Home Depot (HD) has been a consistent and stable performer within the traditional retail space. This has not been as easy to come by, as the increase in store closures for a wide variety of traditional retail entities has intensified over the past few years.

Further complicating market perceptions has been Amazon.com’s (AMZN) growing push to gain exposure to every and any aspect of retail. Recently, Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market (WFM) to gain exposure to the grocer and potentially, foodservice industries. The company also announced a partnership with Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) where Amazon will begin selling the full line of Kenmore appliances through its e-commerce platform.

Both of these events led to negative pressure for Home Depot’s stock price, with the latter have the greater impact. I entered an initial position in Home Depot this past mid-June. The primary objective of this move was to gain exposure to retail through a platform poised to continue to grow. Home Depot had been on a strong positive performance trajectory, which is still expected to continue.

Additionally, Home Depot has a strong financial position, with growing comparable store sales growth driving strong GAAP earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) growth. Sustained housing market activity has served as a foundation for the current growth cycle.

Based on the recent events and the far-reaching impacts to traditional retail, I am inclined to exercise more caution in managing the position. This is not solely due to e-commerce shifts as Home Depot’s capital structure continues to increase its dependency on leverage. Due to these concerns, I am willing to accept greater volatility and wider fluctuation in the company’s stock price to the downside before taking further action.

Fundamental Snapshot

Home Depot’s financial position is strong when considering cash conversion coverage, enterprise valuation, leverage to EBITDA, top- and bottom-line growth and margins, and free cash flow and dividend yield performance.

Looking to expectations for the company’s revenue and profit growth over the next couple of years, and a price around $150 to $155 per share provides a sweet spot to take advantage of the expected continued momentum. From a valuation standpoint, expectations are for continued P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples to remain at or near the 22 and 12 times levels.

The core driver for the company’s performance has been its comparable store sales growth, which has grown near or above the 5 percent level the previous seven consecutive quarters. Over this same period, Home Depot has witnessed its online sales as a percentage of total net sales increase from 5 to 7 percent.

Over the most recent April 2017 quarter, online sales increased by 22 percent year over year (YoY), and on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis were at nearly $6 billion. This performance reflected an acceleration in growth over the previous year’s results.

Home Depot is witnessing margin expansion for both its profit and EBITDA margins. The company’s profit margin has expanding by 90-basis points (bps) since 2015, from 7.6 to 8.5 percent as of the most recent TTM. Similarly, the EBITDA margin has improved by 130 bps from the same period to 16.4 percent as of the TTM. Estimates call for Home Depot’s profit margin to approach the 9 percent level over the next couple of years.

The July quarter has typically been marginally lower sequentially due to seasonality, but with improving gross domestic product (GDP) expected as housing activity has remained stable, Home Depot may be poised to notch its eighth consecutive quarter of comparable store sales growth near or above 5 percent.

Home Depot’s financial position is sound as the company’s cash conversion cycle is near zero, and receivables and inventory are greater than all current liabilities. Leverage is of concern and will be discussed below, but leverage as a ratio of EBITDA is solid, a result of the company’s EBITDA growth, which improved greater than 8 percent the most recent quarter.

Home Depot generated over $10.7 billion in operating cash flow over the TTM period. After factoring for net capital expenditures, the company generated a 5 percent free cash flow yield based on yesterday’s closing stock price. This year, the dividend payout was increased by 29 percent, with the current yield at 2.5 percent.

Overall, there is a lot to like about Home Depot, but there are risks associated with both the near and long term. As stated, these include the competitive threat of e-commerce, but also the company’s increasing dependence on leverage to fund the stock repurchase program.

Leverage Concerns

There are three fundamental points of focus for how I manage a portfolio. A company needs to be growing, or if overly cyclical, the potential for the next up-cycle needs to be understood. The balance sheet needs to be strong, defined by cash conversion coverage and leverage ratios. Free cash flow needs to be stable and/or improving.

Of these, Home Depot’s only weakness is reflected by its leverage exposure. Upon a review, debt-to-capital, debt-to-equity, shareholder’s equity and stock price to book value (P/B) have all been impacted by the company’s share repurchase program.

As mentioned, Home Depot has ample operating cash flow to cover net capital expenditures and the dividend payout, with plenty of room to spare. On a TTM basis, the company had $5.4 billion to spare to be exact. However, during the same TTM period, Home Depot purchased $7 billion worth of stock.

From 2016 to current alone, treasury stock, at cost has increased from $33.2 to $41.4 billion, while retained earnings have only increased from $31 to $36.5 billion. This has reduced shareholder equity by $2.4 billion to $3.9 billion. Conversely, debt-to-equity has increased from 336 to 580 percent, and debt-to-capital has increased from 77 to 85 percent.

The driver of these results has been the share repurchase program which has averaged $1.7 billion per quarter over the past 13 consecutive quarters. The company continues to borrow more money in order to implement the share repurchase program. Home Depot is not alone, The Boeing Company (BA) has achieved a nearly 100 percent debt-to-capital ratio.

The primary concern from this dependency on leverage is the risk of financial distress and/or ability to pay debtors. Typically, earnings are expected to exceed the cost of borrowed funds in order for financial distress to be avoided. Home Depot’s weighted average short-term interest rate stood at 0.6 percent for the most recent fiscal year. Long-term debt interest rates ranged from 2 to 6 percent.

Over the past couple of fiscal years, earnings growth was well above the cost of borrowed funds with 16 and 18 percent results. Projections are for 8 and 9 percent growth over the next couple of years. The most recent fiscal year increases in interest expenses were 11 and 6 percent, the most recent fiscal year interest expense as a percent of total debt stood at 4.1 percent.

Today, Home Depot definitely has the collateral to increase leverage, and the growth to justify borrowing to repurchase shares. But in the event the cost to borrow substantially increases, or a correction and/or recession were to occur, the company could be negatively impacted in the event variables led to a slowdown in earnings growth.

Summary

What this boils down to from a management perspective is considering the company’s positive strengths against the market’s perception of e-commerce and a slowing earnings growth scenario. The best strategy is to look to find a lower valuation to average the position. Easier said than done, right?

The technical trend for Home Depot has illustrated a pattern where the stock has very rarely witnessed its 50-day moving average dip below the 200-day moving average. Neither has the stock price dropped below the 200-day moving average very frequently over the past five and a half years. This is an indicative pattern of a stock wit h strong positive momentum - the initial justification for entering the initial position in the stock back in June.

Now that the market’s perception has changed due to e-commerce competitive factors, the focus on earnings growth, and the relationship with leverage dependency and financial distress risk, becomes more tangible. The combined uncertainty of broader market volatility justifies a wait-and-see approach for the stock price and/or 50-day moving average to cross below the 200-day moving average. For those with a cost basis in the $150s, it means accepting greater volatility in the stock price as the norm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BA, HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.