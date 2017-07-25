AMD: Brace Yourself

The focus will be on Ryzen's performance on the CPU side and the magnitude of cryptocurrency on sales and margins on the GPU side.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is set to report earnings after the close Tuesday, and I thought I'd share my thoughts on what this quarter might hold in store for the company and what investors should look out for on the conference call. Let's start with my expectations for Q2 2017, which I'll only discuss briefly as guidance for Q3 will be much more relevant and interesting.

Q2 Expectations

In Q1, AMD guided for Q2 revenue of $1.15 billion at the midpoint and EPS that will likely be slightly negative, and consensus estimates from analysts have the company reporting revenue of $1.16 billion and EPS of -$0.01. Considering how similar analyst estimates are to AMD's projections, this indicates that analysts have not noticed any developments during the quarter that warrant a change in estimates.

I think this is likely incorrect, mainly because cryptocurrency prices have skyrocketed in Q2, with a massive, wholly unpredictable run-up beginning right after AMD's Q1 report:

Ethereum:

Bitcoin:

As I've covered in a past article on AMD here, higher cryptocurrency prices creates demand for GPUs, which boosts sales and ASPs. In fact, demand turns in to an outright frenzy and GPUs often go out of stock for months at a time, as AMD's graphics cards were during Q2. I find it very hard to believe that the modeling AMD used for Q2 guidance, which analysts are forming their estimates around, took into account a demand and pricing surge such as that one that rocked the market during the quarter. From this I conclude that AMD will beat revenue estimates, and probably EPS estimates as well though earnings rely on more variables.

While there are other factors to consider for AMD in Q2, the sudden and massive rise in cryptocurrency prices and therefore GPU demand appears poised to put the company over the top of analyst estimates and its own guidance. There were indications during the quarter that AMD might have taken significant market share from Intel (INTC), but the data are not concrete and predicting anything about CPU sales in the quarter would be much more difficult than predicting the impact of GPU sales.

Moving on from expected Q2 results, I'll discuss what I'll be looking out for on the Q2 conference call and to what investors should pay attention (in no particular order).

1) Q3 Guidance

This one is obvious, but nevertheless Q3 guidance will be the catalyst by which AMD rises or falls on Wednesday. Consensus analyst estimates from Yahoo! Finance has Q3 revenue expected as $1.39 billion, a 20% increase over Q2 and a 7% increase YoY, and Q3 EPS at $0.07 per share. Interestingly enough, I think this guidance is very attainable.

First, AMD's has been turning in much better YoY revenue growth than 7% recently and beating that in Q3 seems like a cinch:

AMD Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Primary catalysts for Q3 include the launch of Epyc server CPUs and Radeon Instinct GPU accelerators in June, and the expected launch of RX Vega consumer graphics cards in July and high-end Ryzen Threadripper chips in August. The sheer amount of products AMD is launching across various business segments would seem to indicate a YoY revenue increase of over 7% for Q3 guidance is attainable if not likely.

2) Ryzen Performance

Ryzen helped push AMD to 29% YoY revenue growth in the Computing and Graphics segment in Q1, and performance numbers in Q2 will be an important bellwether for how AMD is matching up with Intel in the desktop CPU space. We've been hearing about Intel losing market share to AMD during the quarter, but we don't have concrete evidence of this development as of yet. What CEO Lisa Su has to say about Ryzen in Q2 will be must-read news for AMD shareholders.

3) Raven Ridge APU

As I discussed in an article Monday, AMD's upcoming Raven Ridge APU has potential in low-end laptop and desktop as well as mobile and smartphone applications. The processor family is expected to launch in 2H 2017, but the company hasn't be very loquacious about the product in recent conference calls so I'm interested to see if we'll hear, now that we're closer to launch, about any design wins or expectations for the product, and APUs in general, going forward.

4) Epyc Expectations

AMD's re-entrance into the server processor market is one of the most important catalyst for future growth for the company and I'm interested to see what tone Su uses when talking about the market opportunity and their expectations for Epyc's performance. AMD has set a goal to take 10% of the datacenter market from Intel, and though Epyc was only just released a few days before the end of Q2, this should be a primary point of focus for investors.

5) Vega

Investors should definitely watch for commentary on expected Vega performance, specifically regarding Radeon RX Vega in the consumer GPU market and Radeon Instinct in the datacenter, both of which will be key growth drivers for sales in the coming quarter. Instinct just launched at the end of June and RX Vega is slated for a late July release so we won't have any concrete numbers to work with, but keep an eye on discussion regarding these topics on the Q2 conference call.

Investor Takeaway

That about covers the topics I'm most looking forward to hearing about, and I think investors should focus on these points when listening to or reading over the conference call Tuesday. To sum up my thoughts, I'm expecting a GPU-driven sales beat for Q2 (and EPS beat too, but I'm less confident about that), and a Q3 guidance beat driven by various product launches and the relatively low guidance for the third quarter of 7% YoY growth.

Whether AMD shares jump or fall is anyone's guess, but I think if guidance beats consensus estimates we could be in for an upward move. I own medium-term call options on the stock and will be holding through earnings. Depending on the numbers in Q2, guidance for Q3, and the market's reaction to those numbers, I will determine a path forward for my position. I will likely provide an update Wednesday or Thursday with my thoughts on the Q2 earnings report so stay tuned!

Best of luck!

