This Unknown Growth Play From The Food Industry Offers A Good Value Proposition

Innovative Food Holdings at $0.67 per share is a value proposition that can definitely dazzle unconventional value investors.

Are you looking for a growth play in the food business with low key metrics and no debt problems?

Are you a value investor looking for stocks that lie off the beaten path?

A bunch of significant developments and key deals in the food business have caught our eyes lately, including the IPO for the online food kit seller Blue Apron (APRN), Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK:RBGLY)'s deals with McCormick (MKC) and Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) and Alibaba's (BABA) new retail strategy due to Amazon's deal (AMZN) with Whole Foods Market (WFM), as presented in detail in my article here.



However, I don't own shares in any of the aforementioned popular and over-analyzed firms. Instead, I remain unconventional and love shining my flashlight in the dark corners of the market by digging up obscure stocks that can dazzle value investors. And I consider Innovative Food Holdings (OTCQB:IVFH) at $0.67 per share to be one of them.



Overview



Innovative Food Holdings is a specialty food platform that provides chefs and consumers direct access to high quality specialty food products across the United States. In the direct-to-chef foodservice market, Innovative Food Holdings' automated direct-to-chef platform offers efficient, cost effective, and transparent direct sourcing and distribution of over 7,000 specialty food products delivered daily to thousands of chefs nationwide.

Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses. It offers a range of products including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars.

It must be noted that the customer service department is made up of a team of chefs and culinary experts who are full-time employees of the company, and who are experienced in all aspects of perishable and specialty products. By employing chefs and culinary experts to handle customer service, the company is able to provide its customers with extensive information about its products, including flavor profile and eating qualities, recipe and usage ideas, origin, seasonality, and availability, cross utilization ideas and complementary uses of products.



The company's business is currently conducted by the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Artisan, Food Innovations, Food New Media Group, Inc. (FNM), Organic Food Brokers (OFB), Gourmet Food Service Group, Inc. ((GFG)), Gourmet Foodservice Warehouse, Inc., Gourmeting, Inc., The Haley Group, Inc. ((Haley)), Oasis Sales Corp. ((Oasis)) and 4 The Gourmet, Inc. (d/b/a For The Gourmet, Inc.).

On that front, Artisan is a supplier of over 1,500 niche gourmet products to over 500 customers such as chefs, restaurants, etc. in the Greater Chicago area and also serves as a national fulfillment center for the company's other subsidiaries.

Haley is a dedicated foodservice consulting and advisory firm that works closely with companies to access private label and manufacturers' label food service opportunities with the intent of helping them launch and commercialize new products in the broadline foodservice industry and get products distributed via national broadline food distributors.

OFB and Oasis are outsourced national sales and brand management teams for emerging organic and specialty food consumer packaged goods companies of a variety of sizes and business stages, and provides emerging and unique consumer packaged goods specialty food brands distribution and shelf placement access in all of the major metro markets in the food retail industry.

For The Gourmet has been in the business of providing specialty food e-commerce consumers, through its own website at www.forethegourmet.com and through www.amazon.com, with unique specialty gourmet food products shipped directly from its network of vendors and from its warehouses within 24 - 72 hours.

Specifically, the company's products are:

1) Seafood: Alaskan wild king salmon, Hawaiian sashimi-grade ahi tuna, Gulf of Mexico day-boat snapper, Chesapeake Bay soft shell crabs, New England live lobsters, Japanese hamachi.

2) Meat & Game: Prime rib of American kurobuta pork, dry-aged buffalo tenderloin, domestic lamb, Cervena venison, elk tenderloin.

3) Produce: White asparagus, baby carrot tri-color mix, Oregon wild ramps, heirloom tomatoes.

4) Poultry: Grade A foie gras, Hudson Valley quail, free range and organic chicken, airline breast of pheasant.

5) Specialty: Truffle oils, fennel pollen, prosciutto di Parma, wild boar sausage.

6) Mushrooms: Fresh morels, Trumpet Royale, porcini powder, wild golden chanterelles.

7) Cheese: Maytag blue, buffalo mozzarella, Spanish manchego, Italian gorgonzola dolce.



Consistent Profits Coupled With Strong YoY Growth For The Top And Bottom Lines

In 2016, revenue increased 15% to $35 million compared to $30.6 million in 2015. And the company's strong revenue growth on a YoY basis continued in Q1 2017, when revenue increased over 18% to $9.4 million compared to $8 million in Q1 2016.



On that front, IVFH has historically sold the majority of its products (~72% of total sales in the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015) through a distributor relationship between Food Innovations Inc. and Next Day Gourmet, L.P., a subsidiary of U.S. Foods Holding (USFD), a leading broadline distributor. Actually, on January 26, 2015 it executed a contract between Food Innovations, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, and U.S. Foods. The term of the Agreement is from January 1, 2015 through December 31, 2016 and provides for up to three automatic annual renewals thereafter if no party gives the other 30 days' notice of its intent not to renew. Based on the terms, the Agreement was extended through 2017.



In March 2016, IVFH sold its subsidiary the Fresh Diet Inc. to focus on its core specialty food business. And since then, things have changed tremendously on all fronts. Specifically:

1) Net income: The company lost $27.2 million in 2015 due to its subsidiary The Fresh Diet Inc (discontinued operations). But it has been consistently making profits since it sold that subsidiary in Q1 2016.

Actually, net income was $6.4 million in 2016, which was a huge improvement relative to 2015. And I project that this will be another profitable year given that profits continued in Q1 2017 when net income hit $730,000.

2) Profit margin: After the sale of The Fresh Diet, profit margin in 2016 jumped to 8% from just 1% in 2015.

And it remained at 8% in the first quarter of 2017, which is satisfactory given that margins for typical food service distributors are in the low single digits after adjusting for warehousing, trucks and sales forces.



3) Operating CF: After a rough 2015 with negative operating cash flow primarily due to the aforementioned subsidiary The Fresh Diet Inc., IVFH generated positive operating cash flow of $3.47 million in 2016. This was a strong improvement on a YoY basis given that it had negative operating cash flow of $3.66 million in 2015.

And thanks also to low CapEx, it managed to generate free cash flow of approximately $3 million in 2016.

In Q1 2017, it had negative operating cash flow of approximately $370,000 but this was the result of negative changes in working capital of $1.49 million. Excluding the negative changes in working capital, IVFH had positive funds flow from operations of $1.12 million in Q1 2017, while CapEx was just $300,000 due to the acquisition of Oasis.

4) EBITDA: IVFH generated positive EBITDA of $4.76 million in 2016, which was a 55% increase relative to 2015. And I project that the strong YoY EBITDA growth will continue in 2017.

Actually, I expect EBITDA to reach and/or exceed $5 million in 2017 given that the company generated EBITDA of $1.1 million in Q1 2017, which was a 30% increase compared to Q1 2016.



Low Key Metrics Coupled With A Strong Balance Sheet

As of March 2017, Innovative Food had $2.8 million cash and $2.6 million in debt (current and long term) held in notes, including capital lease obligations of $22,000. As a result, it had negative net debt of approximately $260,000 in March 2017.

On top of that, the company's debt held in notes is not expensive. Specifically, interest rates for the notes are low ranging from 1.9% to LIBOR plus 4.5%, while aggregate maturities of notes payable as of March 31, 2017 are as follows:



2018 $ 1,573,239 2019 204,128 2020 156,024 2021 560,933 2022 54,600 Thereafter 50,050 Total $ 2,598,974

And it's noteworthy that thanks to its free cash flow, IVFH reduced its debt in Q1 2017 by approximately 10% given that aggregate maturities of notes payable as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:



2017 $ 1,774,102 2018 276,373 2019 157,705 2020 585,433 2021 54,600 Thereafter 63,700 Total $ 2,911,913

Meanwhile, I project that IVFH's EBITDA and revenue in 2017 will reach at least $5 million and $37 million respectively.

Given also that the current Enterprise Value is approximately $18 million at $0.67 per share (based on 28.6 million issued shares as of March 2017), EV-to-2017 EBITDA ratio and EV-to-2017 Revenue ratio currently stand at just 3.6 times and 0.48 times respectively.



High Insider Ownership And Share Buyback

Innovative Food Holdings is a company with one of the highest insider ownerships in the consumer goods sector. Specifically, all officers and directors as a whole own 20.3%, as shown in the latest annual report.

Also, the company has been buying its shares since early 2016. Actually, it repurchased 33,000 shares of common stock at a share price of $0.45 per share during the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and made the following purchases of its common stock during the three months ended March 31, 2017:



Period

Total number of shares purchased

Average price paid per share

January 2017

37,000

$0.502

February 2017

642,688

$0.485





Industry Outlook And Growth Strategy



The Specialty Food Association is a community of food artisans, importers and entrepreneurs. It was established in 1952 in New York and this not-for-profit trade association provides its 3,400 members in the U.S. and abroad with resources, knowledge and connections to champion and nurture their companies in an always-evolving marketplace.



According to the State of the Specialty Food Industry report completed by the Specialty Food Association and Mintel in 2017, specialty food sales hit $120.5 billion and $127 billion in the U.S. in 2015 and 2016 respectively with an average 21.2% growth in dollar sales and an average 13.7% increase in unit sales since 2013.



On that front, retail sales of specialty food have experienced an average annual increase of 19.7% over the last four years reaching $94 billion and $100 billion in 2015 and 2016 respectively, representing nearly 15% of all food sales at retail.



This consistent YoY growth is primarily due to product innovation and wider availability through mass-market outlets given that millennials, one of the top growing consumer segments, buy specialty food wherever they shop (i.e. multi-unit grocery, mass merchants, natural chains, specialty chains).

And according to Phil Kafarakis, president of the Specialty Food Association:

"Consumer preferences for specialty food products are growing at double digits, outpacing mainstream food staples”.

According also to David Browne of Mintel International Group in a webinar on the state of the specialty food industry in 2017:

"To help put the specialty food channel growth into perspective, sales for all products in the total market grew 2.3% while the specialty food market saw 16.1% growth from 2014 to 2016".



Therefore, it's clear that the company's market is a growing niche market with significant upside potential in the coming years.



Moreover, it's a very fragmented market with thousands of small specialty foodservice suppliers across the United States.

And Innovative Food has a key competitive advantage relative to its peers, as quoted from the annual report linked above:

"While we face intense competition in the marketing of our products and services, it is our belief that there is no other single company in the United States that offers such a broad range of customer service oriented, quality, chef driven products and specialty gourmet products, for delivery from same day to 72 hours. Our primary competition in both areas is from local purveyors that supply a limited local market and have a limited range of products and from other specialty gourmet distributors. However, many purveyors are well established, have reputations for success in the development and marketing of these types of products and services and have significantly greater financial, marketing, distribution, personnel and other resources. These financial and other capabilities permit such companies to implement extensive advertising and promotional campaigns, both generally and in response to efforts by additional competitors such as us, to enter into new markets and introduce new products and services".



After all, it plans to grow its business both organically and through acquisitions, as quoted below:



"During 2017, in addition to our efforts to increase sales in our existing foodserviceoperations we plan to attempt to expand our business by expanding our focus to additional specialty foods markets in both the consumer and foodservice sector, exploring potential acquisition and partnership opportuniesand continuing to extend our focus in the specialty food market through the growth of the Company's existing sales channels and through a variety of additional sales channel relationships which are currently being explored. In addition, we are currently exploring the introduction of a variety of new product categories and new product lines, including private label products and proprietary branded products to leverage our existing foodservice and consumer customer base. No assurances can be given that any of these plans will come to fruition or that if implemented that they will necessarily yield positive results."



Innovative Food Holdings And The Peers



Sysco and US Foods are the two largest players in the food service distribution industry and together they represent approximately 25% of the market while deriving approximately 30% of revenue serving the independent restaurant category. In other words, they are in a different league and can't be included in the relative valuation analysis with Innovative Food Holdings.

Moreover, there are numerous independent companies that compete for business in this sector but they are privately-held such as McLane Foodservice, Gordon Food Service, Reinhart Foodservice, Food Services America, Willow Run Foods, U.S. Trading Company, Shamrock Foods Company, Labatt Food Service, Cheney Brothers and Glazier Foods to name a few.



As such, I will focus on two publicly-traded firms whose business is very close to IVFH's: Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) controls less than 1% of the specialty food industry and Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) controls less than 5% of the specialty food market mainly serving corporate-owned and franchisee locations of restaurant chains.

The results from this relative valuation analysis are shown below:

EV ------------- 2017 Est. EBITDA (*) EV --------------- 2017 Est. Revenue (*) Net Debt (March 2017) ------------- 2017 Est. EBITDA (*) PFGC 11.1 0.25 3.2 CHEF 11 0.55 4.7 IVFH 3.6 0.48 Negative Net Debt

(*): Based on the latest guidance.

And below:

2016 Profit Margin 2017 Est. Profit Margin (*)

IVFH

8% 8% PFGC

under 1%

under 1%

CHEF

under 1%

under 1%



(*): Based on the latest guidance.

Numbers speak volumes. When it comes to the most representative valuation metric in the stock markets, the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, there is a tremendous valuation gap between IVFH and the aforementioned peers despite the fact that:

1) IVFH has the strongest balance sheet without any debt issue. In contrast, CHEF is a highly leveraged play with a weak balance sheet that makes experienced value investors feel uncomfortable and/or steer clear of it.

2) Not only does IVFH have the highest profit margin in this group but also, its profit margin far exceeds the peers' ones.



Yes, PFGC is significantly bigger than IVFH, which largely offsets the big valuation gap between the two firms.



However, it's clear that CHEF is significantly smaller than PFGC while also having key fundamental weaknesses relative to IVFH. As a result, IVFH's strengths presented in the previous paragraphs coupled with the huge valuation gap between CHEF and IVFH create a value proposition that can definitely dazzle value investors.



Vibrant M&A Activity

Sysco Corporation (SYY) called off the acquisition of US Foods Holding in 2015 in what would have combined the country’s two largest broadline distributors amid heavy opposition from the Obama administration's Federal Trade Commission.

Since then, many industry deals have taken place that have the potential to drive top and bottom lines in a challenging growth environment. Actually, US Foods Holding has been on a shopping spree making nine deals since late 2015. Nearly all of its acquisitions have been of smaller, regional distributors that cater mostly to independent restaurants and small chains.

Of course, US Foods is not alone. Many small food distributors have been acquired by major players over the last two years. And I project that the robust level of deal making in consumer-packaged goods will continue into the coming quarters making Innovative Food Holdings a takeover target, as big food companies jockey for position and remain hungry for innovation and expansion into niche markets. Specifically:



1) In April 2017, US Foods acquired the meat manufacturing company FirstClass Foods, the distributor and meat processor SRA Foods based in Alabama with nearly $55 million in annual sales. The company specializes in custom processing and portion control cuts of beef, pork, lamb, veal, poultry, seafood and specialty products. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

2) A few days ago, US Foods acquired Toba distribution companies with more than $130 million in combined annual sales that serve independent restaurant, school, grocery and convenience store customers in seven states across the Midwest. "This acquisition allows us to expand further into the Midwest and positions us even closer to our customers” according to Russell Scott, Midwest president, US Foods. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

3) Last month, US Foods acquired F. Christiana which successfully serves the independent operator space in key strategic markets such as New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana. F. Christiana and Co. was founded in 1934 as an egg-packing company and poultry dealer. Over the years, the company diversified its product line and became a broadline distributor. It generates nearly $100 million in annual sales and serves more than 1,800 independent restaurant, hotel and convenience-store customers in Louisiana, Southern Mississippi and Southern Alabama. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

4) In early 2017, US Foods acquired All American Foods, a broadline distributor based in North Kingstown, R.I., with annual sales of nearly $60 million. All American Foods was established in 1988 and has grown to offer more than 4,000 SKUs to nearly 1,000 customers throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. The addition of All American Foods will further enhance US Food's ability to serve customers in the northeast region, an area of the country heavily populated with independent restaurants. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



5) In May 2017, Performance Food Group acquired Presto Foods, one of the largest specialty Italian and pizza foodservice distributors in the U.S. Presto Foods has annual sales of approximately $140 million. This acquisition will complement PFGC's strong pizza and Italian business and expand the company's white-space opportunities in the Midwest. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



6) In February 2016, United Natural Foods (UNFI) announced the acquisition of Haddon House Food Products, Inc. for almost $218 million. Haddon is a distributor and merchandiser of natural and organic and gourmet ethnic products throughout the Eastern U.S. with a diverse, multi-channel customer base including conventional supermarkets, gourmet food stores and independently owned product retailers.



7) In February 2016, Sysco Corporation acquired London-based Brakes Group, a European foodservice distributor who provides a range of fresh, refrigerated and frozen food, as well as non-food products and supplies, to more than 50,000 foodservice customers across Europe. The deal positioned Sysco for expansion in key European markets such as the U.K., Ireland, France, Sweden, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg where Brakes had operations.



8) In July 2016, Sysco announced the acquisition of Georgia-based Supplies on the Fly for an undisclosed amount in an effort to drive new growth in the $10B restaurant supplies and equipment segment. Supplies on the Fly had annual revenue of approximately $105 million. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



9) In June 2016, Chefs' Warehouse acquired M.T Food Service Inc., a wholesale distributor of dairy, produce, specialty and grocery items in the metro Chicago area. M.T. Food Service is expected to generate between $50 million and $60 million in annualized net sales in 2017. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



10) In 2015, Gordon Food Service, one of North America's largest privately held foodservice distributor, announced the acquisition of Halperns' Steak & Seafood Company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Halperns’ has quickly grown to become a leading specialty distributor of high-quality meats and seafood. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



11) Last month, Gordon Food Service announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Red Diamond Foodservice, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Red Diamond Foodservice offers distribution of a number of food products from brands offering dry grocery, frozen, refrigerated and other products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



12) Orkla ASA (OTCPK:ORKLY), a major European player, has acquired 6 smaller European players over the last 18 months, with the latest deal being with Danish distributor SR Food, attempting to boost its business in organic and vegetarian foods.



Takeaway

With S&P (SPY) standing at its highs, there is no doubt that by most every historical metric, stocks in many sectors are fully priced at best and materially overvalued at worst. This fact coupled with ignorance and complacency guarantee your failure in today's stock market.

To minimize this risk, prudent value investors exercise extreme caution, pursue a thematic investing approach while also picking cheap growth stocks with zero or low leverage. And this is the case for Innovative Food Holdings from the specialty food industry. This is a deeply undervalued play with strong YoY growth coupled with a solid balance sheet in a niche market. And due to low awareness, it trades at low metrics on an absolute and relative basis at the current price of $0.67 per share.



However, the bullish news don't end here. The major players in the food business combat revenue headwinds from channel migration and declining demand in core categories by expanding into niche markets. As such, the pace of deals in the food industry has gained steam in 2017 and I expect more to come as companies with deep pockets try to handle industry challenges such as dismal growth and shrinking profit margins.

In other words, thanks to the continued search for revenue growth and margin expansion, there’s an opportunity for smaller players with healthy balance sheets that can become takeover targets at a good premium. And I'm a firm believer that Innovative Food Holdings fits the bill.



Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are solely my opinion and should not be construed in any way, shape, or form as a formal investment recommendation. Value Digger does not accept any liability for any loss or damage whatsoever caused in reliance upon such information. Investors are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investors are reminded that before making any securities and/or derivatives transaction, you should perform your own due diligence. Investors should also consider consulting with their broker and/or a financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVFH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.