BB&T: Buy This Bank Before It Becomes A Powerhouse

Thesis

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was founded in 1872 as Branch Banking & Trust company. The company holds over $221 billion in assets and a market capitalization of $36.7 billion as of June 30, 2017. BB&T closed July 24, 2017 with a stock price of $46.59 and a market cap of over $37 billion. Current earnings per share is $2.68 and the company has a profit-to-earnings ratio of $17.40.

This article will discuss the current climate of BB&T Corporation and the strong growth potential that the company has shown over the last two years. As a potential investor, this company has shown trends that indicate that this could be a strong investment going forward with a high return. I will discuss the earnings for the second quarter, the potential growth in their insurance business, and the current forecast on government regulations in banking. These indicators show a stock that is on the rise moving forward.

Second Quarter Earnings Report

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, BB&T reported second quarter 2017 net income of $631 million, up 16.6% from second quarter 2016. Kelly King, chairman and CEO, attributed the growth to a large increase in loan and fee revenues. Earnings per share is up to $0.77 compared to $0.66 last year. Taxable equivalent revenue was a record $2.9 billion in Q2, up 3.9% from 2016 Q2. The quarterly reports aren't the only sign of the company's success.

The Federal Reserve recently approved BB&T bank's request to increase their dividend payout $0.03 to $0.33 per share, according to an article for the LancasterOnline. The 33% increase will allow larger dividend payouts for the shareholders and improve the stock appeal. The board of directors will vote during their July 25th meeting to put this measure in place. Stock prices for BB&T have risen almost $10 from this time last year and closed at $46.28 on July 21st. Yahoo finance has a current stock prices ranging from $41.65 to $49.70 during 2017 and show no signs of a drop off. The record highs for the stock can be largely attributed to the growth initiative the bank took through the acquisition of multiple regional banks.

Data from above provided by Yahoo Finance and image created by author. Data from above provided by Yahoo Finance and image created by author.

BB&T is just over a year removed from a merger with National Penn bank and almost two years removed from a merger with Susquehanna Bank, two major banking institutions in the Pennsylvania market. Just one year removed from the National Penn purchase, Kelly King recently removed a company-wide break on additional acquisitions. This decision is a sign that although the cost of mergers has been high the return on the investments have been larger. There are signs that more acquisitions could be in the company's future.

CEO Looks to expand Insurance Business

At a recent Morgan Stanley conference in New York, CEO Kelly King announced his plans to grow the bank's insurance business. BB&T generates 15% of its revenue from the insurance business, an exceptionally high number relative to many banks, and is looking to set a long-term goal of 20% for the company. That statement follows a similar sentiment by CFO Daryl Bible at a London conference in May.

BB&T was rumored to be interested in Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) insurance brokerage unit before a sale was agreed upon with USI Insurance Services. Additionally, Daryl Bible expressed that the company is looking to focus its growth on the Pennsylvania and Texas markets. BB&T reported insurance income of $481, up 3.4% from 2016 Q2. They are the fifth largest insurance agency and brokerage unit in the country and sixth largest in the world.

Government Deregulation

Under the new administration, it has long been expected that the GOP will seek to repeal key elements of the Dodd-Frank act. The House of Representatives is looking to put the Financial Choice Act into law, a bill that will remove key parts of Dodd-Frank. Additionally, the Trump administration has promised to put a focus on reducing the amount of regulations on large companies. These changes could have a huge impact on the banking world.

Under a large-scale repeal of Dodd-Frank, BB&T will have the ability to make major changes to improve their bottom line for shareholders. Dodd-Frank imposes many regulatory burdens on banks to prevent another financial crisis like 2008, but stunts the growth ability of many large banks. The Financial Choice act reduces that burden while keeping capital requirements to ensure that banks can sustain another financial crisis. With less of a burden from Dodd-Frank, BB&T subsequently will be able to increase their loan capability as well as revenue. Deregulation will have a lasting effect on banks and improve the capability of large financial institutions such as BB&T.

Conclusion

BB&T has been one of the most successful companies at growing over the last few years. They have showed improving growth due to the many acquisitions as well as the desire to grow their highly successful insurance business going forward. Additionally, the new administration has shown the desire to put laws in place to help the company grow even larger. The stock price for BB&T has been a steady riser over the last two years and doesn't show signs in slowing down. The company looks like a safe investment that could pay dividends for the shareholders going forward.

Looking at the company moving forward, much of their potential growth depends on the new administration. The GOP has promised a large-scale rollback of Dodd-Frank, but I am hesitant that those promises will be kept with the current uncertainty surrounding the economy. President Trump hasn't shown the ability to push major legislation through and I believe Dodd-Frank will not be leaving anytime soon. However, despite the lack of government assistance, I believe that the investment forecast for BB&T is strong. They showed the ability to improve their financials on a year-to-year basis, but have also showed major signs of improvement from last quarter. The costs of mergers and acquisitions have stalled the gains in income from these large acquisitions, but I believe they will be able to significantly reduce expenses in the next few years as Kelly King has promised. As a potential investor, I would recommend purchasing this stock now before BB&T moves itself into the powerhouse tier of the banking industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.