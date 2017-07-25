Macy's: This One Is For Contrarian Bargain Hunters

Investment Thesis

Macy's (NYSE:M) is the financial press' favorite department store horror story. But these fears are overblown and create a great opportunity for contrarian and patient investors. Upside potential here is 40%.

Recent Business Analysis

The company's 2017 Q1 results revealed that while its top line was down 7.5%, its EPS number was down significantly more at 38%. While management did everything it could to cut out excess fat from its SG&A - which was $154 million below the same period a year ago - Macy's enlarged inventory from the end of 2016 persisted into 2017 Q1, which made itself particularly pronounced due to a weak February.

Macy's cost of sales increased from 60.9% of revenue in 2016 Q1 to 61.9% of revenue in 2017 Q1. This increase in its cost of sales caused the company's gross margin to compress. Management stated that an increase in promotional activity in its beauty business, together with price competition in houseware as well as strong growth in lower-margin tech watches were to blame. Management now feels the best way to tackle this challenging environment is by increasing sales volume together with growth in its private brand to create a more stable revenue environment going forward. If management were able to regain some operational leverage by bringing its cost of sales back down, this could offer its bottom line EPS number easy comparatives over the next 12 months, and Macy's share price would likely recover.

Moreover, a trend which emerged in the quarter was that premium merchandise such as active and dresses, fine jewellery and fragrances did well. I suspect this trend will persist going forward. This leads the analyst in me to conclude that Macy's does remarkably well selling to premium customers. When one compares these lines with those that did less well, such as handbags, fashion jewellery, watches, houseware and top-of-table, which the customer can pick up elsewhere, Macy's performance was dragged down. Its business model does not compete particularly well in more generic merchandise against other online competitors and discount department stores. This is not all that surprising. While Macy's management does not disclose hard numbers to this running thesis of mine, one can surmise this from qualitative statements on the company's latest earnings call:

What's working is where we have clear value. What's working is where we have exclusivity. Our customers love that. And simple is working. When we simplify and build and edit and promote great products that customers can only get at Macy's that our customers can easily see on the floor, we get the sell-through.

Digging around for cash

Macy's operating cash flows went from $8 million in 2016 Q1 to $234 million in 2017 Q1. However, when we dig a little further, there are two significant items responsible for this vast difference - and they are not recurring items.

Firstly, in 2016 Q1, the timing of income tax payments was a use of cash of $246 million versus a source of cash of $3 million in 2017 Q1. This difference gave the illusion that this quarter was particularly cash-generative when compared with the same period a year ago, when in reality that was not the case.

Secondly, Macy's income tax payment was pushed back into May 2017 in this fiscal year of 2017, and it will be accounted for in the company's 2017 Q2 results. This timing difference used up $246 million of cash in its 2016 Q1 results.

Thirdly, the increase in its merchandise accounts payable has been stretched possibly as far as it will go. It went from $425 million for 2016 Q1 to $573 million in 2017 Q1. Although in 2015 Q1 it was $691 million and in 2014 Q1 it was $628 million, these numbers must be viewed in the context that in those years Macy's revenue was significantly higher than it is now. It's difficult to envision a scenario where those payables do not come down to a more normalized level.

While obviously these working capital differences will vary hugely from year to year, it is still greater to see management pulling all the levers it can to free up cash from its balance sheet.

Financials

(Source: Morningstar; author's calculations)

As far as department stores go, Macy's has particularly strong returns on invested capital. Furthermore, it has generated normalized FCF above $1.1 billion over the past 3 years, and if we go back over the past 10 years, it has generated at least $850 million. This is a remarkable feat which the market is failing to give much credit, as reflected in the fact that Macy's stock trades near its 5-year lows.

As for its financial position, while the balance sheet carries quite a significant amount of debt at $6.7 billion, its net debt position stands at $5.5 billion, which is significantly down and more manageable a position than it was in this period a year ago, when the company's net debt was at $6.9 billion. This improved financial position offers Macy's some additional flexibility.

Furthermore, when we consider that the company generated normalized FCF of $1.1 billion, its position suddenly presents itself as much stronger than a superficial analysis of its balance sheet alone would appear to have without considering its cash flow generation capabilities.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

(Source: Morningstar; author's calculations)

What is evident in the table above is that the whole peer group is currently out of favor. Everyone reading this article will know this already. What is surprising is that on a P/S ratio, over its 5-year trailing average, Macy's was trading at a premium to its peers - 0.7x versus 0.6x for the peer group. However, currently Macy's is actually trading at a discount to its peer group - 0.3x versus 0.4x for peers. This fact alone is worthwhile investigating further.

DCF Analysis

I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $1.1 billion of FCF (for the last three fiscal years), with 2% growth over the next five years (off of a depressed base) before levelling off at 1% (which is below inflation). I then discounted this FCF back at 10% - a standard discount rate.

This brings the DCF to approximately $12 billion, which is at least 40% upside. This is in spite of very conservative estimates all around, and not accounting for any share repurchases that could likely happen.

Investment Risk

The main near-term risk is the one that is on everybody's mind, and it is that Macy's is overextended into too many malls in the U.S. It also carries expensive operating leases, which will be expensive to break.

Conclusion

Macy's is a highly cash flow-generative company that trades at a discount to itself, to its peer group and on absolute terms. An investment here carries risks and uncertainties. It will take time for the company to reposition itself with no catalysts on the horizon for when it might be able to meaningfully execute its turnaround, but all in all, Macy's has staying power and its stock is priced without any hope.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.