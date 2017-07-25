Redfin IPO: Tech Company, Real Estate Brokerage, or Something New?

Redfin (RDFN) is expected to hold their IPO this Friday, July 28 according to NASDAQ. Their updated S-1 shows they hope to raise a maximum of $149M, issuing 9.2M shares with an underwriter's option to buy 1.4M more shares. The shares will be priced in the $12-$14 range. I have already covered why I believe Redfin presents a compelling opportunity given their desire to present a one-stop-shop approach to home buying and selling, so this article will focus on their valuation relative to competitors and why I believe the IPO is a good buy at this price.

The Expected Valuation

Redfin disclosed in the S-1 that there will be between 79.5M and 80.9M shares outstanding following the IPO (depending on whether or not the underwriters exercise their option). At the low end, this would put the valuation at $954M and at the high end, $1.13B. Honestly, given Redfin's reputation and the market's propensity for tech IPOs (the tech part is debatable), I was expecting a higher number. However, given that the lead underwriter is Goldman Sachs (who was also lead underwriter on the recent Blue Apron and Snapchat debacles), I think they may have played it on the conservative side to avoid repeating a similar disaster and protect their reputation.

There is also the persistent question of whether or not Redfin should be classified as a technology company or as a traditional real estate brokerage. Typically, tech companies earn a much higher multiple than other industries due to their potential to grow quickly and upend existing sectors. This question plays a large role in whether or not this offering should be viewed as over or undervalued. I encourage readers to check out my previous article and existing literature to try and draw their own conclusions on this question as well.

Drawing Parallels to Existing Companies

My search for comparable publicly traded companies turned up 4: Zillow (Z), RE/MAX (RMAX), Marcus & Millichap (MMI), and Realogy (RLGY). None of these are an exact analogue, but they are the best comparisons available. I used $1.05B as the market cap for Redfin, which is close to the midpoint of their offering range. The P/S ratio was calculated for each using trailing twelve months (TTM) revenue:

Source: Generated from Redfin S-1 and Yahoo Finance Data

A note about the business models of the above companies. Marcus & Millichap and Realogy are both traditional real estate brokerages. The former focuses on higher-priced investment properties, and the latter is an amalgamation of several brokerage and franchise subsidiaries servicing the residential market. Zillow, on the other hand, is considered more of a "pure" technology company in that it generates most of its revenue from agent advertising and services, as well mortgage lender and property management advertisement sales. These tend to be much higher margin revenue streams since Zillow doesn't have to pay the salaries for a legion of realtors. Sporting the highest P/S, RE/MAX may seem a bit of an outlier. However, they employ a pure franchise business model where most of their revenue comes from agent fees rather than sales commissions. This too is a high margin approach.

It appears, then, that Redfin is being priced as a hybrid of the two approaches. Its P/S is roughly 2.5x lower than Zillow but 2.5x higher than Marcus & Millichap. Since Redfin currently earns the bulk of their revenue from commissions, some may argue that this multiple is too high and that they should be valued the same as a traditional brokerage. The key question for potential investors to ask is whether they believe Redfin offers a product which is fundamentally different to deserve this premium. After all, the market is far more about where a company is going than where they currently are now. Although I think comparing companies to Amazon is a bit overdone, I do see a few similarities here. Both Amazon and Redfin operate in a traditionally low-margin area but aim to use technology and integration to make up for this in scale. As I detailed in the previous article, Redfin is working to create a seamless and convenient homebuying experience, so the premium can be thought of as the price paid for this special X-factor which will drive future expansion.

Growth is Still King

Looking at year-over-year revenue growth, Redfin also stands out from the comps:

Source: Generated from Redfin S-1 and Yahoo Finance Data

Redfin was able to grow revenue at a blistering 42.6% from 2015 to 2016. While Zillow is still growing at a healthy clip as well, the others showed relatively flat growth, with RE/MAX even having a small YoY revenue decline. If Redfin manages to maintain a high growth rate such as this, their multiple is more than justified. Investors are desperate for growth and are willing to bid up such stocks to much higher premiums. Additionally, Redfin's P/S would drop quickly to the level of the other brokerages after a few years of current growth. To illustrate, I plotted the (P/S)/(1+R)n for the next 5 years, where R is the current revenue growth rate and n is the number of years from now:

Source: Generated from Redfin S-1 and Yahoo Finance Data

Obviously, the growth rates will not be constant over the next 5 years and the market caps of the companies will all be changing, so this is just a toy model. But it is instructive to see how quickly fast-growing companies can overtake stagnant ones in metrics such as this.

Conclusion

Redfin is expected to IPO on July 28 with a valuation around $1B. Comparing against other similar publicly traded companies, it appears to be valued as a hybrid technology-real estate brokerage. I believe that this is a fair price considering Redfin's fast growth and potential to expand much more through their vertically-integrated product offerings. I will be purchasing shares and give the stock a buy rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RDFN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.