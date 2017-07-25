Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of July 2017

Cobalt miner news - First Cobalt acquires both Cobalt One and Cobalt Tech, and Ardea Resources upgrades their KNP resource to reach 85,410 tonnes of contained cobalt.

Welcome to the July 2017 cobalt miner news. The focus will be on the cobalt miners that are in, or reasonably near, production, as well as featuring a few promising juniors each month. For a background on the cobalt miners, investors can read my earlier articles:

Investors are reminded that cobalt is mostly mined as a byproduct of copper or nickel, hence many of the miners discussed below are not pure cobalt plays. Also several have operations in the risky location of the Democratic Republic of Congo (NYSE:DRC).

Cobalt price news

As of July 21, the cobalt spot price was US$26.54, having risen slightly from US$26.31 this time last month.

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart

Source:InfoMine.com

Cobalt demand and supply

CRU stated earlier in 2017 they "expect 900 T (tonnes) cobalt deficit this year". Investing News state that Macquarie Bank forecasts "a deficit of 885 tonnes is expected next year (2018), with deficits of 3,205 tonnes and 5,340 tonnes expected in 2019 and 2020, respectively."

My cobalt production table (work in progress)

Cobalt miner (tpa) 2016 2017 (f'cast) Chinese (Jinchuan, Huayou Cobalt, Jiangsu Cobalt) 46,966 47,000 China Molybdenum

15,909 Freeport McRoRan 10,944 ~2,000 Glencore (Minara, Mopani, Mutanda) 28,300 30,000 Katanga Mining (plans ~11,000tpa in 2018, and ~22,000tpa by 2019 if demand is there)



Sherritt International 6,967 ? Umicore SA 6,328 6,500 Vale 5,799

ERG - ENRC (Chambishi) (plus an additional ~14,000tpa from ~2019) ?4,317 ?4,317 Sumitomo (27.5 % Ambatovy Nickel, Madagasca) 4,418 4,500 ICCI 3,902 4,000 Zambia 3,874 4,000 Norilsk Nickel 3,234 ~5,500 Others- S.Africa (1,230), 1,230 5,000 TOTAL 126,000 ~136,000

NB: Bloomberg Intelligence reported 2016 total cobalt production to be 123,000 tonnes. My estimate is 138,000tpa for 2017. Exane BNP Paribas forecasts ~200,000mt market by 2022.

Source: Cobalt News and my own research/estimates.

On July 21, Argus Media reported:

Domestic superalloy and nickel-cobalt alloy demand are projected to outpace cobalt supplies in the second half of this year. Alloy producers are expected to supplement existing inventories and annual-contract allotments with consistent 1-10t spot market orders. Rising consumption of cobalt raw materials for lithium-ion battery production, particularly in China, in combination with strong demand from aerospace markets will leave US suppliers with limited excess inventory. Demand is expected to peak between September-November, despite efforts by alloy producers and consumers to reduce the share and impact of higher cobalt prices in end-products. Market participants anticipate prices to increase by 20-24pc by the end of the year. Gains are expected to escalate in the late third and early fourth quarters as end-of-year purchases hit inventory-short suppliers.

Cobalt market news

In June, Nano One (TSX:NNO) released a corporate presentation which states they have a cathode manufacturing process which they say is "high voltage - high power - long lasting - and cobalt free." Time will tell if they can succeed at larger scale and have a cathode producer adopt their technology. Upon talking with Nano One on the mater, they say that NMC and NCA will play a significant role in BEV cathodes moving forward - meaning cobalt is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future.



My take: Change in the battery space takes much longer than other sectors. At some point there may be a chemistry or technology that eliminates the need for cobalt, but for foreseeable future cobalt is needed. The most valid evidence of this is the billions being invested right now to build major plants that will produce NMC and NCA batteries - both requiring cobalt. Also the Chinese bought Tenke (large cobalt asset) when they were the leaders in lithium-ion batteries (LFP) that did not contain cobalt, then a few months later approved and encouraged the cobalt containing for energy density. Panasonic has also publicly stated that cobalt will remain in their batteries for foreseeable future. The Chinese battery manufacturers have stated their shift to NMC and NCA is for the mid to long term.



On June 13, InvestorIntel released a video with a panel discussing cobalt which you can view here. The panel all agreed the cobalt boom is set to continue.



On July 5, Reuters reported, "Congo to punish mining firms that fail to repatriate revenue. "It's unacceptable that to date ... the repatriation of currency still remains so low, without any improvement, while we are dealing with a shortage of foreign exchange in our country", central bank governor Deogratias Mutombo said. Congo, Africa's top copper producer, has been hit hard by low commodity prices over the last two years and cut its growth forecast for 2017 in May."



On July 7, Bloomberg reported, "The electric car revolution is accelerating."

Some key quotes included:

"Battery manufacturing capacity will triple in the next four years.

Electric cars will outsell fossil-fuel powered vehicles within two decades (by 2038) as battery prices plunge, turning the global auto industry upside down and signaling economic turmoil for oil-exporting countries.

Production of lithium, cobalt and manganese will each increase more than 100-fold."

I think the 100 fold refers to the production now for EVs at ~1% market share to when EVs are at 100% market share, rather than the entire lithium/cobalt/manganese market.

On July 7, Bloomberg reported, "Elon Musk's Tesla wins contract for South Australia battery. Tesla’s 100MW of storage to be paired with Neoen wind farm, enough power for more than 30,000 homes. Musk to honor pledge to build storage system within 100 days."

On July 10, Automotive News Europe reported: "Industry needs 40 gigafactories, VW says. Company sees huge shortage of batteries by 2025. A massive shortage of lithium ion battery cells could plague the global car industry in the coming decade if capacity equivalent to 40 Tesla gigafactories is not added by 2025, according to estimates from Volkswagen Group. Volkswagen has been researching electrically powered cars for 50 years and is convinced that the time for electric drive has arrived, regardless of the comparatively low amount of cell supply." This article is a must read with some very wise words at the end.

Cobalt company news

China Molybdenum (HKSE:3993) (SHE:603993) (OTC:CMCLF)

On July 13, Sinocast/4-traders reported, "Ningbo Shanshan:Shanshan Plans to Buy CNY1.8bn China Molybdenum A-Shares. Shanshan also entered into a strategic partnership agreement with China Molybdenum, which will launch cooperation in cobalt product purchase and sales and cobalt and lithium resources development."



China Moly shares have been on a tear lately and are up 112% in the past year. Followers of mine hopefully invested in them back in December 2016 when the HK listing was at HKD 1.78. The stock is now at HKD 3.67 and looking a bit expensive - at least in the short term. Current price is 32% above analyst consensus estimates.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

On July 12, Market Exclusive/4-traders reported, "Indonesia wants to meet Freeport-McMoRan Inc CEO to end copper mine dispute."

Glencore (LSX:GLEN) (HK:805) (OTC:GLNCF)

On July 6, Reuters reported, "Exclusive - Glencore makes large cobalt deal, securing EV battery supplies for VW. Mining giant Glencore has signed a major deal to sell up to 20,000 tonnes of cobalt products to a Chinese firm, a move that in turn helps Volkswagen secure car batteries for its shift to electric vehicles, four sources said. The four-year agreement between Glencore and Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), struck last October, comes as global car makers race to lock in battery supplies and move away from traditional combustion engines."

On July 24, Glencore announced that they will release their 2017 half-year production report on July 27, and their 2017 half-year results on August 10.



Katanga Mining (TSXV:KAT) (OTCPK:KATFF)

On July 12, SamllCapPower wrote an article "Katanga Mining stock is riding high on the cobalt price, more upside seen". The summary is "Katanga Mining shares should continue to climb on a robust cobalt price, a stronger copper price, and a possible early start of production."

No company news for the month.

The stock is now at CAD 0.75 up from when I first wrote about them on January 1, 2017 at CAD 0.13.



Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)

On July 4, Sherritt updated investors that their Q2, 2017 results will be announced on July 26. I noticed that 2017 will be the companies 90th anniversary - Congratulations!



Umicore SA (OTCPK:UMICF)

Umicore will publish their half yearly results on July 31.



Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On July 13, Sumitomo announced, "Recycling of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries." It appears that they are only recycling the copper and nickel.



Possible short-mid term producers

eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQB:ECSIF)

On July 11, eCobalt announced, "the addition of Mr. Floyd D. Varley, B.Sc., M.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) to the eCobalt team."

The market is eagerly awaiting eCobalt's upcoming Feasibility Study.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 or Q3, 2017 - Feasibility Study results.

H2, 2017 - Project financing.

Q2, 2018 - Construction to commence.

Q2, 2019 - Production to commence.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

No news for the month. The market is awaiting an updated Feasibility Study.

Investors can read more about Fortune Minerals in my article here, and the company's June presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3, 2017 - The updated Feasibility Study capital and operating costs.

2017 - Off-take or equity partners. Project financing.

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On July 14 First Cobalt announced, "First Cobalt provides corporate update." The update included:



"First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC, OTC: FTSSF) (the “Company”) and Cobalt One Limited (ASX: CO1) (“Cobalt One”) have entered into a binding agreement under which it is proposed that First Cobalt will acquire 100% of the share capital of Cobalt One.

The Company anticipates that trading will resume on the Exchange in approximately four weeks.

A new corporate video, now available on the Company’s website (www.firstcobalt.com/news/videos/)."

On July 18, First Cobalt announced, "First Cobalt Acquires Rights to Contiguous Property at Keeley-Frontier."

Frank Santaguida, Vice President, Exploration commented:

Expansion of First Cobalt’s property to the east of the Keeley-Frontier increases the opportunity to explore for the extensions to this silver-cobalt vein system; especially those that are cobalt enriched. This eastern area has largely been forgotten due to the low silver versus high cobalt characteristic. This transaction demonstrates our commitment to consolidate the meaningful property positions within the Camp our strategy to be the first to approach this camp from a bulk mining perspective.

First Cobalt certainly is a company in a hurry with huge potential. The stock is still in a trading halt pending the friendly Cobalt One and Cobalt Tech takeovers. Trading is expected to resume around mid-August. You can read more in my article "First Cobalt Has Huge Exploration Upside."

Metals X [ASX:MLX] (OTCPK:MLXEF)



Metals X have a older copper mine (Nifty), a new copper project at Maroochydore, a strong tin mine (Renison), and their promising nickel-cobalt development project at Wingellina which is on hold waiting higher nickel prices. Investors can view their July 2017 company presentation here. I quite like the stock - the challenge will be to bring on new production whilst maintaining or increasing old production (Nifty had a sink hole and a production decline in 2015). I certainly like that they have 150,000 tonnes of contained cobalt at Wingellina (see graph below), as well as some scandium. Another bonus is they have AUD 111m in cash and no debt. Analysts consensus target is AUD 1.04.



Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] (OTCQX:OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ own the promising Syerston nickel-cobalt laterite project, one of the largest cobalt resources in Australia. They also have scandium, and Robert Friedland on-board. Their DFS is due in Q4, 2017.

Cobalt projects by grade and size (courtesy of FI Fighter's research)



Source

Note: Only the high grade KNP resource of Ardea Resources has been included, total cobalt resource is higher (see table below). Also not a complete list (excludes Glencore, Katanga Mining and China Moly's DRC mines). The table below also leaves out Metals X (Wingellina).

Australian cobalt projects listed by resource size including grade

Source: Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF) looks the standout to me of the Australian cobalt companies, especially given it still has a small market cap of AUD 48m, and a very low EV/resource ratio. Few investors realize how massive their resource is as stated by the company they have "Australia’s and the developed world’s largest cobalt resource", with 5.6 million tonnes of contained nickel (@0.7%), and 386,000 tonnes of contained cobalt (@0.05%). Their higher grade KNP cobalt zone has 85,410 tonnes of contained cobalt (@0.13%). Their recent scandium discovery may help reduce production costs as a valuable by-product credit. The company also has the Lewis Ponds gold-zinc project and the Mt Zephyr gold-nickel sulphide project. The company plans to release a PFS in January 2018. Investors can view their presentations here and here.

On July 24, Ardea released: "Quarterly operations report".Key results included, "outstanding drill results from Goongarrie South, upgraded KNP Cobalt Zone global resource, and scandium mineralisation discovered at several deposits."

Promising junior developers and explorers

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of promising cobalt juniors I will be following include:

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Aeon Metals [ASX:AML], Barra Resources Ltd [ASX:BAR], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Castle Silver Resources Inc [TSXV:CSR] (OTC:TAKRF), Cobalt27 Capital Corp [TSXV:KBLT] (OTC:CBLLF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cobalt Blue [ASX:COB], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt Corp (NYSE:CUZ) (OTCPK:BKTPF), Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), (OTC:OTC:HLPCF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF) , GME Resources Limited [ASX:GME], Highlands Pacific (OTC:HLPCF), Hinterland Metals Inc (OTC:HNLMF), Independence Group [ASX:IGO], King`s Bay Gold Corp [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR], MMC Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY), PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN], Platina Resources [ASX:PGM], Riva Resources [ASX:RIR], US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:SCTFF) (formerly Scientific Metals [TSXV:STM], Tiger Resources [ASX:TGS], and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Conclusion

Cobalt spot prices were essentially flat in July rising only marginally.



My highlights for the month were:

"Volkswagen has been researching electrically powered cars for 50 years and is convinced that the time for electric drive has arrived."



"Industry needs 40 gigafactories, VW says. Company sees huge shortage of batteries by 2025."

First Cobalt's rapid rise and acquisitions of Cobalt One and Cobalt Tech.

Given the major cobalt producers/projects (China Moly, Katanga) have had an incredible run up in price so far in 2017, I now see better buying opportunities in some of the most promising juniors, hence I have highlighted several of them towards the end of this monthly news.

As usual all comments are welcome.

