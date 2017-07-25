Bank Of America: Comparing Management Performance To JPMorgan, Citigroup And Wells Fargo

In looking at which bank manages costs more effectively, we compare the number of employee layoffs for the top banks in the industry.

Although the ROE of Bank of America lags behind the industry, the growth rate over the past five years has outperformed its peers.

The Return on Equity, a metric for measuring management effectiveness, for the banking industry in Q1 was 9.32 according to the FDIC.

In my continuing series of articles on analyzing bank stocks on SeekingAlpha.com, we're comparing Bank of America Corporation (BAC) to its peer banks.

In this article, we'll delve into management performance by looking at Return on Equity and cost cutting to see how Bank of America Corporation (BAC) compares to its peer banks like Citigroup Inc. (C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) and address the concerns of the market that Mr. Moynihan has been underperforming in his duties as CEO of Bank of America.

This article is by no means a comprehensive analysis for Bank of America and Return on Equity since there are a myriad of factors that go into driving the value of the bank and its stock price.

Buying a stock is buying into the management team:

When comparing banks, we must also compare the management teams of those banks. Now that earnings season for banks is well under way, it's a great time to step back and look how far banks have come since the financial crisis and where their performance ranks with their peers today.

One of the popular concerns about Brian Moynihan's leadership at Bank of America is that he's achieving earnings results by cost cutting.

Is Brian Moynihan achieving earnings by cost-cutting?

Bank of America isn't the only bank that has made cuts in their workforce. The table below shows how many jobs were cut in the years following the financial crisis (as of 2013):

Bank Name Jobs Cut JPMorgan 35,000 Citigroup 75,000 Bank Of America 37,000

In 2016, Citigroup and Bank of America cut roughly 4% of their workforce while JPMorgan cut 6,700 workers according to CNBC. Wells Fargo has done relatively well since the crisis adding jobs in 2016.

If Mr. Moynihan is achieving improved earnings as a result of job cuts, so too are the CEOs of Citigroup and JPMorgan. Would anyone say Jamie Dimon has achieved his earnings results from mostly cost cutting?

Return On Equity comparison between Bank of America and its peers:

In looking at the current ROE figures, Bank of America comes in at 8.12%, lagging behind its peers, although slightly better than Citigroup.

One might conclude from this chart that the management of BofA is not as effective as the management teams of both JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

Bank of America's ROE is currently roughly 3% below that of JPMorgan and roughly 4% below Wells Fargo.

BAC Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

ROE Industry comparison to Bank of America:

From the table below from the FDIC, we see that BofA's ROE falls short of the industry average of 9.32% for all commercial banks as of Q1.

However, Bank of America's ROE is not that far behind the industry average (roughly 1%) as opposed to the differences when compared to JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

It appears from the table below that the ROE for Wells Fargo and JPMorgan are both well above the average for the entire industry, not just Bank of America. In short, BofA's lower ROE may not be due to management underperformance at Bank of America, but rather an excellent performance by the management teams of Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase.

In determining management effectiveness, I believe it's not enough to simply look at the current ROE. Instead, we need to analyze the growth trend of ROE for the current management teams at each of our banks.

Percentage change in ROE for major banks:

From the chart below, we can see BofA's ROE is up over 200% over the past five years.

over the past five years. Citigroup's ROE is up over 83% while JPMorgan's ROE has stayed stable at an 8.57% growth rate.

Wells Fargo's ROE has decreased in the past five years down 6.72%.

BAC Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

The above chart changes the picture for the banks in our comparison.

Given the massive growth rate of BofA's ROE, Bank of America is well on its way to closing the gap between its ROE of 8.12% and the industry of average of 9.32%. I realize we're comparing current ROE of BofA to the industry average in Q1 (FDIC Q2 data hasn't been compiled yet), but the Q2 industry average is unlikely to be that different from Q1.

I realize we're comparing current ROE of BofA to the industry average in Q1 (FDIC Q2 data hasn't been compiled yet), but the Q2 industry average is unlikely to be that different from Q1. One could make a good argument that Bank of America's stock price has more room to run given how much more undervalued it is compared to the banks in our group.

And given BofA's ROE growth rate, it appears the stock price stands to gain the most in our bank group if the bank continues to deliver stellar ROE performance.

BAC data by YCharts

Going forward:

With the recent release of the banking industry's capital plans dividends and share buybacks are in the bank (sorry), it will be important to monitor how each bank stock responds. At this point, it's really hard to say that one bank will perform better than another given that the capital plans have yet to be carried out. And it's possible that each bank's plan offsets each other from the standpoint of stock price performance.

Watching ROE performance and cost controls will continue to be important factors in future earnings reports.

However, for long-term investors growth in the economy, loan growth and a gradually rising 10-year Treasury yield will likely remain the key driving macro factors affecting banks like Bank of America in the months to come.

Good luck out there.

