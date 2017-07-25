Nestlé And Associated British Foods Are Tasty Investment Morsels

M&A dominate the industry, but while plodding Nestlé is the target of activists, ABF may be a takeover target.

Nestlé and Associated British Foods are two stocks investors can count on to be the transmission devices for sunshine and optimism.

Ten or so hallmark companies dominate the food and beverage market. It's a growth industry in an expanding world population.

The Big Ten

Ten or so hallmark companies dominate the food and beverage market. Nestlé (OTCPK: NSRGY) (OTCPK: NSRGF) and Associated British Foods (OTCPK: OTCPK:ASBFY) (LON: ABF), are tasty investment morsels.

Food and beverage is a growth industry. Investors with a long-term view to building wealth will flourish with these stocks at the core of their portfolios. Concomitantly, the industry is a relatively safe harbor offering respectable dividends and equity growth for middle income and retirement accounts. Share prices seldom move in erratic fashion acting like a feather in every wind.

Revenues will continue to increase well into the foreseeable future despite slow growth periods and currency fluctuations. People eat and drink everyday, and every day there are more people. People generally are living longer, healthier, wealthier, and enjoying active lives. They eat more (don’t give short shrift to the obesity trend). They buy greater amounts of processed and packaged foods. There always seems to be another new food and beverage trend spurring sales: flavored teas, power drinks, and kosher and organic foods. These conditions bode well for investors in the food and beverage industry.

Nestlé and Associated British Foods Are Star Players

The top ten companies own practically all the world’s food and beverage brands. Nestlé and Associated British Foods are two stocks in the passel of ten that I believe investors can, to paraphrase designer Sandy Gallin, be “the transmission devices for sunshine and optimism.”

An analyst at Forbes claims, “The top 25 companies in the sector generated $741.2B in revenue last year and $86B in profit.” The S&P Food & Beverage Select Industry Index nearly doubled in a steady five years climb to $4,646. The Dow Jones U S Food & Beverage Index has more than doubled in the same period topping $606 in 2017. (Performance source STOXX® GLOBAL 1800 FOOD & BEVERAGE INDEX)



The ten top companies together generate revenues of more than $1.1B a day. The leaders sport market caps equal to or exceeding the GDPs of more than a few independent nations.

The ten food giants are:



● Associated British Foods (ABF)

● Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

● Danone

● General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

● Kellogg (NYSE:K)

● Mars

● Mondelez International (previously known as Kraft) (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

● Nestlé

● PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP)

● Unilever (NYSE:UN)

Nestlé Faces Threats From Within

Nestlé is one of the most talked about, analyzed, picked apart companies on the list. Seeking Alpha alone posted more than three-dozen articles and newsworthy events about NSRGY just in the past seven months.

Its market cap is $271.6B. The dividend yield is 2.6%. Share price spiked this year to $88. Note that Nestlé currency is the Swiss franc, but dividends are paid in U S dollars reflecting fluctuations in yields. The company has increased dividends consistently for 20 years. Over the past five years share price held pretty steady between $60 and $70, climbed over $75 in 2017 (called “cheap” at the time by a leading financial news site), and pushed to a new 52-week high post April 2017.

Nestlé’s strength is the 2,000+ brands, steady management and Nestlé itself is a brand name. The meme of the food and drink industry is growing by M&A. For instance, there is talk privately held Ferrara Candy wants to buy the NSRGY confectionary group. It accounts for 10% of revenues. Nestlé‘s stake in L’Oréal might be for sale, or its frozen foods and cereal businesses. These moves might possibly drive profit margin higher 15% to 20%. But activist investors are looking for change.

Others complain organic growth is too slow and profits are marginal. Share price jump over the past eight weeks is attributable to revelations that hedge fund Third Point (Daniel Loeb) bought a $3.5B stake in Nestlé, and there will be a co-investment of $650M in Nestlé by EnTrustPermal. It’s their plan to quicken the pace of growth. However, the relatively new CEO of Nestlé recently told shareholders, “We do not do stock trading here by selling slowly growing segments and buying fast-growing ones.” On the contrary, his strategy is to ameliorate underperforming sectors not abandon them.

Also driving share price is a Nestlé buyback program ($21B) coupled with infrastructure spending on high growth sectors coffee, pet care, infant nutrition and consumer healthcare. The company leads in the bottled, home delivery and water management markets. Nestlé sells more than 70 brands of bottled water, and pumps water from sources bought from governments selling it back to them and consumers. Nestlé Chairman then, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, warned in 2014, “we will run out of safe, clean water before we run out of oil.” NSRGY’s water inventory includes brand names including Perrier, San Pellegrino, Poland Spring, Nestea, flavored and sparkling waters and teas that I wrote about previously.

NSRGY is a HOLD or a very cautious BUY for the long-term at $88 per share. When the glow from activist investors and the buyback program fade, share price will too perhaps 10%-15%; then it will be time to buy.

ABF Might Become A Victim Of Its Own Success

Associated British Foods PLC is an 82 years old food processing and retailing multinational headquartered in London. ASBFY is the second largest producer worldwide of sugar and baker’s yeast along with emulsifiers, enzymes and lactose. Some grocery division brand manufacturing includes Mazola, Karo Syrup, Fleischmann Yeast and Ovaltine (Nestlé owns the brand in the U S). Its retail division owns 325 Primark stores in the UK and other European countries.

In September 2016, shares traded over $42 each then slipped into the low $30s, and steadily recovered to trade at $38.50 this July. ASBFY reported for 40-weeks a 10% increase in company revenues through June ’17. The market cap stands at more than $30B.

Like Nestlé, Associated British Foods has a new CEO, Galen G. Weston. His father led the company for decades. The Weston family built a retailing empire in Canada expanding into more than 50 countries. Weston holdings grew to include inter alia food manufacturing, supermarkets, British Sugar, land holdings, clothing and sports supplies, and more. The Weston family changed the company name from Allied Bakeries to Associated British Foods in 1960.

ASBFY reported Q2 results ending in March include

Group revenues up 7%

Adjusted profit before tax up 35%

Cash flow is strong and adjusted earnings up 30%

Capital investments will increase about $540M

Net cash on the balance sheet is almost $250M

Primark owned by ASBFY operates approximately 350 fashion stores that achieved stronger than expected profits from its low-budget pricing (+13% with expanded market share).

ASBFY is a hot growth company expanding into new product segments, Internet and internationally. The ASBFY Group perhaps in keeping pace with the younger generation, allegedly invested in GW Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: GWPH). I have written about GW, and recommended a BUY at half its current price. A news report claims “Associated British Foods' wholly owned subsidiary (British Sugar) will become a large scale cannabis cultivator and supplier to the pharmaceutical industry starting in 2017.”

ASBFY is a moderately priced stock I recommend as a BUY. Deutsche Bank has it as a BUY. Their target price is 10% higher than shares sell for today. ASBFY like Unilever (NYSE: UL) is conceivably a takeover target by one of the big ten. Its size, geographical depth, products range, markets, and value make it attractive.

Try The Tasty Morsels

Let me pester you to taste Nestlé and Associated British Foods who sell “green eggs and ham.” You too might just say, “I do so like green eggs and ham. Thank you. Thank you, Sam-I-am.”

