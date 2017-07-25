K12 Inc.: A Misunderstood Education Company Running Out Of Gas

Business Description

K12 Inc. (LRN) is a technology-based online education company that provides proprietary curriculum, software systems, instructional teacher services, and other educational services for k-12 students (kindergarten through 12th grade). The company offers students an alternative to a traditional classroom-based education through receiving an online education, and also acts as a provider of supplemental material to traditional brick and mortar schools that wish to purchase K12’s services to educate their students. K12’s customers include public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and families.

K12 operates in three business segments: Managed Public School Programs (“MPS”), Institutional Business, and Private Pay Schools and Other.

Managed Public School Programs (82% of revenues): includes virtual and blended public school programs where K12 has primary administrative oversight. A district or charter board contracts with K12, and K12 provides all the management, technology, and academic support services in addition to curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Institutional Businesses (13% of revenues): includes non-managed public school programs where K12 does not provide primary administrative oversight and the school has an option to contract for instruction or other services. This segment also includes the sale of curriculum and technology packages for specific student or district needs.

Private Pay Schools and Other (5% of revenues): includes three online private schools as well as independent course sales to individual consumers. This segment also includes the international business, which serves students in more than 100 countries.

It’s been more than 18 months since an author wrote about K12 on Seeking Alpha. In this time, the stock has more than doubled (Figure 1) while the S&P 500 advanced by roughly 1/3. K12 is a small and relatively underfollowed name (only 3 analysts cover the stock) operating in a for-profit education space that is scorned and/or ignored by many. The lack of coverage on this site therefore doesn’t come as much of a surprise. That being said, anytime a stock doubles in value it’s worth investigating to see why it happened and to possibly determine if it can go any further.

After all, the biggest advantage to small cap investing is that there are more opportunities available for those willing to do the dirty work. Stocks are more likely to be mispriced, and stay mispriced for longer, specifically because fewer people know about them. Credit to the author of that article, who identified the pricing inefficiency in K12 and called a bottom in the shares 18 months ago. The question now is whether the run can continue, or if it’s on its last legs.

Figure 1: K12 Stock Performance

Source: stockcharts.com

In order to answer this we need to first understand what drives this stock. K12 generates approximately 90% of its revenues from the sale of curriculum, technology, and management services to public schools. K12 receives funds, primarily from state and local governments, in exchange for providing these goods and services. Revenues are a product of overall enrollment levels and sales per pupil, both of which depend on state and district funding levels. As it stands, K12’s business is more or less driven by state funding.

This fact, combined with the 68% slide in earnings that occurred between 2013 and 2016, explains why the stock has performed so poorly over the past four years. During this period, K12 was at the center of a significant amount of public backlash against online education. And, as fears that states would pass laws to decrease funding for online education began to pick up steam, many investors ran for the exits. It also sheds some light on why the value of K12 stock spiked immediately after the election of Donald Trump (Figure 1).

The thinking is that there will be a greater emphasis on choice and alternative education options when it comes to school funding, and a more positive environment for online education providers overall under a Trump presidency. Despite any major signs of improvement in underlying performance, shares are up 60% since the election.

The election had a similar effect on the for-profit college stocks. Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), Strayer Education (STRA), Capella Education (CPLA), Adtalem Global Education (ATGE), and Bridgepoint (BPI) are up by an average of 53% since November 8th, 2016. The market has treated K12 as if it were a for-profit college and this is a problem because, while it is reasonable to assume things will improve for the likes of Strayer, Capella, and Bridgeport under Trump, it's unlikely that a Trump presidency will have much of an impact on K12's business.

For-profit colleges took a beating under Obama due to a government-imposed crackdown on the industry amidst a flurry of allegations related to low education standards, poor student outcomes, high-pressure sales tactics, and bad lending practices. The sector was hit with lawsuits and sanctions, and most schools saw steep declines in enrollments.

Donald Trump himself paid $25 million to settle a lawsuit against his very own for-profit education company, Trump University. Republicans have opposed many of the Obama administration's policies on for-profit schools in the past, and it stands to reason that things should improve for these companies with Trump in office.

The benefit to K12, however, is less clear. K12 operates in a very different business and was not a target of the witch-hunt against for-profit colleges. The new secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, may be a longtime advocate of using vouchers to send children to private and charter schools rather than traditional public schools, but these types of policies only have the potential to affect a small area of K12's business. The segment that could benefit the most from this, Private Pay Schools / Other, accounts for just 5% of K12's revenues.

The rest of K12's business caters to public schools and public school districts, which are mostly funded by state governments. And, funding at the local level depends on the legislative and budgetary characteristics of individual states, not so much the regulatory climate at the federal level.

Current Valuation And Implications

K12 currently trades at a P/E of 122, compared to a 5-year average of 69. Whenever a stock trades at this kind of valuation the ratio loses its meaning and it doesn’t really matter if the ratio is 100 or 500. The P/E isn’t very useful for valuing K12 anyway due to the company’s large depreciation and amortization expenses and a few other non-cash charges that create a large disparity between accounting earnings and economic earnings.

The best way to analyze value here is to compare price to some measure of cash flow. We prefer to use free cash flow (“FCF”), as this is ultimately what matters to investors. And, on a P/FCF basis, K12 is expensive compared to where it has traded historically. K12 currently trades at a P/FCF of 17.4, compared to a 10-year median of 11.5 and a 5-year median of 11.6 Even after adjusting for non-recurring items the stock is still just as expensive compared to the past: P/FCF is 14.9, versus a median of 8.9 and 9.0 over the past 10 and 5 years respectively.

For this kind of valuation to make sense, earnings and cash flows would need to improve significantly. The bull case assumes that K12's growth profile has significantly improved with Trump in office, but the market is misguided. Trump's policies (assuming he implements them) will have a limited impact on K12, and the company will need to find growth in other areas. Analysts are calling for 15% annual earnings growth over the next five years, and while this kind of growth isn’t impossible, it is a complete reversal of recent trends…

EPS plummeted from $0.72 to $0.15 between 2013 and 2016 due to a combination of slowing/declining sales growth and falling profit margins (Figure 2). The rapid growth in MPS enrollments (the main driver of sales) tapered off (Figure 3), and MPS enrollments actually declined in 2015 and 2016—the latter case being the result of a customer (Agora) transitioning from a managed to a non-managed program (more on this later).

At the same time, instructional costs and services increased as the company hired more teachers and support staff to handle a larger enrollment base (total company enrollments increased over the period). Various “non-recurring charges” drove earnings lower still, but even after adjusting for these items, EBITDA margin in 2016 was three percentage points lower than it was in 2013.

Figure 2: Sales and Profitability

Source: Madison Investment Research

Figure 3: Managed Public School Program Enrollments

Source: 10-K

Now that we understand how earnings declined, we can begin to form some judgments about whether K12 will be able to grow earnings and cash flows at the rate implied in the share price.

Where Will The Growth Come From?

A lot has been written about the growing acceptance of online education. More and more school districts are adopting online learning to expand course offerings, provide scheduling flexibility, increase graduation rates, and lower the cost of delivering an education. Families and students benefit by being able to access courses that may not otherwise be available, and by being able to work at their own pace.

This all sounds well and good, but the actual adoption of online education as it relates to K12 is still largely a product of state funding. School districts contract with K12 mainly to supplement their existing education programs rather than replace them outright, and as long as this is the case, funding levels will be central to the company’s performance.

This is a bit of a problem, because state funding levels aren’t really growing. K12’s revenue per enrollments, which is a good proxy for organic funding growth (kind of like same store sales), increases 1-2% annually, at most. And, if you adjust per pupil funding levels for inflation, which represents the real cost to states of providing an education, spending has actually decreased.

Some more recent data shows that most states have, in fact, cut funding and continue to do so. At least 31 states provided less funding per student in 2014 than in 2008, and the cuts exceeded 10% in at least 15 states.

State budgets are under pressure, and barring any major changes in legislation mandating virtual education, it’s difficult to see where the enrollment growth will come from. The MPS enrollment growth from earlier years is not realistic, given that it was mostly the result of growing from a low base and occurred during a period when states were more generous with their funding.

Management now expects funding increases to be “more modest in comparison to the trends we’ve seen in the past.” MPS enrollments at the end of the latest quarter were down 0.8% y/y despite an easy comp, and K12 lowered its Q4 revenue guidance to $215-$220M, versus the consensus of $224M.

An increase in private/institutional enrollments offset the decrease, but managed enrollments are by far the biggest part of the business, and until things pick up here, top-line growth will be sluggish. We expect sales to only average low single-digit growth annually over the next five years, and this is more or less what analysts are forecasting for 2017 and 2018.

Agora’s transition from a managed program to a non-managed program last year is worth mentioning because it symbolizes the risks K12 faces when funding budgets become constrained. And, as K12 explains, it’s not an isolated incident: “we have seen some of our virtual public schools switching from managed public school programs to self administered schools by seeking competitive alternatives to portions of the products and services now entirely provided by us.”

When a customer switches from a managed to a non-managed program it can be a big blow to the top-line because managed enrollments generate much higher revenues than non-managed enrollments where K12 provides limited or no management services. Last year’s switch by Agora negatively impacted revenues by $111 million.

In order to achieve mid-teen earnings growth on low single-digit sales growth, K12 will need to improve margins considerably. But after analyzing K12’s past results, it seems unlikely that it will be able to do this. Historically, management has not been able to meaningfully or sustainably improve margins even though sales increased 10-fold in the past decade. This is not so much a slight against management as it is the byproduct of the industry in which K12 operates. If you look at K12’s peers, it’s a similar story (Figure 4).

Figure 4: K12 vs. Peer Average EBITDA Margins

Source: Madison Investment Research

Instructional costs and services, namely teacher salaries and benefits, are an education provider’s biggest expense. These costs are notoriously difficult to cut, especially when you need to grow the business and support a larger pool of enrollments. Competition in the education space is largely based on reputation, which companies build by establishing a track record of student success and customer satisfaction. The quality of instruction and support services is essential for creating this reputation, growing the business, and keeping retention rates high.

This is why you don’t see any margin improvements with scale. In order to preserve the quality of education as enrollments expand, companies must hire more/better teachers. Figures 5 and 6 show instructional costs as a percentage of revenues for K12 and a peer group of companies over the past ten years.

The cost rates vary across companies due to some subtle differences in business characteristics, but the important thing to note is that K12 and its peers have not been able to reduce these costs. K12’s instructional costs as a % of sales were 8.5 percentage points higher in 2016 than they were 10 years ago. Similarly, the peer average expense rate was 7.9 percentage points higher in 2016 compared to 2007.

Figure 5: Instructional Cost Rates

Source: Madison Investment Research

Figure 6: K12 vs. Peer Average Cost Rates

Source: Madison Investment Research

So far this year management has trimmed some redundant costs here and there, but these were mostly leftovers from an earlier merger and they aren’t enough to drive the kind of margin improvement that investors are looking for. For the first 9 months of the year, instructional costs as a % of sales are more-or-less flat compared to last year (Q3 link). There just isn’t much management can do to improve margins, and it’s hard to see where the growth will come from. Unless…

Is Lower Capex the Answer?

There is one area where things should improve for K12, and that is capex. K12 has been investing capital at a “very high level for many years” in order to upgrade its curriculum onto the Summit platform, but management believes it is in the homestretch of this process. By the end of 2018, K12 expects that the majority of the company’s core math and ELA courses will have been launched, and that capex levels are set to come down:

“We are now well positioned in the market and can begin to taper our spending…[We] expect between $55-60M this year…and think that [spending levels] will eventually stabilize in the $40-50M range within the next few years.” – Q2 2017 Earnings Call

Capex in the 40-50M range would be 28% lower than last year’s spend. Assuming sales increase 3% annually, this works out to an annual increase in FCF of roughly 10% over the next few years, all else equal. This isn’t bad, especially when you consider recent trends, but it’s still less than what analysts are expecting. The other thing to consider is that, despite what management claims, current capex levels aren’t that far above the long-term average relative to sales: last year’s capex rate was 7.2%, compared to the long-term average 6.1%.

It’s important to analyze capex relative to sales because these investments are crucial for driving business growth. Companies must continuously upgrade software and add to their curriculums in order to stay competitive, and this is why the capex levels of K12 and its peers have remained stable over the years (Figure 7). Spending levels may come down, but it’s hard to imagine them falling very far or staying there for long.

What’s more, K12 has actually been spending below replacement levels for the past 5+ years (Figure 8). This means that K12 has simply been spending as required to meet the demands of the business—it hasn’t been on some crazy growth-driven spending spree.

Figure 7: K12 vs. Peer Average Capex Rates

Source: Madison Investment Research

Note: The peer group consists of basket of alternative education companies: Pearson (PSO), John Wiley & Sons (JW.A), Chegg (CHGG), and Rosetta Stone (RST)

Figure 8: Ratio of Capex to Depreciation and Amortization

Source: Madison Investment Research

Note: Most of K12’s capital spending comes in the form of curriculum and software development, which the company capitalizes and amortizes over their useful lives. Thus the comparison between capex and depreciation and amortization

Conclusion – Will The Run Continue?

When all is said and done, it looks unlikely that the run-up in K12 stock over the past year-and-a-half will continue for much longer. This isn’t to suggest that K12 is on the verge of a collapse, but it’s hard to picture a scenario that would push shares meaningfully above current levels.

The stock's recent rise can be attributed to the election of Donald Trump, an event that we believe will have limited consequences for K12 in the long run. The bull case assumes that enrollments will improve significantly with him in office, but, while attitudes towards virtual education may be more positive under Trump, K12's business is more affected by what goes on at the individual state level, not the federal level. It's worth pointing out that some of K12's strongest periods of growth occurred under Obama, and K12 should not be treated as if it were a for-profit college.

K12 will need to find growth another way. But sales are unlikely to grow much higher than 3% in a given year, and there isn’t much management can do to improve the cost structure. Growth will therefore depend on reductions to capital spending, but the current valuation already takes into account the boost to earnings and cash flows that lower capex levels will provide. And, as we discussed earlier, K12’s current spending levels aren’t as extreme as management makes out.

Investing now requires you to be certain that management can churn out double-digit earnings growth for the next five years. Until K12 shows signs of real improvement, and that it has the potential to grow above the current valuation, investors should avoid the stock. So far this year, K12 hasn't offered anything to suggest that it will be able to do this: adjusted free cash flows for the first 9 months of the year are almost 50% lower than they were at this point in 2016.

Insider activity also suggests that K12’s run is coming to an end. YTD, insiders sold 118,300 shares at an average price of $19 (only a 2% premium to the current price), and did not purchase any stock. It's not exactly the strongest vote of confidence in a company that's supposedly on the brink of a major turnaround.

