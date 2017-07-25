Freeport-McMoRan Is Ready For Upside

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) has just reported its second-quarter results, which are very interesting to see in the light of ongoing problems in Indonesia and the recent upside in the copper market. The company reported adjusted net income of $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.7 billion, missing analyst estimates on earnings and beating them on revenue.

More importantly, the company revised its full-year production guidance. Previously, Freeport-McMoRan expected to mine 3.9 billion pounds of copper, 1.9 million ounces of gold and 93 million pounds of molybdenum. The revised version of this guidance calls for 3.7 billion pounds of copper, 1.6 million ounces of gold and 93 million pounds of molybdenum. The hit on copper and gold production is due to ongoing tensions on Grasberg and cannot be called unexpected. Following the decrease of the production guidance, Freeport-McMoRan lowered its full-year operating cash flow guidance from the previous estimate of $4 billion to $3.8 billion. The impact from lower expected copper and gold production was mitigated by the increase in projected copper sales price.

On Indonesia, the report stated the following: "We are encouraged by recent progress in our active negotiations with the Indonesian government to resolve issues involving our contractual rights […]". Speaking about the operating and development activities at Grasberg, the company added: "If PT-FI (Freeport Indonesia) is unable to reach agreement with the Indonesian government on its long-term mining rights, FCX intends to reduce or defer investments significantly in its underground development projects and pursue arbitration under its COW (Contract of Work)".

So, will this report bring upside to Freeport-McMoRan shares? I think so. In my view, the major driver is the copper price, which looks ready to break to new highs:

Worker unrest, be it Grasberg in Indonesia or Zaldavar and Escondida in Chile, are hitting production rates in the industry, pushing copper prices higher. I'd argue that in commodities price is more important than volume so recent upside in copper prices may ultimately translate into improved guidance for Freeport-McMoRan. In this light, the length of negotiations in Indonesia is almost a positive factor for the company.

Speaking about these negotiations, I continue to expect a lengthy soap opera. The Indonesian government and Freeport-McMoRan start from opposing positions and it will take a lot of time to reach common ground. I expect that Freeport-McMoRan will never agree to divest as much as 51% of Grasberg as this will lead to a complete loss of control over the operation with unpredictable results. At the same time, building a smelter in Indonesia looks unavoidable although this investment makes no economic sense. Perhaps more light will be shed on the topic during the conference call, but I don't expect to hear something concrete on the solution of the Grasberg problem.

I believe that an overall decent report together with the upside in copper prices has the potential to push Freeport-McMoRan shares closer to the high end of the current $11 - $14 range. In case of progress in Indonesia or more upside in copper prices, the high end of this range will be breached and the company's shares will be free to reach the next target of $16.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.