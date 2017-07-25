McDermott International, Inc. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

McDermott International, Inc. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesJul.25.17 | About: McDermott International, (MDR) The following slide deck was published by McDermott International, Inc. in conjunction with their 2017 Q2 earnings call. 134 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Industrial Goods, Heavy Construction, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here