Mall REITs Are Good Bets Now, And Simon Property Group Is Among The Safest

Mall REITs are here to stay because the demand and foot traffic are still there.

Mall REITs underperformed the overall market and the REIT industry by a lot in the past, but the fundamentals do not justify it.

I. Mall REITs unjustified underperformance

It is obvious that year to date, the retail REIT sector, or specifically, the mall REITS, underperformed S&P 500 and the REIT industry by a lot:

What is not obvious is that even the "king" of the mall REITs, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), barely caught up with the general REITs index (approximated by VNQ) from 2012 to 2016. That means while 2017 is a bad year for mall REITs, the mall REITs always underperformed in the past.

That makes me wonder if mall REITs have structural issues on the fundamental basis that cause them to be an inferior investment. Well, we know that the investment return of a stock, independent of market sentiment change, can be approximated by:

cash distributions + earnings growth

We also know that mall REITs have higher cash distributions (dividend yield) than S&P 500, so we just need to look at earnings growth. From YCharts, I found that S&P 500 has earnings of $86.51 in 2012 and $94.55 in 2016. Funds from operations (FFO) is used to gauge earnings for REITs. From SPG's SEC filings, SPG has FFO of $7.98 per share in 2012 and $10.49 per share in 2016, which is a CAGR of 7.07% compared to a CAGR of 2.25% that S&P 500 has for the same period. Surprisingly, even the bottom of the mall REITs, CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL), has a CAGR of 2.66% from 2012 to 2016. In other words, both SPG and CBL beat S&P 500 in terms of cash distributions and earnings growth between 2012 and 2016.

Of course, 2016 is a bad year for S&P 500 due to the energy sector. If we use the period 2012-2017 (with expected earnings in 2017, and low-end of the guidances from SPG and CBL), the CAGR of S&P 500 earnings is 6.6%, and the CAGR of SPG is 7.49%. CBL, being the bottom of mall REITs and forecasting a bad year in 2017, is pretty much flat for the 2012-2017 period, but its ~7% dividend yield during the period compared to ~3% by S&P 500 compensated a big part of the shortfall.

Hence, the fundamentals of mall REITs do not seem to justify the great stock underperformance compared to S&P 500. Of course, what worries investors about mall REITs is the future of the sector. Investors generally believe that 2017 is the beginning of the apocalypse of mall REITs, so despite their higher dividend yields, investors expect their fundamentals will go downhill from here. I respectfully disagree, and I will explain why.

II. Malls are here to stay

My arguments are mostly toward enclosed malls and outlet malls because the argument for shopping centers is too easy: the significant portion of their e-commerce-resistant tenants like restaurants, entertainments, and the service stores (e.g. salon, beauty, delivery, telecom, etc.) means shopping centers will stay for a long time.

I have three arguments to defend malls:

Tourists Lots of reasons to go to a mall A mall is simply better in a lot of aspects

1) Tourists

On June 20th, at around 8 PM, I drove to San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore, CA, an outlet mall owned by Simon Property Group. I chose that time because it's before the 4th of July (a hot shopping day), and it's on Tuesday. That means the customer traffic should be abysmal, and thus, it's almost the worst time to show the mall to a potential buyer.

To my surprise, the parking lot is around 70-80% full, and the outlet mall has considerable foot traffic.



(Photos taken at San Francisco Premium Outlets)

Why? Aren't malls supposed to be dead? The photo that shows a dining table from the food court probably gave it away; the reason is tourism. Tourists do not come to the United States to shop online; they shop for goods in physical stores! This is in addition to the bargains the outlet stores provide, which attracts a lot of locals as well. My proof? How about my parking spot at the mall on the 4th of July?





I went there at around 2 PM, and I had to park at a spot that is 15-minute-walk away from the mall. When would you see valet parking? Yes, when there is a load of people parking there. To be honest with you, I purchased more SPG shares on the trading day right after the Independence Day at a price of around $161. The timing was bad seeing from the rear-view mirror, but if you look at the traffic of the mall, you would understand why I did it:





(Lots of foot traffic at San Francisco Premium Outlets on 4th of July)

While I don't have the actual data to back me up, I believe a big chunk of the revenues of outlet malls come from tourists. Hence, the dip of the number of visitors coming to the United States since 2016 (2017 is worse from what I read in various sources) is the actual cause of the sub-par performance of REITs which own outlet malls, e.g. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT).

(Source: The National Travel and Tourism Office's (NTTO))

Although the number of tourists coming to the United States is trending down since 2016, it is not a structural change that will put a permanent scar on outlet malls. It is cyclical and probably has a lot to do with the Trump presidency. When tourists start coming back to the United States, mall REITs will thrive again. Amazon? (NASDAQ:AMZN) Nope, It will not affect the comeback of the outlet malls.

2) Lots of reasons to go to a mall

A lot of pessimism for malls comes from e-commerce. What investors miss is that people have reasons to visit a mall beyond shopping.

First, dining with friends and families.

(Taken at P.F. Chang's at Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton, Ca, owned by Simon Property Group. Taken on June 21st at around 8 PM.)

If a couple, or a group of people, want to spend some time together, they don't just go to a restaurant, eat, and go home. Instead, they would choose a place that they can eat and hang out for some time. A mall provides such a perfect solution.

Secondly, malls usually have stores that provide services like nails, massage, makeup, vision care, telecom, studio, etc. Of course, pop-up stores at the walkway inside a mall are fantastic places to discover something fun as well. Let's not forget a play area for kids. You don't need to go to Great America to get kids excited!







(Inside Imperial Valley Mall, owned by CBL Properties in El Centro, Ca)

(Photos taken at Great Mall, owned by Simon Property Group in Milpitas, Ca)

Yes, you don't need to go to a mall for these services, but why not a place that can fulfill different needs at the same time, without worrying about finding a parking space? Call me old school, I still like the dating combo: movies and food inside a mall:

(Inside Imperial Valley Mall)

Thirdly, an enclosed mall is a great place for various community services to connect to residents. The indoor setting is also appropriate to hold small events because of the comfort and safety inside an enclosed mall (more about this point later).

(Photos taken at Imperial Valley Mall owned by CBL Properties in El Centro, Ca, and Weberstown Mall owned by Washington Prime Group in Stockton, Ca)

How retailers engage with their customers? Holding a small event in physical stores is a sensible way to do it, especially when their target customers are kids and families. It gives one more reason for people to visit a mall.

(A toy store inside Stoneridge Mall)

3) A mall is simply better in a lot of aspects

At point 2), I have mentioned that a mall provides one single place to fulfill the needs of different people, so it is good for families to hang out. For example, the ladies can go shopping at a department store or get some treatments from a salon, while the kids can stay at a play area. Of course, comfortable seats at a mall are good for family members to take some rest. And, don't forget, it is very convenient to find a clean restroom inside a mall, and a parking spot is almost guaranteed!





(Photos taken at Imperial Valley Mall)

During my visit to Imperial Valley Mall in El Centro, Ca, I realized one more advantage of an enclosed mall. It is the air conditioning provided indoor.

It is hard to beat the comfort of staying at an enclosed mall during a hot day or a rainy day.

And, one more thing. The Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) branch from the photo below is at Great Mall in Milpitas, Ca. I took the photo at 6:10 PM on Saturday. I found that the branch opens until 8 PM, and it even opens on Sundays. I bet that you don't usually find a local branch next to your home with similar business hours. My guess is it's something to deal with safety. A mall provides security guides and monitors for its tenants. Vandalism and robberies are uncommon in a mall. Being indoor, mall stores are clean with low maintenance needs as well.

Folks, it is good to go outside to understand why malls are still getting good foot traffic, don't just stay at home to pick a stock!

III. Why Simon Property Group?

Hopefully, at this point, I have convinced you that mall REITs have solid fundamentals. Having said that, let me tell you why I believe Simon Property Group is the safest among the rest (the best bargain is actually CBL, but I will save it for another day!).

Simon Property Group is the largest public REIT in the world. It develops and acquires mostly outlet malls and enclosed malls:

(Source: Citi 2017 Global Property CEO Conference in March 2017)

As a large company, SPG has diversified tenant mix. Macy's (NYSE:M), Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) are only summed up to 1.1% of SPG's total base minimum rent for U.S. properties.

Let's have a look at the following data for different mall REITs (I threw in Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), a shopping center owner, just for a different perspective sake):

(Source: 2016 Q1, Q4, and 2017 Q1 earnings releases, and annual reports of the companies mentioned. Stock quotes for 2017/07/21 are from Google Finance.)

FFOs and EBITDAs are adjusted numbers provided by the companies. For companies which do not provide EBITDAs, e.g. SPG, SKT, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), I approximate an EBITDA by adding back their shares of interest expenses and preferred dividends to the FFO. The cap rate calculation treats a whole company as a single property, so I use EBITDA (that includes G&A expenses), not NOI. Adjusted operating income is GAAP operating income added back depreciation and non-recurring items (e.g. impairment charges, transaction costs, etc.). OE means owner earnings, and I define it as adjusted FFO minus operating capital expenditures and expenditures for tenant allowances. Macerich (NYSE:MAC) does not provide the information regarding its operational capital expenditures, so its OE from my data is overstated a bit.

Just from this most recent data alone, SPG is shown to have a lower valuation relative to its peers. Among the REITs that own high-quality malls (SPG, GGP (NYSE:GGP), Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), MAC), SPG's cap rate assumed by the market is the highest, despite its more attractive NOI growth, dividend yield, FFO growth rate, higher dividend coverage, lower debt, and higher operating efficiency.

Let's go into details about why I like SPG.

A) Consistently high growth

Notice that in 2014, SPG spun off its lower quality malls to WPG and distributed the shares to shareholders. Without that, its FFO, FAD, and owner earnings per share growth should be at double-digit percentage.

SPG's consistently high-single-digit to double-digit growth in its per share numbers impresses me. Furthermore, this is achieved without mega M&A as shown by small changes in the number of shares outstanding over the years. That means its growth is mostly achieved by reinvesting its retained earnings at high efficiency, which is organic and a sustainable way to grow.

B) High operating efficiency

SPG's adjusted operating income (operating income added back depreciation and non-recurring items, e.g. impairment charges, transaction costs, etc.) as a percentage of revenue is consistently high. The achievement comes from the fact SPG is the largest public REIT in the world, and thus enjoys a favorable economy of scale.

(Source: SPG's annual reports)

Given its size, SPG can afford to roll out programs to attract customers coming to its properties in a cost-efficient manner. For example, a gift card program that gives 5% cash back, small gifts for local residents, shuttle services, and relationships with travel companies.

In San Francisco Premium Outlets, a small gift and a booklet of discounts are given to locals who come on Wednesdays.

On June 25th, on my way back from El Centro to the Bay Area in California, I encountered the Desert Hill Mall in Cabazon. It is essentially an outlet mall that exists out of nowhere:

I am pleasantly surprised when I see the full parking lot and the foot traffic of the outlet mall on an uneventful day:







(Photos taken at Desert Hill Premium Outlets in Cabazon, Ca)

I believe SPG has spent a lot of effort on keeping relationships with various travel companies to attract them to its properties. It is a competitive advantage that makes SPG stand out in keeping its tenants happy. SPG's consistently high occupancy ratios and rent growth prove it:

(Source: SPG's Q4 earnings supplementals)

Given its outstanding managing capabilities, no wonder SPG owns the most number of top performing malls in the U.S (and here).

C) Good corporate governance

Simon Property Group is one of the few REITs that pay performance awards to their management in a way that I admire. It uses a rolling three-year total shareholder return (TSR) on both absolute and relative basis (relative to the general REIT index and S&P 500).

(Source: 2017 proxy statement)

This compensation scheme strongly aligns the interests between SPG's management and shareholders.

D) High durability

Durability is measured by how much debt the company is taking and dividend payout ratio. We want both metrics to be consistently low for the company. As shown below, SPG has been improving on its already low debt load. Its dividend payout ratios trended up a little bit, but there is nothing to worry about at this point. I also show SPG's same-store NOI growth here, because at the end of the day, it is the stable income stream that makes a company durable, and the safest income stream is the one that keeps growing.

(Source: SPG's Q4 earnings supplementals)

IV. Valuation

Valuation is a very subjective measure, so I am going to tell you how to look at the valuation of SPG with various angles. First of all, we look at its market valuations in the past:

(Source: SPG's annual reports and Q4 earnings supplementals)

As I mentioned before, SPG does not provide its EBITDA numbers, so I approximate them by summing up adjusted FFO, preferred dividend distributions, and its share of interest expenses. I like to use the stock price at the time that the public receives the actual financial data to measure the valuations, e.g. 2017/04/01 for the year of 2016 financial data.

At the low-end of the 2017 guidance, SPG will earn $11.45 in FFO per share. Using the share price of $160.58 on 2017/07/21, SPG is trading at P/Forward FFO of 14, substantially lower than the multiples in the past. Its 4.36% dividend yield and 5.67% cap rate (using TTM EBITDA) assumed by the market are higher than in the past as well. Also, as I mentioned before, SPG is relatively cheap among its high-quality mall owner peers. That means from a relative valuation point of view, SPG is cheap.

Then, let's look at SPG on an absolute valuation basis. A conservative cap rate to put on SPG is 5.5%, which comes from examining different high-quality mall transactions, analyst valuations on SPG, and market valuations of SPG in the past. With this conservative assumption, SPG's fair value is $168 per share, a small discount from the current share price. Since 5.5% is a very conservative cap rate, $168 per share is also my buy limit of SPG as well. A more reasonable cap rate to use for SPG is actually around 5%, and SPG's fair value would be $193 in that case.

As a long-term REIT investor, my return mainly comes from the dividend stream of SPG. That return can be calculated by a simple formula:

current dividend yield + sustainable long-term dividend growth rate

My assumption of the sustainable long-term dividend growth rate for SPG is 7%, which is lower than its historical and 2017 FFO growth rate for the sake of being conservative. My required return for SPG is 11%, given its economic moat built by its scale and its excellent long-term track record, offset by unfavorable macro factors in the short term. In this way, SPG's fair value is: $7/(0.11 - 0.07) = $175.

V. Conclusion

Mall REITs are punished unfairly by the market due to the pessimistic headline news on malls and general fear of e-commerce. However, by looking at the fundamentals of malls, I found that outlet malls and enclosed malls are here to stay, which makes their owners, mall REITs, sound investments. By comparing with different REITs in the same space, I believe SPG is the safest given its high operating efficiency, high durability, and high expected growth going forward. Furthermore, SPG is trading at a 10-15% discount to its fair value, and a slight discount of my conservative buy limit, which makes it one of my favorite stock picks at this point.

