GM: A 'Not Bad' Quarter

General Motors (GM) just reported its results for the second quarter. The results weren't bad and GM stock is up more than 2% in pre-market trading. That's rare to happen as GM stock most of the time reacts negatively (or with no change) to earnings and monthly sales numbers.

Well, this time was different as sentiment was so low for the stock in the last few weeks.

GM reported a 1% decline in revenues. That's great in a "peak auto sales" environment. Chevrolet cars recorded the biggest hit in the US as sales declined nearly 25% Y/Y. However, sales of crossovers, which rose 15% Y/Y, offset some of that decline.

Automotive margins improved slightly, up less than 1% and automotive-operating income was down 17% while the financial arm reported a 78% increase in operating income, mainly a result of higher rate environment.

That's not bad but we expected to see higher efficiency. Few months ago, GM laid off 1,100 workers in its Michigan plant which resulted in a slight uptick in margins this quarter. That's not what we want to see as saving few million dollars aren't enough to prove progress. We want GM to shut down some of its unprofitable lines (like cars) while focusing on trucks and crossovers. Management might pave this road at some point but we would like to see that before the next recession takes place as unprofitable brands will be a drag on the company's balance sheet. The sale of Opel to Peugeot and the India exit are the first steps to a healthy balance sheet. We would like to see more similar moves by the company. For instance, the South America segment lost $23 million this quarter and $118 million over the last six months. Selling this segment would save GM a quarter billion dollars this year alone.

On the bright side, GM's FCF were much higher this quarter due to lower pension payments and lower tax rate. In the last six months, the company generated $3,373 million in FCF, up 70% Y/Y. If current rate persists, the company would generate $6.7 billion this year. That's great for a company that's valued at $53 billion as buying a stock that trades at 8x FCF creates huge margin of safety.

Final thoughts

In summary, we would like to see more closures of unprofitable operations and more cash in hand. In its latest quarter GM issued net-debt of nearly $13 billion for its financial segment. We would like to see less debt issuance for lending purposes and less stock buybacks (the company bought $1.5 billion worth of shares) in this part of the cycle. GM should have learned from its bankruptcy lesson that cash is king and spending money to create a short-term increase in revenues and to artificially inflate EPS is a short-minded strategy.

As a result, we rate GM as a "hold"

