Gilead Puts Up The Good Fight Once Again

Today, Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced positive phase 3 results for its HIV combination drug. The reported results seemed to match those of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) drug, which now means a closely similar treatment from Gilead in newly diagnosed HIV Patients. That is because Glaxosmithkline's drug TRIUMEQ is considered the standard of care drug for newly diagnosed HIV patients with no prior treatments. The positive findings released today were based off of two late-stage studies that were equal to the current standard of care in treatment-naive HIV patients. The two studies in question are 1489 and 1490. They both recruited treatment-naive patients and were treated as part of a three-regimen drug compound. Treatment naive is an important aspect, because it indicates that these patients were not previously treated with any other HIV drug prior to entering these trials. The three-regimen compounds includes 50 mg of bictegravir -- BIC --, 200mg/25mg of emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide --FTC/TAF -- respectively. The FTC/TAF combination acts as a dual-NRTI backbone. What is a dual-NTRI backbone? It is a combination drug that acts as a backbone to boosting HIV therapy. Most drug combination use two drugs as part of a dual-NRTI backbone therapy. In this case, as noted above the combination of emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide is a dual-NRTI, marketed as Truvada. Such dual-NRTI are only effective when combined with another drug regimen such as bictegravir.

Study 1489

The first phase 3 study known as 1489 treated a total of 629 treatment-naive patients with HIV. Patients in this trial were randomized to receive BIC-FTC-TAF (BIC along with Truvada) or abacavir/dolutegravir/lamivudine (marketed as TRIUMEQ from GlaxoSmithKline). At week 48 it was shown that 92.4% of patients achieved the primary endpoint of the study taking BIC-FTC-TAF compared to TRIUMEQ at 93%. The primary endpoint looked at whether HIV-1 RNA levels were less than 50 copies/mL. That puts Gilead's combination drug just about in line with standard of care TRIUMEQ. In my opinion, this clinical finding is a good outcome for Gilead. That is because it is important for Gilead to stay close to its competition in the HIV space. These results prove that it has done so. Especially, since its HCV franchise is starting to face stiff competition, and a shrinking market.

Study 1490

The other phase 3 study known as 1490 treated a total of 645 treatment-naive HIV patients. These patients were randomized to receive either BIC-Truvada or DTG+FTC/TAF (dolutegravir -- marketed as Ticivay from glaxosmithkline + Truvada). At week 48 at least 89.4% of the patients taking BIC/Truvada combo achieved the primary endpoint compared to the placebo having 92.9% achieving it. The primary endpoint was achieving HIV-1 RNA levels less than 50 copies/mL. Once again, treatment from Gilead's HIV combination was closely similar to that of Glaxosmithkline's drug combination.

Competitor

Glaxosmithkline has been doing well with its HIV drug TRIUMEQ, which is a combination of Tivicay along with a dual-NRTI abacavir/lamivudine. Glaxosmithkines global HIV business ViiV Healthcare acquired HIV assets from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) for $317 million and $1 billion or more in possible milestone payments. Pfizer (PFE) and Shinogi are small shareholders of ViiV Healthcare. TRIUMEQ has been impressive in the market as it has shown strong sales in both 2015 and 2016. It produced sales of $949 million in 2015, and sales of $958 million in the the first half of 2016 alone. Sales of TRIUMEQ are expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2022. Now that Gilead has shown similar efficacy with its integrase inhibitor and dual NRTI combination single pill drug in treatment-naive patients, it might be able to better compete against Glaxosmithkline in this space.

Risks

The biggest risk is what is noted above, in which the competing drug TRIUMEQ is already approved by the FDA and sold on the market. It remains to be seen how well Gilead's drug does until it reaches the market. The first hurdle though is for Gilead to receive approval for this BIC/FTC/TAF combination drug. Gilead has already submitted an NDA for the approval of this drug in the United States. The filing of the Marketing Authorization application -- MAA -- to the EMA is expected in Q3 of 2017. I believe that both catalysts of approval will serve the basis for an improved outlook for Gilead's HIV franchise. It is important for Gilead to improve in the HIV franchise. That is because the HCV franchise is lagging behind. It is not completely dying immediately, it is just that sales have been declining. As I have explained in my prior Gilead article "Gilead Has Another Ace Up Its Sleeve" the amount of sales produced by the company in the HCV franchise has dropped. Analysts were looking towards the company producing sales of at least $12 billion in 2017. Instead, Gilead has forecast sales to come in between $7.5 billion to $9 billion for the year. This raises the issue that Gilead needs to at least remain relevant in the HIV space. Today's data provides that notion that Gilead will fight for its right to remain relevant in the HIV space.

Conclusion

Gilead has shown positive results in two late-stage studies in treatment-naive patients. This gives Gilead the chance to challenge GlaxoSmithKline's TRIUMEQ, which is expected to produce up to $5.76 billion or more in sales by 2022. Approval from the FDA and EMA are crucial to get Bictegravir in combination with FTC/TAF out to the market. This treatment from Gilead is a single tablet that combines all three compounds. That means that it should do well against TRIUMEQ which is also a single-tablet treatment option for treatment-naive HIV patients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.