TT Electronics: A Case Study Of Management Turnaround

TT Electronics has undergone significant transformation over the past several months with a final chord been played last week; company is now ready to grow and shine again.

Note: TT Electronics is primarily traded on London Stock Exchange under the TTG ticker. Even there, the liquidity is relatively poor and bid-ask spread might be excessive at different points of the trading session. Please, pay extra attention if decided to act on the following research.

Business Review and Opportunities

A British business-to-business component provider with a worldwide footprint, TT Electronics (OTC:TTGPF) designs, manufactures, and supplies niche engineered-electronics for performance critical applications. The Company’s offerings range from high-margin proprietary electronic connectors and custom packaging solutions to less attractive contractor-based electronics manufacturing services (think of Foxconn, Jabil). The customer base is wide and diversified (including clients from defense and aerospace, medical, and energy spaces).

Following extensive corporate restructuring and clean sweep of company’s executive team in 2014-15 (it is highly recommended to review executives’ experience and fields of specialization), TT is emerging as more efficient and concentrated business, well positioned to take advantage of numerous macro developments. On industry-basis, a list of catalysts and growth engines include:

Industrial applications : through broad portfolio of position, temperature and flow sensors, TT Electrics is set to benefit from further industrial automation (factory 4.0) and mainstream robotics adoption. Additionally, company’s resistors find application in smart meter technologies across Europe and the States. The segment accounts for 44% of company’s revenue; in terms of margin mix and regional/industry exposure, it experiences the largest variability. According to company’s latest annual report, the industrial automation market is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR over the next year. While not amongst the biggest beneficiaries of the developments (due to size and negotiating power), the segment will certainly support company’s long-term growth; profitability will depend on supply chain dynamics and pace of technological adoption.

: through broad portfolio of position, temperature and flow sensors, TT Electrics is set to benefit from further industrial automation (factory 4.0) and mainstream robotics adoption. Additionally, company’s resistors find application in smart meter technologies across Europe and the States. The segment accounts for 44% of company’s revenue; in terms of margin mix and regional/industry exposure, it experiences the largest variability. According to company’s latest annual report, the industrial automation market is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR over the next year. While not amongst the biggest beneficiaries of the developments (due to size and negotiating power), the segment will certainly support company’s long-term growth; profitability will depend on supply chain dynamics and pace of technological adoption. Aerospace and defense: the shift from hydraulic and pneumatic to electronic systems and increasing air traveling are among key drivers for the segment. TT's avionics can be found from the cockpit to the fuel systems, to the engine controls. The segment accounts for 23% of the total revenues; components are often the sole option for particular programmes. Critical development for the aerospace and defense business was the acquisition and successful integration of Aero Stanrew in 2015/16. Going forward, TT engineering components are expected to outpace the electrical on-aircraft systems. Latest figures suggest 5-7% annual growth over the next five years.

the shift from hydraulic and pneumatic to electronic systems and increasing air traveling are among key drivers for the segment. TT's avionics can be found from the cockpit to the fuel systems, to the engine controls. The segment accounts for 23% of the total revenues; components are often the sole option for particular programmes. Critical development for the aerospace and defense business was the acquisition and successful integration of Aero Stanrew in 2015/16. Going forward, TT engineering components are expected to outpace the electrical on-aircraft systems. Latest figures suggest 5-7% annual growth over the next five years. Medical: TT Electronics provide medical electronics and healthcare systems for diagnostics, imaging, and monitoring. Company’s resistors and sensors have found application in dialysis machines, infusion pumps, and defibrillator among others. Fields for future growth include in-home care and innovative diagnostic. I see a tremendous opportunity once the artificial intelligence becomes an integral part of the medical devices and way we handle various treatments. Other drivers include aging developed market's population and portability of new devices. Company’s annual report is quoting a medical electronics market growth of 5.4% CAGR between 2016 to 2022, with the defibrillator running ahead at 7.3%.

Counterintuitively, TT accounts are bundled by profitability of operations rather than sector exposure. The classification impedes the quality of historical performance interpolations and analyst’s ability to accurately forecast company’s results going forward. Nevertheless, it is a natural starting point. Trends can be examined for the past two years only as classification has been changed back in 2014.

First, it is apparent the second half of the year has been considerably better. The IS&C has launched a number of new products including satellite and spacecraft application. I believe following the latest corporate changes and expressed intentions by the management, the organic growth will finally turn positive supported by higher R&D.

Second, the outlying bump in the advanced components is credited mainly to the integration of Aero Stanrew. In fact, the organic growth has just turned positive in the last half of 2016. 11 new products have been released over the year. A certain boost to the results will be company’s wire wound resistors found in the smart meters (The EU aims to replace at least 80% of electricity meters with smart meters by 2020 wherever it is cost-effective to do so). Additionally, company’s products find power management applications in the automotive and rail manufacturing.

Finally, IMS is TT Electronics' manufacturing service business. Similar to other third tier EMS, the company focuses on high-mix low-volume outsourcing solutions. The typical contract range is in the £1-3m bracket coming from all sectors of operations. While least profitable, the IMS plays a vital role in supporting the advanced components division through know-how and customer relations. The latest growth drag is credited to US volume reduction as project revenue has ended expectedly.

The Value-Accretive Disposal

There actually is a fourth reporting segment vaguely named transportation sensing and control. Despite the promising title, it has been company’s Achilles’ heel for years. While accounting for over 40% of TT’s revenues, TS&C’s underlying operating margin has been hovering around 0% for years and barely turned positive since the first half of 2016. What a deadwood one would say. Well, not anymore.

Early morning on July 19 a news hit the wire – TT Electronics is offloading the TS&C business to AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for the whopping £118.8m cash! The market cheered on both sides of the transaction. While AVX's shareholders might look at it as a cheap way to strengthen European positions, the deal is a milestone marking the end of TT’s transformation dating back to 2014.

Over the past 36 months, TT's management has been overwhelmingly focused on improving company’s efficiency and attractiveness to prospective clients while facing the hostile industry-wide environment. As reflected in employees’ feedback on Glassdoor, TT Electronics has been a complete mess as of the time Richard Tyson took the corporate helm. Lack of clear vision and wastefully spent resources were among the major problems. TT has been going with the flow. Ever since company’s structure has been significantly simplified with focus shifting towards high valued-added operations. Apparently, Richard's prime goal was to fix patches rather than attempt to grow the size of the business.

Putting the pitiful margins and generous valuation aside, the TS&C division is unattractive for a number of reasons. The business is capitally intensive, tying up a large proportion of company’s working and fixed capital. Additionally, to keep pace with the broad subindustry, TT Electronics committed significant labor and financial capital on R&D. Nevertheless, considering division’s size and supply chain dynamics, TT is and should be in unfavorable spot when it comes to pricing power and ability to innovate (assuming R&D is a function of revenues). Lastly, it should be clear by now the Brexit negotiations will be everything but a walk in the park. The automotive industry is particularly sensitive topic for both sides. Being a British contractor to the considerably larger European OEMs and vehicle manufacturing clients must be challenging going forward. Add the fact Europe’s leading automotive electronics manufacturer and innovator is German (read my bullish stance on Infineon Technology) and TT Electronics' mission to create shareholders' value turns impossible. As all odds seem stacked against TT while the division finally shows signs of strength, is there a better option than sell it straight away?

TS&C has been analyst’s biggest concern and uncertainty (as a reference, check out past Q&A sessions during corporate events). Undoubtedly, Tyson and his team should be credited for turning the segment around, making it investable in AVX’s eyes.

Getting back to numbers, TT’s net proceeds after fees, taxes, and expenses comes at £100.7m. Comparing it to the underlying 2016 operating profit of just £3.2m, it seems like the TS&C is enjoying a unicorn valuation. Adding back the £6.5m of central costs net of efficiency savings (7.5m shared corporate administrative overheads less 1m money saved) and the operating profits comes at £9.7m for a deal EV/EBIT of 10.38. I think the $7.5m of central costs added back to TS&C when calculating segment's EBIT will most likely be overstated as the company will quickly find new use for the overhead.

Both during recent earnings releases and deal communication, TT Electronics has expressed strong interest in enhancing its position in the defense and industrial sensing space through M&A activities. Apparently, the ball is rolling:

The board is currently examining a number of acquisition opportunities and remains committed to making value creative investments to support the acceleration of the Group’s strategy. (Disposal’s press release)

In fact, the sale could have been initiated by TT Electronics in order to fund pending deals. Additionally, based on company’s cold-minded and successfully-integrated purchases (Aero Stanrew), shareholders should be relatively certain they won’t turn victims to premature deals involving overly-inflated compensation.

Finally, several byproducts of the disposal are improved margins, lowered effective tax rate and strengthened capital structure. TT Electronics' current positive net cash position combined with conservative valuation metrics might provoke serious interest from larger competitors, PE funds and even management who could rush to bid for the business before the broad capital markets show appreciation.

Risks of the Thesis

Before moving to the exciting bit of my research, it is fair to cover several challenges TT might encounter on its way upwards.

Starting in a top-down fashion, TT Electronics is overly-exposed to the macroeconomic cycle. Despite the improved flexibility and margin strengthening following the disposal, company’s customers are from the cyclical industries. Once the environment turns hostile, corporate appetite for operational capital expenditure will suddenly dry-out, hitting both TT’s volume and pricing. The effect will be amplified by TT’s relatively high fixed costs and inability to fund extensive research and development activities.

Turning company-specific, a good portion of TT Electronics products might soon be obsolete. In particular, one of company’s recent contract wins is in the ATM sensing space. I don’t know about you, but I am reserved when it comes to the future of cash machines.

A major problem might be the board’s over-conservativeness. The applied investment hurdle rate is set at 12% pre-tax return, which is pretty optimistic target considering fields of interest and current market conditions. Put differently, the board is looking for a sensing player selling at EV/EBIT of 8.34x or less after acquisition premium. Good luck with that. To further complicate things, indebtedness is also a sensitive topic. As a first use of disposal proceeds, management plans to reduce current outstanding borrowings. Net debt limit is set at 2x EBITDA. At the same time, given the heavy administrative structure TT is left with, the company is running against the clock. TT should either scale up or quickly reduce its personnel (second is undesirable by the management as indicated in the press release of the deal).

Valuation

Starting with a relative valuation, it is apparent TT Electronics is still valued as a contractor than high value-added manufacturer. As seen in the bottom line of the table below, even using my 2017 conservative estimates, TT looks considerably cheaper than the sample. Excluding the growth element, revaluation towards 10x EV/EBITDA will result in 28% price increase.

As a base-case scenario for the absolute valuation model, I take conservative growth path, significantly below the one suggested by management in its latest annual report. The margins are assumed to stay within historical ranges, slightly undercut in 2017 due to the TS&C disposal. At the same time, the capital expenditure is aggressive, reflecting management’s ambition to grow the business and further strengthen the margins (the two assumptions contradict each other and should lead to lower fair value estimate):

Model-wise, significant assumptions are:

UK market risk premium of 6.07% as suggested here;

Beta of 0.90 - slightly higher weighted average one could calculate using Damodaran's data base, while significantly above TT's historical beta (0.72);

Perpetual growth of just 2.3% given company's trend following approach when it comes to new product and industry exposure.

As a bottom line, I see a ~40% upside even using conservative assumptions. For completion, I present you a sensitivity matrix:

As a bottom line, despite the recent positive momentum, TT is still priced as a company in secular decline. Company's position in promising markets combined with management attention should fuel further growth.

While investors' biggest hope is his/her portfolio to take them to the moon, TT Electronics is officially going to Mars in 2020.

