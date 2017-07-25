18 Junior Gold Miners Vetted By The Best

These ideas can also be used as a starting point for in depth research.

As an alternative to the GDXJ investors could consider a basket of junior gold miners held by famous value investors.

Because of the The Van Eck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) ETF becoming problematically large I've proposed following a Guru portfolio composed of gold miners with sub $3 billion market caps. Following great long term investors is a strategy that academics find to work (collected research under Alpha Cloning at Quantpedia). One important work being Myers e.a 2001.

GDXJ portfolio valuation

Source: Morningstar

There is a little bit of a disconnect as the table above shows averages for the GDXJ but it is based on MS data while the data below is mostly based on Gurufocus data. I include it to communicate how the GDXJ is invested in slightly more mature operations with less exploration and development going on compared with the Guru portfolio. Exploration and development tends to be a more risky activity.

Here is the updated portfolio with additional color on each company below:



Company Symbol Market Cap Total Shares Gurus that own it Eldorado Gold Corp EGO 1964.57 7646580 First Eagle Investment, Ray Dalio, Joel Greenblatt, Mario Gabelli, Ronald Muhlenkamp, Paul Tudor Jones Novagold Resources Inc NG 1483.24 35426981 John Paulson, Seth Klarman, Murray Stahl, First Eagle Investments Alamos Gold Inc AGI 2014.65 2314750 Donald Smith, Chuck Royce, First Eagle, Mario Gabelli Iamgold Corp IAG 2390.44 49126853 Donald Smith, Jim Simons, Jeremy Grantham, John Paulson, Joel Greenblatt New Gold Inc NGD 1724 19736570 First Eagle Investment, Donald Smith, Ray Dalio B2Gold Corp BTG 2674.57 7900800 First Eagle Investment, Ray Dalio, Gabelli, Jim Simons Asanko Gold Inc AKG 317.23 3018914 Donald Smith, Jim Simons, Mario Gabelli Yamana Gold Inc AUY 2374.31 64562913 Donald Smith, Ray Dalio, John Buckingham, Joel Greenblatt Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR 1338.37 3991137 First Eagle Investment Primero Mining Corp PPP 65.36 17040961 Donald Smith, Jim Simons Gold Resource Corp GORO 238.15 20659 Charles Brandes, Jim Simons Comstock Mining Inc LODE 36.47 22233964 Arnold Van Den Berg, Chuck Royce AuRico Metals Inc ARCTF 151.56 12628982 Donald Smith Gold Fields Ltd GFI 3073.62 59780 Mario Gabelli, Jim Simons, Chuck Royce, Ray Dalio, Jeremy Grantham Solitario Zinc Corp XPL 29.95 254040 Robert Bruce, Jim Simons International Tower Hill Mines Ltd THM 90.13 55487842 John Paulson Pershing Gold Corp PGLC 81.51 3251500 Donald Smith Seabridge Gold Inc SA 685.54 1598207 Arnold Van Den Berg, Jim Simons





Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO)





Eldorado Gold Corp is followed by at least 11 analysts which is one strike against and 78% of its shares are held by institutions which is another. It pays a tiny dividend which is a positive. Trades at 50% of tangible book value. Book value tends to be understated when properties are undeveloped which is the case. Insider ownership is low. Very interestingly the company’s share price really fell off a cliff after encountering problem after problem over the past years and given the significant Guru interest the market likely overshot on the way down.



Novagold resources (NG)





Novagold is only followed by one analyst which is a positive. It has a negative beta of 0.25 which can be a positive. Institutional ownership is low at 41% which is another positive. There are no attractive value metrics to speak of and the stock is popular with shorts which is a bad sign. The company’s main attraction are undeveloped projects. What may have attracted some of the Gurus invested here is the company’s leverage to higher gold prices. Here’s a slide illustrating the value of one of its undeveloped mines at different gold price points. Even at $1200 it exceeds the market cap of the entire company.









Alamos Gold (AGI)





Alamos is one of the few sub $3 billion gold miners that pays a dividend. It is followed by 10 analysts which is a negative. It trades around book value and at 12x EV/EBITDA. Shorts are completely ignoring this company which is a very good sign. Out of the bunch it is probably one of the least speculative. It has a beta of 0.22.



Iamgold Corp (IAG)





Trades at 7x EV/EBITDA and close to book value with a beta of -0.1. With over 13 analysts following and paying a regular dividend this is hardly an undiscovered gold play. The company seems conservatively financed. Unfortunately, insider ownership could be higher. It does not immediately look like a top of the list idea to me.



New Gold (NGD)





New Gold trades at an EV/EBITDA of 8.6x and at 0.65x book value. Unfortunately there are 13 analysts following this company. There are no shorts in sight which is a good sign. Beta is 0.18.



B2Gold Corp (BTG)





Trades at 11.7x EV/EBITDA and at 1.6x book value. The company is followed by 11 analysts which means the secret is out. There is no short interest which is a good sign. I’m not inclined to move this to the top of the list but it is unlikely to be the worst pick either.



Asanko Gold Inc (AKG)





Donald Smith, Jim Simons and Mario Gabelli are backing the growth play Asanko. Between 2021 and 2025 the company believes it will at run 2x the current output before Obotan starts to fall off. It trades at 4x EV/EBITDA, 0.65x book value but it is followed by 8 analysts and 12% of the float is short which are both negatives. Its beta of 0.29 is a positive.









Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)





Trades at 0.5x book value and 4.71x free cash flow. There are about 12 analysts following this company but the short percentage of float is zero which is a good sign.



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)

As loyal readers and subscribers know I’m a big fan of royalty companies:



The royalty companies and streamers are in some ways superior business models to the mining plays. At the right price that is. Once the mines they have financed are expanded through adjacent exploration or because higher commodity prices and/or improved technology facilitate extraction of deposits previously economically unfeasible the royalty companies don't put in another cent of financing. But their agreement is still in effect. Effectively the miner has to find the additional financing while the royalty company enjoys a freeride.



It is highly attractive trading at only 1.4x book value, which is low for a royalty company, but its EV/EBITDA of 19x is a bit less attractive even though this type of company generally commands a high multiple. The company sports a beta of 0.27 which is a positive as well.



Primero Mining Corp (PPP)





At 0.13 of book value and at 0.77x revenue while having negative EBITDAs and liabilities far exceeding its equity value Primero is on the speculative side of these Guru investments. Its Beta is -0.5 and it is followed by 10 analysts with little interest from the short side. That’s a good sign especially given the market price indicates the company could struggle. A sheet covering its liquidity position from the latest presentation is included below.











Gold Resource Corp (GORO)

Trading at 2x book value, 7.6x EV/EBITDA, 0 analysts are following, a market cap of only around $200 million and insider ownership of around 10% there is much to like here. I’m putting this high up on the to-research list.



Comstock Mining Corp (LODE)

I happen to own Comstock Mining. It is a speculative holding as its properties are under development. It trades at 2.9x book, a beta of -1 and a negative EV/EBITDA multiple. Insider ownership stands at a whopping 40% and on the most recent earnings call the CEO said(emphasis mine):



Alright, starting with our last Board meeting in March, we completed a series of strategic planning activities and we established a very focused and precise goal of delivering $450 million to $500 million of accretive share value to our shareholders in the next 2, possibly 3 years. This was done by thoroughly assessing our mineralized land package, its potential, our capabilities and competencies for developing those properties, our capital resources, serious and deep accretion versus dilution analysis and understanding and many strategic alternatives that are available to us.



The company’s market cap is about $35 million and is followed by 1 analyst.



AuRico Metals Inc (AUY)

The company trades at 1.2x book value. It holds a number of royalty interests that are profitable already but others need to come online. It recently acquired a portfolio of royalty assets through an acquisition which seems kind of shrewd because of some future tax benefits. Aurico sports a Beta of 0 and could be an emerging royalty player that needs to be watched.



Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)

Gold Fields trades at an EV/EBITDA of 3.7x and 0.94x book value. It is followed by only 2 analysts. Its Beta is an interesting -1.37 and it is completely ignored by shorts which is a favorable signal.



Solitario Zinc Corp (XLP)

Solitario is one of the holdings in The Black Swan Portfolio (read more here). It combines early stage exploration with holding royalty interest and one mining interest where it is being carried by a partner. Solitario recently acquired Zazu Metals and now also holds a 50% operating interest in the LIK project along with Teck Resources (TECK). It is currently unprofitable but largely ignored by shorts (there may be some interest due to the acquisition).



International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM)

It’s not a coincidence this is another holding of mine. I tend to like the tiny speculative miners with high insider ownership. THM is in the exploration stage and controls a 100% interest in the Livengood Gold Project in Alaska, U.S.A. From the latest filing:



In December 2016, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement financing through the issuance of 32,429,842 shares to Paulson & Co. Inc., 9,041,554 shares to Tocqueville Asset Management, L.P., and 4,361,938 shares to AngloGold Ashanti (U.S.A.) Exploration Inc. at a price of USD 0.48 per share. As at December 31, 2016, Paulson, Tocqueville, and AngloGold beneficially own approximately 34.2%, 19.4%, and 9.5% respectively of the Company's 162,186,972 common shares.



It wouldn’t surprise me if Paulson holds this one as a hedge. The acquisition potential with the AngloGold (AU) stake is a nice bonus. But the real money is in a gold price spike. This is an $89 million market cap company with potential to hit a $6 billion NPV at $2500 gold.

Pershing Gold Corp (PPP)

Pershing Gold trades at 2.3x book value. It’s currently unprofitable but it has high insider ownership at 26%. Its Beta is around -1. There is a decent amount of short interest at 6% of float which is a negative.





Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSEMKT:SA)

Seabridge Gold trades at like 2.73x book. It sports an intersting Beta of 0.17. It is unprofitable but there aren’t many liabilities to speak of. It is followed by only 2 analysts but it is a favorite of shorters who are on to 20% of the float. If you like this one and you are right it can move up fast but the high short interest is a strong negative signal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THM, LODE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.