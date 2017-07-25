Cal-Maine Foods - Challenging Conditions Prevail

Appeal is increasing if you can tolerate the volatility and have a long-term view, as I will start buying if the $30 level gets tested in the upcoming period.

While management hopes for better days, real tangible clues about an improvement in operations are absent at this point, as conservative financial management pays off during these circumstances.

Cal-Maine (CALM) is struggling as of late amidst very difficult market circumstances, as it ends its fiscal year of 2017 with a big loss, with no real improvements seen in the near term.

That does not mean that Cal-Maine is a bad business, as even well-run growth businesses, which operate very efficiently cannot escape the impact of large swings in the market cycle. The reality is that good execution can only mitigate the impact of these swings. The truth of the matter is that Cal-Maine remains a great long-term growth play as conservative financial management pays off in these difficult years. If shares dip towards the $30 mark, I am looking to gradually buy into the shares on the back of the anticipated earnings power throughout the cycle.

A Very Difficult End To A Difficult Year

After Cal-Maine posted record results for 2016, this past year came as a very cold shower to investors. Following record revenues of $1.91 billion in 2016, sales plunged some 44% to just $1.07 billion. The 9.4% decline in fourth quarter revenues to $274.6 million looks like a solid result, but the run rate of $1.10 billion is still quite low, after weakness really already started in Q4 of 2016. Note that revenue declines flattened out in the final quarter as a result of the fact that the past quarter included an additional working week as well.

Even worse, margins have taken a huge beating amidst very poor pricing. CEO Dolph Baker explained the situation, which is not new: egg production is on the increase following the re-population in the wake of the 2015 avian influenza, as the more productive hen population has increased supply of eggs, putting the market out of balance. Worse, institutional demand and exports have been low as well, creating a near perfect storm. Industrial producers changed recipes last year to drive down the usage of eggs at a time when they were really expensive, but so far, they have not changed their recipes again, putting pressure on demand.

While this market imbalance has been going on for some 15-18 months by now, Baker points towards recent USDA reports in which supply appears to be coming down. Until then, the company can only focus on efficiently running its operations and further drive growth in the specialty egg business, which commands much higher prices. Demand for these eggs have been lower in recent times as well, driven by the increase in the relative price gap between these and ¨regular¨ eggs. While the company did manage to control corporate costs and reduce feed costs as well, this brought no relief.

For the year, gross profits collapsed from $648 million to $45 million, as fourth quarter gross profits totalled just $12 million. These very poor margins translated into a quarterly operating loss of $38 million and annual operating loss of $132 million. Despite the dramatic year, Cal-Maine operates with a very strong balance sheet, which contains a net cash balance of $145 million, or close to $3 per share.

Challenges Continue, Investors Price In Additional Headwinds

At this rate, Cal-Maine is burning through its net cash balances rather rapidly, although tax refunds should allow the company to operate with a net cash position for up to 18 months to come at this loss rate.

The good thing is the inherent flexibility in the capital allocation model as the company pays a third of its income out in dividends. Given the losses posted in recent quarters, cumulative losses of $74.7 million need to be recovered first before investors can look forward to any dividend. While that seems like a far stretch, remember that the company posted a record profit of $316 million in 2016. A similar performance, combined with a 33% payout ratio and the fact that losses need to be recouped first, would still translate into dividends of roughly $1.65 per share!

Timing market cycles is inherently difficult to do and Cal-Maine is no exception. We know that the market has been very soft for some 5-6 quarters, as the company sees some green shoots, although this is not seen in actual results. The fact is that current losses mark the first year in the past decade in which Cal-Maine has been forced to report a (sizeable) loss. With the exception of peak operating margins of 25% in both 2008 and 2016, profit margins have come in around 10% of sales, although they have fluctuated violently.

A Structural Growth Story

It might seem odd after the company reported a 44% decline in full year sales, but Cal-Maine remains a structural growth story. The company has been in business for six decades, and since the late eighties has made some 20 acquisitions in order to gain scale in a fragmented industry in which scale is very important. State of the art production, scale and the focus on high-margin specialty eggs has differentiated the company from its peers. While the industry cyclicality still has a big impact on the business, efficiency has a big impact on a business over time, as relative gains accumulate.

While the company still faces some risks that are hard to avoid, such as relying on Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) for 29% for total sales, as well as the impact of a disease of course, Cal-Maine does a pretty good job at running its operations efficiently. The high egg prices have reduced demand in the near term, even as egg prices have moved down sharply in recent quarters, as manufacturer's recipes take time to be adjusted.

Despite the tough times for the industry, Cal-Maine continues to invest in new facilities and acquisitions, as this is the time to be opportunistic, supported by its very strong balance sheet. Many other players are suffering from the harsh operating conditions and do not have the financial power to make it through the downturn. While these investments eat into the net cash balances, which have shrunk substantially over the past year, they position the company for even bigger profits if peak times return, something that will undoubtedly will occur in the future.

Final Thoughts

I looked at Cal-Maine´s prospects in further detail in spring of this year in this article, as I pegged through-the-cycle revenues at $1.3 billion based on average prices and current production, as recent dealmaking and capital spending makes that a $1.5 billion revenue number is probably realistic on average throughout the cycle.

Using average margins of 10-12%, operating profits of $150-$180 million translate into net earnings of $100-$120 million, for earnings of roughly $2.00-$2.50 per share. With shares trading around the $34 mark, and taking into account that net cash balances still total $3 per share, this translates into non-demanding multiples of 12-15 times average earnings.

This multiple sounds reasonable, although we are far removed from posting such profits, as time is working against investors at this point in time as losses burn through the company´s pocket books. At levels around $30, I am happy to buy a fifth of my desired position, buying more if shares move down as I look to establish a full position around $20 per share. While the times look tough, remember that the financial position is strong and that weaker players will fall far before Cal-Maine will, creating potential for sharp reversal in profits, as the company will only gain market share during today´s trough.

In the meantime, losses hurt and put pressure on the share price, as some concerns about structurally reduced egg demand appear valid on the back of changed recipes and egg replacements gaining traction.

