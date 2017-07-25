Luxottica Group's (LUX) CEO Massimo Vian on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Luxottica Group S.p.A. (NYSE:LUX)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 24, 2017 12:30 p.m. ET

Good day, and welcome to the Luxottica first half 2017 results conference call.

Alessandra Senici

Thank you, [Perezor] [ph]. Good evening and thank you for joining us today. Here with me are our CEO for Production and Operations, Massimo Vian, and our CFO, Stefano Grassi.

Before we begin, first I have a couple of quick items to cover. As a reminder, a live presentation which we will informally follow during this call is available for download from our Web site under the investor presentation section. This presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures. A reconciliation of IFRS measures to non-IFRS measures is included in today's press release which is also available under the Investors section of our Web site.

Today's call may include forward-looking statements. These statements may be made regarding the announced combination with Essilor, Luxottica Group’s future financial performance or future event, that by nature are uncertain and outside group control. The group's actual performance may differ possibly materially from what is indicated in any forward-looking statement. Please see the group's filing with the Italian Security Authorities for additional information and a discussion of certain risk that could impact group results.

These conference call is being recorded and is also available via audio webcast from our Web site. Before I hand it over to Massimo, I would like to give you some updates on the proposed combination between Luxottica and Essilor, confirming that it continues progress with the antitrust process advances in all jurisdictions. Luxottica and Essilor have jointly filed with the antitrust authorities in three of the five jurisdiction whose approval are a condition precedent to the closing of the transaction. Namely, the U.S., Canada and Brazil.

In the U.S. and Canada, the investigation has entered the phase of secondary request expected for such a sizable deal. In China, the four jurisdiction for which approval is a condition precedent, the proposed transaction is under the Chinese antitrust authority review. A notification of sentence is expected shortly. In Europe, the fifth jurisdiction for which approval is a condition precedent, the two companies are conducting and open constructive dialog with the commission in the context of the pre-notification phase and expect to be able to formally notify the transaction in the coming weeks.

The two companies have already received clearance in Russia and India. Luxottica and Essilor share objective in cooperation with the relevant authorities is to close the antitrust process around the end of the year. After this update, we will not be in a position to comment further in the Q&A session. Thank you in advance for respecting this point when asking your questions. Let's now comment on first half results with Massimo.

Massimo Vian

Good evening to everyone and welcome to our first semester. I am happy to communicate to you results. We are very proud of what we achieved in this first six months of the year. We maintained the trajectory of investments and development that we presented to you at the beginning of this year. And we are progressing with the right speed in all the initiatives you are very well aware of and we will further comment shortly.

Before digging in to the details of the performances with Stefano, let's look at the overall results. In the first six months we were able to find the optimal balance between profitable sales and continuous heavy investment in the future growth. As a result, we are happy to report solid performance in the first half of the year with sales up by 4.2%, 1.8% constant forex, over €4.9 billion.

Operating income at €900 million and record cash generation of €535 million. The retail division led the group growth, both optical chain and Sunglass Hut posted improved comps through the months. We see the contribution of the healthy ramp up of the stores that we opened last year and evidently from the expansion of the network this year. Retail improvements are assigned the renewed focus on innovative products historically. All their assortment processes we went through. Less room for promotions starts to payback.

All the data we show clearly indicates that the consumers, specifically I would say for sun business, enjoy the omni-channel experience, many still want to try on, touch and feel the eyewear but at the same time they were ready to choose from more digital collection and virtual try-on tools that we have more and more evolved in our ecom Web site. Therefore we will continue to invest both in physical stores with more agile footprint in the regions where our presence is low, namely Far East and Latin America and as well in our branded digital experience and platform. This is, we are convinced, the right direction forward.

From a geographic standpoint, we have positive signs in North America overall. We are gaining speed through the period with definitely a better Q2 than in Q1. Stefano will comment extensively in a moment. Definitely in LensCrafters but I would say especially wholesale business where the effect of MAP policy started to ease as we all anticipated. We had very solid euro whole channels, wholesale, say a super Sunglass Hut with our more than 500 stores in Europe. We are gaining even more presence now with retail in Italy with this move and successful integration of Salmoiraghi & Viganò optical chain.

LatAm was very strong despite economic difficulties in Brazil. And in OPSM, Australia, the rebirth story continues, more than compensating some moment in Sunglass Hut Australia that is going now through the drastic reduction of discounts and re-assortment processes with premium products. In China, I think we will comment later. We want to be more and more direct to consumer. So we anticipated to you end of last year our strategy to start and bypass the [indiscernible]. Even more now we want to add a strong b2c strategy focused on our brick and mortar stores and our direct ecom platform.

As part of this strategy of course, we are experienced in a slowdown that is started and forecasted in b2b in China. Overall, our brand enhancement strategy in all channels is also driving for a positive price mix. One of the major contributor to our operating profitability results. The group operating income grew to almost €900 million, up 5% bringing the adjusted operating margin to 18.3%. Soft but nice improvement from first half 2016. The retail margin showed 50 bps increase, thanks to the improved store productivities and also the wholesale margin grew despite the shortfall in sales.

We also achieved a record net income in first half €567 million. And furthermore, happy to post another record in cash generation. Our stricter distribution policy, our effective supply chain and inventory management, which is even more crucial in this dynamism of our project. All of this is visible in our cash generation. It's €535 million. It's a record ever even discounting some non-recurrent cash positive effect that [indiscernible].

Again, we just finished a semester to be very proud of. As we told you already in the year, we have made important strategic choices for the group's long term growth. First of all let me spend few words and remark our absolute commitment to product innovation, the collection represented soon before summer were very well received. I will say one success on top of all is the Ray-Ban Blaze collection we presented early March with brand new flat mirror lenses. It is definitely the trend of the summer and we were able to deliver those products 45 days after market presentation, another proof of the effectiveness of our go to market strategy. So together with back to school presentation product in March that were in the store and available.

Another hit of the moment definitely is Oakley cross range collection. It's a product that can suit both sport and urban lifestyle with its interchangeable spans and interchangeable nose pad. Very well received by our active consumers. And right now we just ended our looks Luxottica [indiscernible] promo presenting our full collection, new style. Equally amazing feedbacks for what will be in the store starting mid-September.

Second in my comments but definitely on primary importance is our strong discipline in managing the healthy growth of our brand. We already commented limited promotion, better assortment in all channels, better overall presentation in our retail with our new digital windows, carefully selected distribution and definitely, like in China, very brave decisions. I don’t want to spend any more comment on MAP policy. You definitely know everything right now. But I would like to understand our adoption of a stricter policy in China. As anticipated before, more direct to consumer using the equity of our brand and definitely we are going full potential with Ray-Ban. We have 75 mono brand stores run now and much stronger online presence renewing our solid partnership with [indiscernible].

Do not underestimate the stronger direct strategy will also become more and more critical in the continued fight with counterfeit and parallel trade in that geography. On top of this, let me say critical roadmaps that we confer, we have our project of synergies that are on time in our tight schedule and as I said before they start to payback. We are confirming strong investments in our ecom platforms. We are getting more and more ready for our omni-channel interface. As some of you visited our Luxottica dais in last week have seen proof of that.

We have digital goals with literally expanded assortment in our brick-and-mortar retail and actually you could possibly envision that soon one of the goals of our sales, will become like a gigantic smart phone in which you can select virtually the infinite assortment of Luxottica. You can literally try it on with the same app we have today in ray-ban.com, oakley.com, and SunglassHut.com, and order in the stores what could be delivered home in a matter of 48 to 36 hours. The journey of Ray-Ban ophthalmic sun lenses continues. We launched them in Europe, talking about the clear lenses. We already launched them in China. We just started U.S. wholesales now and Australia retail literally last week.

We are furthermore getting ready for the grand debut in U.S. retail, LensCrafters, this will happen before year end and we in all geographies have very positive initial response. Talking more about operational synergies. With the closer of distribution centers in Mexico and Ontario, California is done, finished, completed. All good, our process and integrated either in Atlanta DC., or actually back in [indiscernible]. In fact, all luxury made in products are primarily stocked now in Italy and ship directly to consumers. This is an evident cash and obsolescence generation benefit.

Making other activities has been checked out, finished, completed. Even more so the portfolio of our ideas is still full. We are also pleased that month after month, we are completing what we were committed. Given all these premises we are happy to confer our 2017 outlook that we gave you in March. With all that said, I pass it now to Stefano for all the details in our economics.

Stefano Grassi

Thank you, Massimo, and good evening, everybody. Warm welcome to our last call before summer break. So let's start with our commenting on our top line results and then we will have some touch with respect to our profitability and cash position.

Top line for the group for the first six months of the year, you see that on the top left hand side of the page, 4.2% positive for the first six months of the year at current FX. If you look at the numbers on a constant FX basis, we delivered 1.8% growth for the first six months of the year. For the second quarter, on the bottom left, you do have 3.2% growth in current FX. 1.8% was our growth on a constant FX basis. So very consistent growth between first and second quarter on a constant FX basis for the group.

Let's now dig in to our two divisions and start with the wholesale. Wholesale profit, positive 0.5% growth on the current FX. Negative 1.2% was the wholesale performance during the first six months of the year on a constant FX basis. Looking at the second quarter, we have a negative 1.3% at current FX, negative 2.4% on a constant FX basis for the wholesale division. Unquestionably a challenging quarter and challenging semester, I would say, for wholesale. But as more the consequence of choice that we took rather than a widespread structure of markets lowdown in the wholesale market.

You know MAP, minimum advertised pricing policy, has an anniversary till July, so now basically. And we also took a specific decision to realign our commercial policy in China which effectively lead us to work with very few highly selective and tractable wholesale partners. The both things that I just mentioned to you are clearly long-term investments that create some short-term burden. If excluding that I just mentioned to you, you would be looking at a wholesale division with solid positive growth.

In addition, let me say that if you just look at euro, in North America wholesale, our two major regions, both posted positive growth which keep us very confident about the underlying strength of the wholesale business. Let's now move to retail on the right hand side. Beginning from the first six months performance. Plus 6.8% was the retail growth on a current FX, 4% was the retail growth on a constant FX basis, comp sales for the first six months of the year were negative 2.5%. For the second quarter, retail posted very consistent growth of about 7% on a current FX, 4.8% was the retail growth on a constant FX basis with negative comps 1.7%. So the recent improvement in retail trend in the second quarter versus the first quarter.

And just to give a capital example. LensCrafters posted negative 1% comp in Q2 after a first quarter of negative 3% comp sales. Sunglass Hut after a first quarter of negative 4% sales posted a positive plus 1% sales growth with double digit in Europe, Mexico, in [indiscernible] and in South East Asia. So very promising results in our retail platform. Let me just remind you, the difference between constant FX of sales growth and retail and comp sales is actually primarily driven by two things. One, the Salmoiraghi & Viganò acquisition, which is non-comp. Secondly, the new stores that we opened during the course of the last 12 months.

Now let's have a run through our different geographies. Our usual roadmap and let's begin with our major one, North America, on the top left hand side of the page. For the first six months of the year, you are looking at North America at minus 1% on constant FX. When we look at the number on the second quarter in North America, we actually have an acceleration in performance at 0.4%, both wholesale and retail did have an acceleration in their performance during the second quarter versus the first quarter trend.

Let's start with the wholesale. Wholesale half, or the first six months of the year at plus 1% in top line growth in North America and on a standing second quarter at plus 5%. You note that we haven't anniversaries yet MAP, the growth in this part of the world was actually driven by independent channel and specialty retail chains that are largely offsetting the deceleration of the ecommerce which is clearly impacted by MAP, as well as our department stores. So on a year-to-date basis it was slightly a touch behind our full year guidance but we do expect an acceleration in wholesale North America during the second half of the year, so that we are going to fully make our guidance in that part of the world.

Let's now talk about retail. In retail you have a slightly negative number here, negative 0.6%, which is an improvement in top line versus the first quarter although there is no doubt that the cut in promotional activity still has an impact on our retail results. Few words on our leading retail brand, LensCrafters. LensCrafters second quarter comps, as I mentioned before, were negative 1%, improving versus the negative 3% that we have seen in the first quarter of 2017. The hard, heavy lift work on LensCrafters is not over yet but tangible progress has been made there. We continue our journey in making the consumer experience in LensCrafters a more exciting one, leveraging the technology of our equipment, delivering the state of the art quality lensing and making our store more productive than before.

In particular, if you exclude the stores in which we pull out the lag, and Massimo later on will give you a little bit more color around that, you would be looking at LensCrafter with flat comps which I think personally is a very promising result. If we talk about Sunglass Hut North America, comps are still negative but have improved versus the first quarter trend, thanks to a better price mix driven by discounts reduction as a consequence of our decision, and we talked about that during Q1, of pullout from major promotional activity and targeting more and more brand equity message. And things so far are progressing as we planned.

An outstanding now, Europe. Plus 15% in the first six months of the year, plus 13% on the second quarter. I know you will be asking me what Europe looked like excluding Salmoiraghi & Viganò. What I can tell you that Europe would be at mid-single digits. So very strong underlying performance in Europe for us. I am very happy, I am very excited about that.

Asia Pac, hot stuff here. Minus 6% for the first six months. You are looking at second quarter and minus 11% in Asia Pac. The main driver of, let me say it again, of this number is the decision that we took to realign our commercial policy in China that effectively make us work with fewer tractable selected wholesale partners. With longer term what you are going to see is that historical footprint will focus more and more on expanding our retail presence. We directly operate the stores and we talked already about the successful story for our Ray-Ban stores in China and also investing more and more in our digital platforms over there. Both things that I have mentioned are already conforming extremely well and we are pleased with the direction that we have now taken.

In addition, let me remind you that we got a little bit of relevance in India because the change VAT regulation actually created a deceleration of the business, especially in the month of June. But on the positive side I would say two things, nice growth in Southeast Asia and we continue to see positive comps in Australia optical business which is obviously a very pleasant result for us.

Last but not least, on the bottom right hand side, Latin America. You see the number 5% for the first half of the year. This kind of top of 13% last year, so over three years period in Latin America you are looking at growth that is close to 20%. We are slightly behind our full year target there. There is kind of a soft spot there that is called Brazil. You all read and know what's going on in Brazil and obviously we are hopeful that things will get better over there, first of all for Brazilian people obviously also for people that do business over there.

But now let's run through our profit and loss and let's have a look at our consolidated income statement which I think it's a very good story. It's a very good story for Luxottica. So if we now move to our P&L, I would say we are happy with the way we closed the first semester. On one side is profit and loss is still impacted by the strategic initiative we implemented in the last 12 to 18 months. We talked about several times but it's also important to mention that on the other side we do see the large efficiency project that we undertook that are now paying back and allow us to get pretty strong leverage on the profit and loss.

As usual, my comments will focus more on the adjusted numbers and then I will give you a little bit more color with respect to the adjusting items. At group level we talk about a top line of constant FX plus of 1.8%. In an operating income standpoint we were able to hold margins flat on a constant FX basis. And this is a pretty remarkable result because remember we talked already a few times, we would need that usually a 3% growth to keep margin flat at group level. This result was achieved thanks to a tight cost control activity.

So for example, G&A cost were actually down 8% year-over-year on an adjusted basis. And this comes on top of a 13% reduction of the G&A last year versus 2015 level for the first half of the year. So almost you are looking at about 20% reduction, cost reduction in our G&A infrastructure for Luxottica. This is just an example of how deep and intense was the commitment and the effort of the Luxottica team to reduce cost, arranging and centralizing processes, eliminating unnecessary layers in the organization.

One other example I would like to mention to you is marketing. Marketing investment have been reduced versus 2016 level but it was not, for the vast majority, a matter of cutting cost. It was more a matter of redirecting the investment to a more digital and CRM content. And the efficiency that I just described to you are obviously offsetting, more than offsetting I would say, the startup cost that we have for the launch of the Ray-Ban prescription lenses. And we are happy once again to fuel investment with efficient products in a very nice and compelling balancing exercise.

Let's now look at our two division, wholesale and retail. From a wholesale performance, margins did improve 30 basis points on a constant FX basis with the top line declining 1%. So margin improved with top line declining on a constant FX basis. Now this is a pretty important result. Also bear in mind the last year for wholesale, you were look at about 150 basis points profitability improvement versus the year before. So we have been able to improve margin on top of a strong leverage that we got last year. On a current FX basis, as you can see, wholesale margins did improve 50 basis points versus a year ago. The efficiency effort carried about by the wholesale team hasn’t come to an end yet.

The Oakley integration project and the focus on the marketing spending are filled better in the profit and loss of our wholesale division. Now [catch] [ph] that with favorable price mix and you get the perfect situation for a strong margin improvement. And I thank again the wholesale team for the hard work there. Another great story, the other division, our retail division. You know retail margins were softer last year. We said many times that the hard work we were doing over there to protect our margins with the discounts reduction, the investment we were making in expanding the retail network, were all investments that are right for the long-term of Luxottica. But clearly in the short-term would have created a dilution in the retail profits and loss.

I think today, if you look at our results, you can already see that the early stage of those investments are paying back. And I would say that I would specifically mention optical North America and Australia optical because those two business units that have significantly contributed to those results.

So we margin now back on track. 40 basis improvement versus the first half of last year and I am sure you remember how tough was last year for us where margins were actually suffered -- where actually margins suffered 150 basis point dilution versus the year before. The journey is not over yet. Not at all. But the direction is definitely the right one.

Let's quickly touch on net income. From a net income standpoint, we improved quite significantly our net income. We grew net income 10 basis points or 3.5% on a constant FX basis, growing two times our top line growth. That net income growth was actually achieved thanks to lower interest expense and favorable tax rate. On a current FX basis, you do see net income improving 20 basis points with a growth of approximately 7% versus 2016 level.

I mentioned that I was going to talk quickly about the adjusting item. We booked about 5 million of adjusted items. 31 million pretax, during the first six months of the year. A portion of those pertain to fees related to Luxottica Essilor business combination, de-continuing of [pure] [ph] organization project, as well as non-recurring items related to the sales of our previous headquarter here in Milan.

Now let me move to another great story, our cash position. And I was told that, reminding all of you that last year we were here, it was the month of July and we were commenting about a record high free cash flow generation for Luxottica. It was a year ago and we were all excited about that achievement. Now guess what, one year after we beat that record and we made a new one. A record made of 535 million of free cash flow generation in six months only. That number do include about 100 million benefit derived from sales of our previous headquarters in Milan. But even if you exclude that, you will still be looking at free cash flow level above 2016 levels. So very happy about that.

Just a quick description. Working capital days were slightly half mainly to the BPO while BSI inventory level was actually down versus a year ago and now DSO was actually flat versus last year. Last but not least, our CapEx level were down versus a year ago as we got more accretion in retail spending and IT investment. Now we touched offline, we talk about profitability. We were very very excited about cash position and let wrap up where we are with respect to our full year guidance that we shared with you during the investor day.

As you can see our sales growth expectation was low to mid-single digit and we are 1.8%, so we are positioned on the lower end of our full year guidance. From an operating income standpoint on an adjusted basis we committed to be between 0.8 and one times sales growth and we slightly have beat that number so far at 1.1 times net sales growth. From an adjusted net income, actually we are extremely happy to almost get to two times top line growth at 1.9.

Last but not least, we continue our deleverage and we are 0.5 net debt to EBITDA ratio already in the first half of the year. And with that, I hand it over to Massimo who will give to all of you a little bit more color around our performance in the different geographies. Massimo?

Massimo Vian

Thank you, Stefano. In the interest of time I will go slightly quickly on some areas that Stefano extensively described. I will maybe give more color on some areas that need to be better, let's say descriptive. So North America, we already commented. Improving trends, better Q2 than Q1 definitely. We are confirming the outlook for North America. As you know, while no Q3 is much stronger on optical retail rather than other. September-October are, let me say, the weakest months for some business in Sunglass Hut. While we have to execute very well in optical and retail the back to school sales period.

This will give us time to perfectly plan the November and Christmas season of Sunglass Hut. In third quarter, so I was mentioning you the full collection which is presented. Product will be ready to ship one week earlier compared to 2017, thanks to our improved go to market and overall better manufacturing and distribution. Atlanta DC will be fully operational and not that case last year. And so we think we are optimally positioned to have an effective quarter and semester in North America.

About LensCrafters, I think we better go through some more detail. I am sure you very well interested. In our constant pursuit of excellence at LensCrafters, we keep the focus mainly on three strategic pillars. First one is people, having the right talent in the right roles both in the field and actually inside the stores. We evolve the role of store managers in LensCrafters to store market manager. We are enlarging the responsibility outside the four walls and the interaction of LensCrafters within the local community. The market managers will be responsible for establishing relationship, growing market share and generate pro-actively traffic in the stores. Ensuring that LensCrafters is known as the latest optical provider in the local area.

Over the last six months we invested as never before in training. We are developing our own digital academy to grow the potential and the performances of our store market managers and our associates. We are also streamlining the field organization so that headquarters will be as close as possible to our stores. Second pillar, a tighter operations management. Connect, explore and exceed is our new mantra and we are really focused on the customer journey from the moment he enters the stores with a welcome and the initiation to the digital exam and the digital experience overall to the transition from eye care needs to best possible vision solution.

We are using all our new tools in the store and in the exam rooms and we are following up the experience with our best in class after-sales services. Third pillar is obviously on product. I would say superior product that LensCrafters is offering. And this goes beyond the best frames and best lenses. We are actually more and more proactive in instructing the consumer about our different options, about our anti-reflective coating. The new anti-blue light coatings. The new UV protection with sunglasses -- sorry, with Ray-Ban sun prescription and Ray-Ban clear lenses and as well our expanded assortment on digital design solution to have a customized prescription done in our central labs.

You know that in LensCrafters we are testing and implemented a lighter format of stores without lab. Our high-tech central labs are playing an important role here. In those central labs we have the most advanced digital service technology and all the best equipment. These solution for vision needs are required more and more by our consumers and can be provided only by state of the art technology to manufacture the highest quality but also the most personalized solution.

The operational machine, as I told you before, in Atlanta DC is fully ready and working. During the second quarter we put our central labs at the test closing a number of in-store labs in market that could be easily and effectively serviced by our central labs. It was Dallas area where we do have a lab, definitely the Atlanta and Georgia region, and Columbus, Ohio. The result was definitely in a superior product and service. Also price mix showed us the evidence and we were able to increase the penetration of anti-blue light lenses. But at the same time in that test we show that the one hour services still hold value for single vision customers. So while we will continue to ship majority of orders to our central labs, we will also offer one hour service inside LensCrafters only for single vision lenses, very easy and inexpensive to produce. It's just an edging and mounting service. This will be a huge plus for customers who have simple prescription and very urgent needs.

Now that we are late in July, of course as I mentioned before, the back to school season has just started and consistent with our decision to revisit all promotional activities in the stores, we are concentrated into different execution of projects. The first is about product and we are proactively communicating the benefit of anti-blue light coating. This has been already very well received. We are increasing to recap to increase the penetration of this new lens and we are continuing to gain good share on top of the other lenses. Second, which is really really important, we are eliminating the traditional 50% of lenses promotion and we are introducing this week a very competitive bundled offer for complete care solution inclusive of anti-reflective treatment. This is both for adults and children.

Our goal with this new offer is not only to preserve the equity for our retail brands and for the product that we offer but also to simplify the way we talk to consumers. We want to be during this peak season for optical more transparent and propose a simple equation between pricing and value of the vision solution. We are planning this week the launch of Ray-Ban Clear in LensCrafters where only now it has been in few stores. We want to be perfect in this execution because this will be big and this will happen before the end of this year.

I would skip, honestly, Europe, in the interest of time. I am pretty sure you will have questions on that. Just let me remark how, let me say smooth and easy it has been the integration of Salmoiraghi & Viganò. Completely finished with, I would say, mutual enthusiasm. All Salmoiraghi & Viganò team was at Luxottica base both in March and now in July. It's really now family. They are proud to be Luxotticans and we are proud to tour around Italy and see our, let me say in the family brand new stores. I will do the same with Asia Pacific. Surely you will ask questions. I will stop mainly on Latin America. Just few words on the acquisition of Oticas Carol, the Brazilian chain, as a very solid network of approximately 950 stores. Almost all of them are franchise. The reputation is a reputation of a premium network delivering exceptional service in line with Luxottica DNA.

This acquisition is strategic for us. It's a definitive move in a country that actually is more like a continent with its 200 million people. In Brazil, Luxottica invested for over 25 years. It is now one of our major markets. This actual moment of the local economy is for us an opportunity and that’s why we took this moment to move ahead with the acquisition and take all the possibility of the full potential expansion and integration in next years. While Oticas Carol will operate independently, Luxottica intends to use its retail affiliate platform to grow the presence of our brand in those stores, increase the penetration and develop the local appreciation for high quality products.

We want more and more through Oticas Carol, educate the Brazilian consumer about the importance of eye care, UV protection and latest digital DST technology vision solution. With Oticas Carol we also a state of the art lab, full DST with [indiscernible] equipment that today provides services for more or less 30% of the needs of the 950 stores. It's located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, next door to our logistic distribution hub in [indiscernible] and very very close to our factories in Campinas. Everything is in the neighborhood of couple of hours drive depending on Sao Paulo traffic conditions.

We believe that all these elements can be a catalyst for the entire Brazilian optical industry. And these will benefit everyone, definitely including as well our wholesale bill of Brazilian customer. Before moving to the Q&A session, maybe one more word on lenses and technologies because really I want to give you an example, a success story, very short, about the ability of Luxottica to see opportunity and in light speed, instantly transform them into business realities.

In some business our proprietary, our owned sun technology lenses shows the superiority of the products and is even more consolidating the leadership of Luxottica. And together with our brands, our technology in sun lenses represents today a very difficult barrier, technical barrier to escalate for competition. The example, the best example is on prism lenses. The story in general of color enhancement lens started five years ago only. Immediately the penetration of prism in the sport performance product accelerated tremendously. And in 2015, we decided to acquire the technology and the company that was producing them. The following year we decided to create our own formula for daily use and that’s when in 2016 Ray-Ban Chromance was born.

A long story, very very short. A bunch of few very talented engineers, both in U.S. and in Italy, no more than €30 million investment. Now prism is 40% of the total Oakley sun offer and Ray-Ban Chromance is doubling its size this year versus last year. With the average markup of €30 per lens, both in Prizm sport performance and Chromance lifestyle, this represent huge lift in sales and profitability for Luxottica and as well in happiness of our consumers. It's an example. It's basically how with R&D and go to market ability we created as more, let me say wholesale Italian business to 100 million roughly with premium products and super happy customers and another bad year for competitors.

I really wanted to take you through this, just to give you another, let me say element to measure our enthusiasm for future potential possibility. I leave to your imagination the possibility to move color enhancement lenses, nano-treatment filtering of different wave lights into the ophthalmic lenses world. A possibility will be definitely enormous, looking forward to grasp all of them. Again, the more we think about the future, the more we see maiden opportunities. We achieved a lot in this first half of the year and we are entering the second half with the right speed, the right enthusiasm and energy. Advanced list of projects, a lot definitely to execute but we will stay coherent with our trajectory because we too think this is the right way forward in this 2017 and overall, as Stefano said, we are confirming our guideline for 2017.

Thanks a lot for listening and we can now open the Q&A session.

Elena Mariani

The first one, it moves away a little bit from your quarterly results. You have obviously implemented several clean up restructuring initiatives over the past year or two. What do you think is a more normalized organic growth level for the medium term once all these initiatives have been fully absorbed? Do you think you could go back to the previous rule of thumb guidance or perhaps you think maybe a more normalized medium-term organic growth could be mid-single digit? I was just interested in understanding a little bit more the medium-term picture, maybe starting from next year. And then secondly, a couple of questions on the merger process and on your press release regarding the antitrust process. With regard to the U.S., how are discussions with the regulator progressing. I was particularly interested in know whether you expect to face any meaningful obstacles to the approval or any potential material or even minor concessions. And finally a more informal question. How is it the dialogue with Essilor progressing? Are you collaborating mainly on the antitrust process or have you started a broader dialogue across all levels to align communication in the second half of the year or potential strategic objectives. I am just interested on the standing whether you are working in two separate silos until the merger closes or whether you have started to work more closely together. Thank you.

Massimo Vian

Thank you, Elena, for your questions. So we definitely are undertaking action for cleanup, I am using your word. But I would say that we are setting foundation for a lot more than that. So I don’t want to go through again all the initiatives that we commented. Clearly, we are investing. If we are able to find the right balance between investing and anyway, say discipline to our guidelines. We have to go through a budget exercise, clearly, during the last quarter. It will be like Luxottica standalone budget for the last year in the company history. But clearly what we want to plan is to go back with higher return rate from our investment and acceleration of profitability. So Stefano in previous calls said already, it's not a matter of, yes, we will go back previous rule of thumb guideline, it's a matter of when our world will change with our new partners and a new family of Essilor Luxottica. A lot will change but there will be opportunity.

I am pretty sure that with the complete job offer with the restructuring of our distribution, and I mean industrial distribution and retail omnichannel distribution with all the investment on lenses, both companies are actually undertaking. You can foresee the potential there. The second question about the merger process in U.S., we cannot really disclose anything if not to say that, everything is smooth according to plan and we are optimistic talking about the closure across the year ends before or soon after. At the moment we do not envision any friction or absolute any difficulties.

In terms of dialogue with Essilor, actually to make sure that we do not create any delay in the antitrust regulatory process, our dialogue is very very limited and we are actually working as two independent companies. Of course, in our heads independently there are already ideas on how to bring these marriage forward, starting as soon as we have the okay to go. A lot to execute immediately.

I have actually three questions. The first one on Asia Pacific. You showed on your charts that you expect quite a nice rebound in the second half and you didn’t go too much into the details to explain how you get this nice rebound in the second half. So maybe you could help us a little bit understand what will work better in H2. So second question is on ecom. Big focus on ecom in the last few calls. Could you maybe update us to tell us how much it represents in total sales and how customization continues to work. It was quite a high number in proportion of the total. Does it continue to grow in percentage of total ecom. And the last one would be on CapEx. We saw a decline in CapEx in H1 versus last year. We had more of a stable assumption in our full year model. Could you maybe help us explain if there would be a rebound or if should considering lowering CapEx, I guess. Thank you very much.

Stefano Grassi

Okay, Cedric. I will take the first question with regard to Asia Pac performance in first half and expectation for second half. Clearly, this is probably about the regions where I would tell you we would probably have more challenges from meeting the guidance standpoint. But, again, it has kind of looked out yet to say right between regions that have clearly exceeded the expectation. And you take Europe where you got plus 15% versus again 6% to 8%. In other areas like Asia Pac where we are behind our full year guidance. So it's a balancing exercise but once you look at overall in a bigger compass and bigger picture, we are referring our guidance, probably I would tell you to position ourselves probably on the lower end that rubs in on the higher end of that guidance. But again, yes, there is Asia Pac but let me say there is also Europe. Massimo, you can take the second one on ecom, right.

Massimo Vian

Yeah. Maybe last comment on the first question, Asia Pac. Of course the deliberate decision to limit the distribution of sales was instant in terms of not getting orders and not shipping. In terms of accelerating the b2c work will be, let me say, faster on digital dotcom. Starting March, we accelerated the opening of our brick and mortar stores planned for second semester. There is of course an inertia in the machine of store opening. That is the matter of finding the right location, so the speed of opening will be double compared to the first semester but still it's a hardware kind of job that has to happen.

Going on ecom. Ecom today represents 5% of our total turnover. I would say split it almost equally between the direct b2c with our proprietary Web site and our b2c wholesale. Out of the ray-ban.com, the oakley.com, the level of customization represents astonishing 50% of everything we sell. And it's growing, it's growing fast. And that represents, again, the barrier compared to other distribution channels. Only Luxottica can customize the product, the level we offer today on the websites.

Stefano Grassi

Last question with respect to CapEx. I would probably take that one Massimo. Well, yes, we got CapEx that are actually lower than last year. This is probably a little bit of timing effect between H1 and H2. But I mean the last couple of years CapEx had been at a pretty high level. Yes, we said that we would directionally keep CapEx in absolute value, similar to last year. But I wouldn’t be surprised if we come a little bit shorter than that number from a capital investment standpoint.

I have three, mainly on financials actually. The first one would be on the gross margin in the first half, that was still down despite the reduced promotional activity. So I was wondering what are the drivers for that pressure that came through. On your cost, especially on the admin cost, I was very surprised to see the pace of savings, so I was wondering whether you could provide some tangible examples of the savings you are achieving. And then, finally, on your like for like, on your retail like for like for Q3. As the comps in there made by [indiscernible] get even easier than in Q2, are you still comfortable with a positive like for like for the quarter please. Thank you.

Massimo Vian

Okay. So Chiara, I will take these questions. I would say, first of all on the gross margin, I would say three things with respect to the dilution that you are seeing. Two more important than the third one. First, we do carry some dilution coming from the startup of our lens business, prescription business for Ray-Ban. Secondly, we reclassified some R&D cost into the cost of goods sold to make it consistent with the rest of the organization. Three, we do have a slight negative volume, production volume, year-over-year which creates a little bit of an under absorption of our fixed cost. So those are really the three things and as I said, the first two are more important than the last one.

Saving on G&A. Well, I have tons of example with respect to the sales that we got. I mean we did really hard work on Oakley, as we talked about it several times last year. That work pretty much comes in the end. But now we are getting the benefit of those synergies. I mean you look at G&A reductions that, especially on the wholesale side, primarily driven by the efficiency that we got because of the integration of Oakley within the Luxottica infrastructure. We came through a significant resizing of our IT infrastructure with a lower spending, you have seen it on a CapEx as per my comments, but the results on OpEx in spite of that. We are resizing our back office infrastructure in several district regions and that is the natural consequence of coming more together from a centralization standpoint which has not really freed up resources for different investments.

So, again, this back office is the activity that we are doing in Oakley, that we have done in Oakley. The integration of different channels, the centralization activities, whether in the product, whether in the assortment, whether it's real estate, whether it's pricing. More and more we are concentrating activity in fewer location and that naturally creates synergies. Now for retail comps. Yes, we got probably an easier in third quarter. I think it's an important quarter. You know we have in the United States back to school and we know we are phasing that back to school period with new promotional activity on the front doors of LensCrafters. So we really look forward to that and to see what the impact of that could be but we look at this with optimism, I would say.

Chiara Battistini

Great. And then maybe if I can just have a follow up question on your admin cost. Is that a run rate that is sustainable also going into the second half then?

Massimo Vian

Well, I would say, yes. But we are conscious that we definitely got severe reduction in last two years. I mean we were talking about 20% reduction. So if you ask me, we are going to see the minus at the end of the year from a G&A perspective the answer is yes.

Three questions. First of all, to follow up on Asia on the wholesale. I mean the negative numbers is quite impressive and that even though it's something that you started before Q2. So why is Q2 so negatively impacted? Did you accelerate some of the initiative that you describe there? Do you expect these headwinds to continue in the second half because they were so severe in the second half that they [indiscernible] as from Q3. My second question is on actually the sun season last year was pretty weak. So I was maybe expecting some bitter results. So could you comment more specifically on how the sun season developed this year? And the third question is about the exception at the EBIT line. There were a bit above 30 million, sorry 1 million. Can you [indiscernible] the 7 million or 8 million related to the Essilor combination. Could you comment a bit more about what you have put into exceptional below the EBIT line and are you expecting more to come because it's being -- it seems that for the last two or three year, there have been a lot of exceptional and that is closing adjacencies between reported and adjusted. And finally a follow up. I think you mentioned the difference between the comps in retail on the constant currency figure. It was 6.5%. I think you mentioned the reason. Could you maybe give a split between the SNV consolidation. I think it's, according to my estimate are around 3% or 4% on the contribution from really adding new stores which is more, again going to my theory, more on 3%. Thank you.

Massimo Vian

Good evening, Antoine. I will take the first two questions then I will pass it on to Stefano. Decline in wholesale in APAC, I would rephrase that, it was not APAC, it was China mainly. And it was not recurring, it has been a planned, [intelligent] [ph] move that happened in March. So this is why it affected specifically the second quarter. Soon after, let me say the call back processes we had from distributor mainly in the last three months of last year, we started January looking at very very good numbers in China wholesale. The first month actually where we were monitoring sales day after day and we sort of had the clear impression that it was a déjà vu. With wholesale customer ordering a lot of products and we were booked in the last quarter of the previous year and we took very very brave decision not to see these goods coming back in a matter of six-eight months. To stop those deliveries because it was really an already seen movie, that was March. And believe it was a tough discussion in Luxottica's quarters between top executives.

The decision was made. It was a bold move. We have talked physically receiving orders and we decided the acceleration of dotcom platform and as I told you before, the acceleration of Ray-Ban stores, Sunglass Hut own store, I cannot say that word, and as well LensCrafters stores, greater China. So there is a specific reason for that. Will these keep going in second half, I would say because it is not a trend, it is a deliberate move and deliberate decision for wholesale. Where is the challenge, is that we have to compensate with b2c direct sales.

Your second question, sun season. It has been weak last year clearly until mid-June. And then we all remember clearly when it was approximately 18-20th of June the sun came out and we had a fantastic end of June and even better July through our focus. So it was a good summer season. How it is going now? Very well in different geographies. So as I commented before, super Sunglass Hut in Europe, super Sunglass Hut in different other geographies. In North America which is definitely irrelevant, Sunglass Hut is going through now the process of promotions reductions. And we see traffic affected by this. But on the other side, our conversion is improving 8% and our AUR is improving mid-single digit compared to last year. So we see the sign of a contraction, around the other side healthy attitude in the stores. We are not working welcoming consumer to sell them discounts, easy to convert. You sell them an opportunity. We are welcoming consumers in store to sell them the excellence of the quality of our products at as much as possible full price.

It's different kind of job in the stores but clearly we are heading in the right direction. With respect to the one off non-recurring items. Yes, we got a non-recurring expense that for the vast majority is related to the repayment charge for a U.S. private placement that we got in the United States. But that is more than offset by the non-recurring income related to the sale of our previous headquarter in Milan. So you now have two and you have got a positive effect from a recurring standpoint. Now, we do incurred reorganizational activity. Clearly, we proved that the benefit of those organizational activity are in the profit and loss and we continue to see it, as I said, look at the top line growth and see that despite a top line that’s growing around 2% we are getting withholding margin from an operating standpoint. And remember last year we had a similar growth actually in margin because [indiscernible] at the operating standpoint. We are actually improving on a net income standpoint. So we do expect probably still something in the second half. It's hard to quantify at this stage but we are happy with the equation between the investment and the one offer we are getting and the return that we are getting out of those investment.

Now the last question, Antoine, was around the comps versus sales gross on a constant FX for retail. The vast majority of that gap between one and other is really Salmoiraghi & Viganò. It's a no comp by definition. It's going to be like that for pretty much all this year. And I think the reminder part is really the no comp stores. You remember we got quite a significant number of stores opened last year. The vast majority of those stores are still not comped. And that’s it.

Firstly, just on OpEx. You have reached just 5% on AMP, obviously it's a big step down to around 5% of sales. Should we expect that to be the new run rate going forward as you find more efficient ways to deploy money towards your advertising activities or will there be a step up in the second half of the year. And then secondly, just looking up at Sunglass Hut network in North America. Obviously in the previous quarters you have gone through some exercise in reducing the overall store count. Should we assume now that the Sunglass Hut network in North America has finished that exercise in 1700 or so stores, is the level that it will remain at. And then finally just on back to school. Obviously you are talking around the importance of that in the third quarter, particularly for prescription. If we just think about the overall retail environment and how promotional it is in North America. What gives you confidence that you will be able to drive footfall and conversion in a highly promotional environment in North America without promotion for the first time? Just curious to see what gives you that level of confidence in what others are describing as a very difficult and challenging marketplace. Thank you very much.

Stefano Grassi

I will probably take the first question on the OpEx advertising more in particular. As we said, it's not only a matter of cutting cost in advertising, right. Because we are fully aware that cuts over the short-term would get you results but over the long-term not necessarily the right thing. I mean we look at the investment for example in digital. In the digital investment in the first six months of the year, we are up double digit. We are looking at an investment that we made on our leading brand of Ray-Ban and the investments were up double digits. This is just to example, right. To give you a flavor that did we effectively change the mix of the way we were investing money from a marketing standpoint. And clearly, the digital contest more often is more efficient also from a spending standpoint because it allows to effectively showcase the message in several different places through our digital network. And that is really to what we have done in the first half of the year. And Massimo, you want to take the second one on Sunglass Hut.

Massimo Vian

For Sunglass Hut in North America, I would say, yes, the level of magnitude of closure is done and we are now planning to go with further similar moves. Having said that, there will be a constant turnover of stores that we will close and we will reopen. And we are with interest looking at the trends of Sunglasshut.com. The direct to consumer, owned Web site and with the possibility of the omnichannel distribution. So stay tuned. We will be dynamic, very dynamic with the Sunglass Hut footprint. But we do not think we will undergo through further closure of that magnitude.

Back to school. Back to school is a challenging, let me say move we took. As I told you, we started last week and this week mainly. When I say we are cutting promotions, we are definitely true to the words. So we are removing all the 50% off signs that were in the windows of our LensCrafters. But having said that, we do are offering, let me say good deals. But we are promoting them in a different way. We don’t want people to come and look for price in a LensCrafters. We do not want to compete with other retailers that offer two pair for 69.99. That's not our job and that’s not the quality we want to compete with. We are a different planet. We want to offer transparency, pricing transparency and the option to consumer once they are in the store to selected and ultimate anti-reflective coating. As I told you before, our base offer now is with anti-reflective coating but we developed a premium AR offer with [hoilophobic] [ph], anti-fingerprint, hydrophobic. So you can clean it very easily with water. And we can offer all these different effects like an add on. And it will be the ability of our store manager and associate to explain the consumer which is the right option for their vision needs.

So it's a challenge. Yes. It's a promotional environment, yes. Consumer will want to have a good equation between price and value. We will offer that in the store. But we will explain them and we will teach them how to take care about that eyes and we think we are good at that. We have digital tools in the stores, information tools in the eye test, exam rooms, digital measurements. We are well equipped to explain consumers what we do best. It's a challenge, yes. We will tell you in a while how this goes. Maybe last is not really is to, let me say to underestimate the fact that as I told you before, the logistic machine is operational and through the logistic hub of Atlanta and co-located distribution center, any job that we can sell in LensCrafters with very peculiar lenses can be delivered to the store well within a week for any specific and super-customized digital lens. This is an advance that we offer to consumers that they cannot find in other stores for the similar level quality lens. That itself will be another move to try and be successful in these back to school season.

I have two questions. The first is still on the North American market. And particularly I am trying to understand or better feeling on the environment. So if you have any indication on the trend in the market share that you had in the first semester. How far you are from the performance of the market? And second, back to your comments on some key PIs, in particular you were commenting on the traffic and then conversion. I wanted to check if these are related to Sunglass Hut only or to the whole North American market and in particular considering your comments on LensCrafters, how should we look at the success of your exercise on LensCrafters. What are the key PIs that we should monitor more in terms of -- in order to understand the success of your relaunch of LensCrafters.

Massimo Vian

Domenico, on North American market. Outlook overall in -- let's distinguish two different areas, sun and optical, because different dynamics. On optical, the positive feedbacks we get mainly are from independents. Independent customers. They really do appreciate our products. Their business inverted the trend compared to last year. And we really do appreciate our, let me say, discipline in proposing latest collection with more disciplined price approach. For Sunglass Hut we do see mainly department store business weakening. It's type of business that is less focused on premium offer. And actually the portion of department stores business that keeps doing relatively well are the outlet of department stores. Which really we are, let me say not looking at with interest because we want to have premium products.

In terms of market share, we do not disclose numbers. We do see other retailers doing worse but the journey that we are embracing during this year is more on the quality of sales rather than the volumes and market share. And on that, we can say we are very happy because we see price points moving up and less and less rely on fashion and second life and type of outlet businesses. Key PIs, I mentioned to you before on traffic and conversion, are definitely more on Sunglass Hut. As you know, optical business is more and more resilient, so more than a decline. In optical we see a shift between insurance funded portion of the business, which is increasing. While the free to chose in LensCrafters is decreasing. This is not for LensCrafters only and is not particularly due for to [IMET] [ph] business that is doing super well. It's really a trend of North America market to be more and more and insured type of business.

While in Sunglass Hut, evidently the fact that we do not have in our windows welcome in, 50% off effected traffic. But as I told you before, we are able to compensate a lot of that decline with higher conversion rate of 7% to 8% in the stores. Your third comment, we will have to judge the performance of LensCrafters back to school. Clearly it sells in dollars not necessarily in units. I want to sales in dollars is also to understand output we will be promoting to the consumer the latest lenses, and the latest frames collection.

Just a quick follow up from me. Looking at currencies, could you remind us of the sensitivity to the U.S. dollar given the recent movements. In the past you had indicated that a 10% movement in the dollar versus euro would affect your EPS by around 7%. Is this still the case? And looking at where the dollar is right now and also the Chinese renminbi, what is the impact that you see over to full year on earnings but also on the margins. Thank you.

Stefano Grassi

So the sensitivity of the U.S. dollar is about, with a reevaluation, devaluation of about 10%. We got 7% to 8% in fact in our results. And obviously that has come through in both ways. So whether the dollar is appreciating or the dollar is devaluating, Elena. So that’s really the rule of thumb for us. Clearly in the second half of the year, we do expect probably a little bit of headwinds, as a matter you have seen tailwinds in the first half of the year for U.S. dollar if the dollar continues to stay at this level.

Alessandra Senici

Okay, everybody. Thank you, very much for attending the call tonight. We wish you a very good evening. Bye, bye.

