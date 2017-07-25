Noble Corp. - Invest Ahead Of The Q2 Report - Here's How

Distressed companies with volatile stocks, bonds and derivatives provide terrific ways to focus an investor’s mind on some very basic requirements for financial market success. One requirement is valuation related, namely, understanding whether a particular security is rich or cheap relative to its peers. That becomes particularly true when there are one or more predictable events likely to affect the security. The second is a timing requirement, which means understanding when other investors are likely to act on the valuation information or event. Fundamental analysis can help with valuation. However, in an equity market increasingly subject to algorithmic trading – signals detection programs that hop on momentum at near-zero transaction costs – well, unless you can play that game with equal efficiency, you’ll need a different way to figure out when it makes sense to take on or take off a securities position. Some traders use technical charts in hopes of divining the future. Some use momentum indicators (e.g., relative strength indices, Bollinger bands). For others, its fancier combinations of short-term momentum and long-term price trends (e.g., Ichimoku equilibrium analyses). Even more cerebral are chaos theory applications, however, I would caution that the Hurst Exponent based results will change the buy or sell decision with changes in the look-back period. Frankly, I’m much more pedestrian. I use regression. Regression has the advantage of providing some predictive capabilities without requiring the equivalent of a verbal divining rod or a PhD in mathematics.

Noble Corp. plc ((NE)), the offshore drilling company, provides a good example of how to first figure out if a company is undervalued or overvalued relative to its peers using fundamental analysis, check for an event which might trigger a revaluation, and figure out the appropriate time to take a long or short position in one of its securities using regression. The Company is undoubtedly distressed and its securities are volatile. Year over year quarterly revenue for Q3’16, Q4’16, and Q1’17 dropped 57.1%, 52.2% and 40.7%, respectively. Leverage is running more than twice the level it was a year ago and likely doubles again by the end of this year. Despite a BB- credit rating from S&P, the NE 5-year CDS is quoted around 761 basis points. That’s roughly where Caa1/B- rated Chesapeake Energy Co. 5-year CDS is priced. Generally, when you see financial insurance protection prices past 500 basis points, you are looking at a serious possibility that there will be a credit default. NE common stock bounces around at a 63.0% thirty-day volatility rate. That’s unusually high for a $1 billion plus market cap company. By comparison, thirty-day volatility for the S&P 500 is down around 7.5%.

Results & Expectations. As shown in the financial summary below, during the first quarter of this year, Noble booked $363 million revenue, 54.4% gross margin, $181.6 million EBITDA, $45.8 million operating profit, and a $41.6 million adjusted net loss. From a geographic perspective, U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Middle East operations accounted for 75% of revenues and, from a drilling perspective, 90% of revenues came from ultra-deepwater floaters and high specification jackups.

Noble is scheduled to report second quarter results next Thursday, August 3rd, and consensus estimates for Q2’17 predict a drop to $283.3 million revenue, 44.9% gross margin, $107.7 million EBITDA, $29.7 million in operating losses, and an $80.3 million adjusted net loss. Ensuing quarters this year don’t get much better. Analysts expect Q3’17 to show additional, albeit slower, deterioration in revenue, operating loss, EBITDA, and adjusted net loss. In other words, the best investors might hope for this year is a deceleration of revenue losses and a stabilization of cash flow at lower levels:

Management guidance for FY’17 is rather general, pointing to revenue above $1 billion and capex down around $115 million. Analysts tracking the Company are more specific. As shown above, Noble’s EBITDA is expected to split from the $1.28 billion generated last year to a run rate of just $604 million by the middle of this year. While management does not provide EBITDA guidance, analysts expect full FY’17 EBITDA to drop below $500 million. With $3.5 billion net debt and assuming full year EBITDA of $489 million, net leverage would more than double from 3.1x at the start of FY’17 to 7.9x by the end of the fourth quarter.

The main piece of good news is that Noble was fortunate to have issued $1 billion new 7¾ Senior Notes due '24 this past December. Although the new notes were priced at a discount of 98.01 to yield 8.125%, they bought the Company additional time for cash flows to turn higher and also gave Noble liquidity needed to pay down some of the $250 million senior notes due 2018 and $202 million senior notes due 2019. In addition, the Company must pay $168 million senior notes coming due 2020 and address refinancing the $2.4 billion undrawn revolver which expires that same year. Post their issuance date in December and release of first quarter results on May 4th, the 7¾ Senior Notes due '24 have dropped to 79.75 (where they yield 12.39%).

Credit & Equity Performance. The increased liquidity from the December note issuance was a rare lucky break for shareholders. Noble has been putting holes in investors’ wallets for some time. Over the past 5 years, the NE common stock has lost about 87% of its value. If you thought NE stock was cheap at the start of this year, well, it’s 33% cheaper today. However, the fact that NE was able to raise new monies to live and fight another day still doesn’t provide stockholders with much of an investment thesis. Noble’s equity has thus far borne the brunt of the damage to the Company’s valuation.

The stockholders are not alone in their suffering within the NE capital structure. True, the loss of value is more tragic the lower the asset class, but NE bondholders are not about to celebrate either. The graph below shows the inverse of daily prices for the Company’s 5-year CDS, compares that inverse price history to the common stock's daily price history and normalizes the two data-sets for the last 5 years. Inverting CDS prices is not a standard way to look at it, but since credit spreads widen (go up) when a business gets riskier, an inverse CDS price history just points the CDS in the same direction as the equity based on the risk. Doing so makes it clear that NE’s debt (as measured by its CDS pricing) was generally under-performing NE’s equity (as measured by its common stock pricing) until oil crashed in the last half of FY’14. The Company’s debt generally retained more of its value than the common did up until Q3’14. Next NE common outperformed CDS as oil prices recovered. But with oil dropping back post Q2’16, it's been the CDS that's held up better:



Noble owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. It provides contract drilling services with a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units, including 14 drillships and semi-submersibles (floating rigs) and 14 jackups. The Company focuses largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in established and emerging regions. worldwide. Noble is a UK domicile public limited company with its main operational headquarters located in Sugar Land, Texas.

Noble’s fleet is relatively young (6 years vs a segment average 15 years) and relatively high specification. As of the most recent quarter, 20 of its 28 rigs were under contract (which in percentage terms is 71% vs a segment average 56%). In the first quarter, all 14 jackups and 5 of Noble's 8 drillships were contracted out. As management likes to point out, 3 of those have contracts which run into the next decade. However, offshore drilling rigs remain in oversupply and dayrates remain under pressure across the segment.

Utilization & Dayrates. The number and profitability of NE’s contracts depend on average day rates for each of its rigs, their utilization levels, contract backlog, tenders, and new contract wins. Noble management provides regular updates on each of these metrics. While a rise in oil prices would assuredly be welcome in improving them, there’s really no basis for assuming such a positive development will occur near term to move those metrics significantly higher. Hope is not any more of an investment thesis than increased liquidity, for that matter.

Diving into the specifics can provide some of the granularity needed to see what’s been happening to the Company. In Q1’17, NE’s most recent quarter, utilization of its floating rig fleet sequentially improved to 46% from 43% in Q4’16, but that was because the Company retired two semi-submersible rigs in December. Operating days in Q1’17 fell 8% sequentially once the drillships Noble Bob Douglas and Noble Bully I completed their contracts. Average daily revenues in the quarter also fell sequentially to $363,100 from $429,400, an effect of two drillship contract completions and a drop in the Noble Globetrotter II dayrate from $434,000 to $185,000. (The Noble Globetrotter II, operating in the Gulf of Mexico went into an idle period beginning December, per its amended contract with Shell). The Noble Bob Douglas finished a one-well assignment in Suriname in mid-April and is now hot stacked in the southern Caribbean while management reviews alternative assignments. The Noble Bully I finished a contract and was sent to be cold-stacked in the southern Caribbean at an expected average daily cost of $10,000 to $15,000.

The Company’s 14-rig jackup fleet saw utilization sequentially improve to 93% from 86% in Q4’16. The higher utilization was the result of a first full quarter of operations from the Noble Houston Colbert (in the UK)and Noble Lloyd Noble (in Qatar). Average daily jackup revenues in Q1’17 rose sequentially to $123,200 versus $108,900 in Q4’16 after adjusting for a lump sum settlement from contract termination on the Noble Tom Prosser (which had been at work in the UAE). NE was able to pick up some new business in Q1’17, adding new contracts for 12 rig years which are worth more than $650 million in revenue backlog. During Q1’17 all 14 of its jackups were under contract, including 13 units which were on drilling assignments. The takeaway is that Noble is seeing an uptick in contract work but at lower rates.

See summary chart of NE’s utilization and dayrates below. Q1’17 utilization and day rates for Noble’s drillships, semi-submersibles and jackups were in line with recent quarterly trends. As shown in the chart, jackups have generally shown high and improving utilization with a greater number of operating days. Average day rates appear to have stabilized after Q3’16. Drillships have seen lower and declining utilization levels, operating days and day rates. Last, semi-submersibles are basically all cold-stacked and unused:

The Company reported one new contract win in this latest update - the Noble Globetrotter II won a late September to late December 2017 contract for a single well, with an estimated 100-day primary term in Bulgaria (the Black Sea). In the Gulf of Mexico, the Noble Bob Douglas drillship comes off contract with Murphy Oil this month and the Noble Paul Romano semi-submersible contract with Hess expires in early August. Last, the Noble Don Taylor contract with Shell in the Gulf of Mexico now runs through late February 2019.

The fleet status as of July is important, but as previously noted viz utilization and day rates, what matters more are the trend lines. The offshore drilling industry continues to suffer from too much rig capacity but the number of tenders for jackups and floating rigs is higher than what it was a year or two ago. Contract awards for jackups are occurring more regularly and development activity is generally more robust, partly because cost efficiencies are making certain of the fields economically sensible again, despite lower oil prices.

A picture of what’s happened to dayrates over a longer time frame puts those recent trends in perspective. The graph below shows the average day rates for each of Noble’s rig types over the past 5 years. Note that dayrates for Noble’s semi-submersibles spiked up briefly in 2015 but have collapsed ever since and that dayrates for its drillships similarly spiked higher last year before running right back down this year. What’s been steadier are the dayrates paid on the Company’s jackups. Hence, there is reason to believe that NE will see more tenders and win more contract awards, but the awards will more likely be for lower dayrate jackups than higher dayrate floating rigs, that is, unless oil prices suddenly increase markedly for an extended period of time:

Prospective Work. Backlog is NE’s prime source of new work. At Q1’17 end Noble's contract backlog of $3.5 billion included $2.0 billion in floating rig fleet work and $1.5 billion in jackup work. That doesn’t mean the preponderance of work going forward will be done on floating rigs. In fact, 54% of the available rig operating days left this year are 77% committed to jackup work with the smaller 32% portion committed to the floating rig fleet. Next year 40% of available operating days are committed to contracts and, again, jackup rig days dominate the schedule, taking up 50% of the available operating days in FY'18 versus 29% for floating rigs.

Backlog naturally declines over time as it is converted into operating activity unless the Company wins new contracts or extends old ones. Management was able to increase the Company’s backlog by $0.6 million in Q1’17 by extending contracts for three of its jackups (the Noble Scott Marks, the Noble Roger Lewis and the Noble Regina Allen). Noble started the year with $1.1 billion of backlog for FY’17 of which $0.75 billion remains to be converted. Next year’s backlog runs $0.84 billion and the drop continues into FY’19 ($0.65 billion) and FY’20 ($0.55 billion). After that, without new contract wins or extensions, the Company will have $0.74 billion left to convert.

The graph below provides a good picture of how Noble’s backlog has compared with its revenue over time and the trend lines for both. Per the graph, Noble’s annual revenue was running comfortably below its contract backlog up until mid-2014 when oil prices imploded. Thereafter, run-rate revenue stayed well above backlog levels through the end of last year. It’s only since the first quarter of this year that the Company’s rolling 12-month revenue level has moved back down below the contracted backlog level:





Another Way Back. Should oil prices move back up above $50 per barrel again, NE is likely to see more tenders and win more contract awards but it’s hard to make a case that NE will have much greater pricing power under those circumstances. It’s not just too many competing rigs that will make that path back to profitability difficult. Noble’s largest customers include Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA), with an estimated 42.6% of the Company’s revenue; Statoil ASA ((STL NO)), 22.1%; Saudi Arabian Oil Co., 14.0%; Total SA ((FP FP)), 5.5%; and Quadrant Energy Pty, 5.0%. The estimated percentages from these 5 top customers account for nearly 90% of Noble’s top line. Unfortunately, Noble is not nearly as important to its clients’ capex budgets as its clients are to the Company's top line. For example, Noble’s estimated $154.2 million contract revenue from RDSA, its biggest customer, accounted for only about 3.6% of RDSA’s capex last year.

One implication is that if Noble is to become more profitable and increase its cash flow off a lower revenue base, it will need to rely more heavily on expense controls and develop greater efficiency to improve its margins. There is some good news on that front. In March, NE announced a partnership with General Electric ((GE)) to collaborate on an efficiency initiative which management refers to as the Digital Rig Solution. The effort will use GE’s data models and advanced analytics to find preliminary signs of rig failure or performance degradation. That will give management time to predict and address potential problems anywhere within the fleet, enable management to predict the future condition of its rigs, and shift Noble away from planned maintenance to predictive maintenance. Management believes the result will be a 20% or more reduction in repair and maintenance operating expenses across the fleet.

There is reason to believe management will achieve that expense reduction goal based on the rate at which NE’s drilling costs have declined relative to decreases in its drilling revenues. The graph below normalizes drilling revenues and drilling costs over the past 5-year period and while there was a brief point in Q3’16 when NE’s drilling revenue was falling more sharply than its drilling costs, that’s since gone back to the more typical pattern:

Paragon Litigation. There is at least one outstanding legal event that could make owning Noble securities – but, in particular, its common stock – a lot less attractive than it has been so far this year.

In August 2014, Noble spun-off of a majority of its standard specification offshore drilling business through a pro rata distribution of all of the ordinary shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paragon Offshore ((OTCPK:PGNPQ)), to the holders of Noble’s ordinary shares. Paragon’s older rigs weren’t of much help when its contracts ran off over the next two years just as oil prices went crashing into the 40s.

In February 2016, Paragon sought approval of a pre-packaged reorganization under Chapter 11. Noble entered into a settlement agreement with Paragon under which Noble agreed to provide tax bonding in Mexico, assume certain tax liabilities in Mexico, and pay for administration of tax claims in Mexico, all in exchange for a full and unconditional release of any claims by Paragon in connection with the spin-off (including any fraudulent conveyance claims from its creditors).

The deal was subject to bankruptcy court confirmation but Paragon’s initial reorg plan was rejected by the bankruptcy court in October 2016. In April, Paragon filed a revised reorg plan which no longer required Mexican tax bonding and made the previous settlement agreement between Noble and Paragon inapplicable. One month later, Paragon agreed in principle with both its secured and unsecured creditors to revise the latest reorg plan to create and fund a litigation trust. A main purpose of the trust will be pursuing litigation against Noble.

What to make of this…? Noble management is still talking to Paragon about negotiating yet a second settlement agreement but that may or may not be possible. Without a new settlement agreement, management expects Paragon and/or its creditors to use the litigation trust to pursue claims against Noble, including the fraudulent conveyance claims stemming from the 2014 spin off that it was trying to avoid in the first place. Net net, there is no very good way of gauging the outcome of the Paragon litigation but it does add a potential black swan to the Company's collection of risks.

Relative Value. The case has been made elsewhere for buying Noble common based on an assumed rebound in oil prices and, hence, contract work. Alas, other than the fact that oil is a volatile commodity that can sometimes rise sharply in price, there is little basis for making the assumption that higher prices will stick long enough to make a difference to Noble. In the meantime, NE common stock doesn’t look like much of a bargain relative to its peers, even if its fleet is younger and higher spec and its expense ratios seem set to improve at a faster rate.

See chart below. Noble shares trade at a premium multiple valuation compared to other offshore driller shares. For example, at an enterprise value of $5.2 billion, NE common is priced at 2.5x LTM revenue (slightly above the average for its peers) but 4.6x estimated revenue for FY’17 (31% above the average for its peers and 55% above the median). At a 4.6x LTM Adjusted EBITDA multiple, NE is only a bit below the group’s 5.0x average. Its EBITDA multiple ratchets up to 10.7x based on the anticipated drop in full year results:

Credit Evaluation. Noble’s senior unsecured note issues are priced very inexpensively relative to both comparables with similar B2/BB- ratings and their most direct offshore drilling competitors, excluding drillers like Ocean Rig ((ORIG)), Pacific Drilling ((PACD)) or Seadrill ((SDRL)) which are either considered in or near default by one or both major rating agencies.

See chart below. When you compare Noble senior notes to comparable bonds within the offshore drilling space from companies which, like Noble, do not face a near term credit default, the Noble notes look quite cheap. As shown, Noble’s main note issue, the NE Senior Notes due ’24 are priced below 80 cents on the dollar where they yield nearly 12.5%. The average for the rest of the offshore drilling group note comparables is through 8.0%, despite the inclusion of significantly lower rated senior unsecured note issues from credits like Atwood ((ATW)) and Transocean ((RIG)):

See graph below. The NE notes are trading largely in sync with the NE common stock which, in turn, trades largely in sync with West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices. The NE 7¾ Senior Notes due ’24, by far the Company’s largest and most widely note issue, are 78% price correlated with the NE common stock over the past 6 months, 1 year and longer periods. The longer tenor NE 5¼ Senior Notes due ’42 exhibit a similarly high correlation with the Company’s stock prices but, with only half the principal amount outstanding, the Senior Notes due ‘42 are less liquid and, hence, less frequently traded. The same applies to other, smaller issues within Noble’s debt complex. Meantime, if you regress NE common stock and West Texas Intermediate crude oil end of day prices, the correlations run as high as 85% for the 6-month period and higher for the year-to-date period. It goes up to 93% if you run price regressions over the last 5 years:



As noted above, the Noble 5-year CDS has lately been outperforming the Company’s common stock. Like the common, Noble’s CDS is highly correlated with WTI crude prices over long periods. However, let's note here that it may not be easy for an institutional trader to use the kind of liquidity available from bank counter-parties trading CDS in order to arbitrage Noble 5-year CDS against the Noble common stock. The correlation between the 5-year CDS price history and common stock price history is relatively low over the 6-month, 1-year or 2-year periods. It is more significant over the 5-year period. The same pattern reveals itself if you regress daily Noble 5-year CDS prices versus the daily price of WTI crude. The implication is that trying to arbitrage between Noble 5-year CDS and common or Noble 5-year CDS and oil might require the patience of Methuselah. Moreover, trying to day-trade it against either one will also most likely prove frustrating for institutional traders. If you regress on percentage changes rather than end of day prices, the correlation stays near zero in every case.

Summing Up. From delving into Noble’s recent results, fleet updates, trends, metrics, profitability, and expected cash flows, we get the impression that Noble will need to wait for higher oil prices before its own prospects improve dramatically. It has higher spec, better quality assets than most of its peers and a path toward reducing its cost structure but it isn’t the largest player and isn’t necessarily positioned with its biggest clients to suddenly begin booking a greater number of contracts at higher prices relative to the competition. There is also a possible outlier, namely, the risk created by the Paragon litigation. All of this argues for going up the capital structure toward debt and away from the Company's equity, at least until oil prices not only move higher but stay higher.

From looking at the valuations placed on Noble’s common stock, the read is that the equity - despite getting crushed since Q2’14 - still isn’t cheap relative to common stocks within its peer group. Other offshore drillers on average suffered worse common stock price declines. On the other hand, the Company’s most widely traded note issue, the NE 7¾ Senior Notes due ’24 - a bond which yields nearly 12.5% - looks very cheap to other senior note comparables in the space.

The Senior Notes due '24 also look cheap relative to the NE common stock based on regression of the price histories. Should Noble catch the attention of a strategic or financial buyer - always a possibility - there is some protection to noteholders via the covenants contained within the indenture. The Senior Notes due '24 have a $101 change of control provision and also have a make whole call at a price equal to US Treasuries plus 50 basis points (the make whole call protection runs through October 2023).

Still, with the NE stock trading below $5 per share, buying bonds and hedging with common shares becomes prohibitively expensive on the short side. An alternative would be to hedge with a proxy for crude oil. There are instruments available for that purpose, e.g., the US Oil Fund ((USO)) or its inverse the US Short Oil Fund ((DNO)). Not only are the NE 7¾ Senior Notes equally (or better) correlated with crude prices, they are also cheap to crude prices. For example, with WTI crude priced at $46.40 per barrel, using 6-month price histories, you should get an expected price of $84.39 for the NE 7¾ Senior Notes (i.e., 6% higher than where they last traded).

One concern about putting a long bond, short commodity trade on is the higher volatility of crude oil and its proxies. Thirty-day volatility on the senior notes runs 25%. Thirty-day volatility on USO is about 29% and on DNO its about 26%. Using USO as an example, the suggestion would be to keep the hedge size below 10% of the principal amount of notes purchased.

