Momentum Investing Is Supported By Academic Research

Although a momentum strategy can work, it may not be for everyone and its does require more attention than a passive investing strategy.

Some value investors might be quick to dismiss a momentum investing strategy. This could be the result of their own preference for value stocks and from some commonly held myths about momentum investing. Academic research demonstrates that a momentum investing strategy can outperform the market's average returns if risk is managed.

Academic Research Backing Momentum Investing

The concept behind momentum investing is that stocks that have been increasing for the past 3 to 12 months are likely to continue rising over the next 3 to 12 months while stocks that have fallen over the past 3 to 12 months are likely to continue decreasing. I don't like to blindly invest in stocks that have increased without thinking about how the business or the market is likely to perform going forward. So, when I find a stock that has positive momentum, I do research to determine whether the company will continue to perform well going forward.

Some valuable stock calls occur when the tide or momentum is about to change. For example, sometimes the market doesn't see something that will change a company's outlook from positive to negative or vice versa. However, those cases are less common than picking stocks that are likely to maintain their current momentum.

Academic research on momentum investing was done by Narasimhan Jegadeesh and Sheridan Titman and published in the Journal of Finance in 1993. The study found that stocks in the study period from 1965 to 1989 that had positive momentum for 6 months and were held for the next 6 months, achieved a compound annual growth rate of 12.01%. This outperforms the S&P 500's average annual return of 10%.

That 2% difference makes a big difference over the long-term. For example, $100,000 would grow to $259,000 in 10 years at a 10% annual growth rate. That same $100,000 would grow to over $310,000 at a 12% annual growth rate. So, achieving a market outperforming rate does have a significant impact on returns.

Jegadeesh/ Titman and others such as Kenneth French have done additional studies on momentum investing since 1993. One of Jegadeesh/Titman's key findings was that the most successful strategy is selecting stocks based on their previous 12 month performance and holding them for 3 months. This strategy yielded 1.31% per month when there is no lag time between portfolio formation and the holding period. That equates to an 18.4% yield annualized. If the portfolio formation period is 6 months, the yield dropped to 1% per month, or 13.8% annualized regardless of the holding period.

Jegadeesh/Titman's findings also show that stocks tend to perform well after earnings expectations were exceeded and after future earnings expectations are upgraded or revised upward. That is why I like to look for companies that typically exceed earnings expectations and have multiple earnings upgrades throughout the year over multiple years.

Risks of Momentum Investing

One of the key risks to the strategy is to avoid large downturns in the market. Momentum stocks tend to fall significantly farther than the market's average decline during downturns. I wouldn't worry about short-term pullbacks or corrections since momentum stocks tend to bounce back quickly afterwards. However, it would be wise in my opinion to avoid situations like the 2008 financial crisis or the bursting of the dot com bubble.

Both of those situations occurred when at the end of the interest rate increase cycle. These scenarios also occurred after the yield curve inverted (when interest rates on short-term treasuries become higher than yields for long-term treasuries). The yield curve tends to invert about 1 year, or sometimes longer prior to a bear market.

Since there is a long lag time between when the yield curve inverts and when a bear market occurs, investors have time to adjust their portfolios to reduce risk. That would include selling momentum stocks to avoid losses that could be significantly more than 50%.

Selling before a bear market and then buying back strong companies after a significant sell-off can help you preserve winnings and reduce catch up time that many investors will experience just to get back to even. You may not time it perfectly, but you can reduce losses by using the yield curve indicator.

Momentum Investing Strategies

You could try to emulate the strategy that Jegadeesh/Titman studied. However, that would require a lot of frequent trading. Implementing their most successful strategy would involve trading frequently at least every three months. Some investors may not be interested in trading so frequently.

Investors could simply buy a momentum ETF such as the iShares Edge MSCI Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM). This ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since inception in 2013. However, the ETF holds over 100 stocks, which could put a damper on returns.

Skillful active investors could do better by picking their own concentrated portfolio of strong momentum stocks. Focus investors with strong confidence in their picks, could choose a concentrated portfolio of ten stocks. This could create some diversification across sectors/industries while being concentrated enough to significantly outperform ETFs and index funds, which are typically diluted with a large number of companies.

Of course, other investors might be more comfortable owning 20 stocks. Others may prefer somewhere in between such as holding 15 stocks. So, it depends on an investor's risk tolerance and goals.

Since I don't like to trade frequently, the strategy that I like to implement involves picking companies that are likely to grow earnings at an above average pace over multiple years. I also like companies that typically exceed earnings estimates for most quarters, which creates momentum and is in-line with the academic research. The above average growth and earnings beats tends to lead to above average stock increases over the years.

For example, I see Facebook (FB) as a solid long-term growth/momentum stock. The company is growing revenue and earnings at above average double-digit rates as they attract increases in advertising revenue. Facebook exceeds its earnings estimates for most quarters, giving the stock extra positive momentum. As a result the stock significantly outperforms the market.

You can see how much Facebook outperforms the market. Facebook outperforms the market by a much wider margin than MTUM. So, my strategy is to pick a concentrated portfolio of strong growth stocks and hold them during a bull market.

I recently wrote about Visa (V) as a strong core holding. Visa is another company that I think will continue to significantly outperform the market over multiple years. Visa has strong above average double-digit earnings growth. Visa typically exceeds its earnings estimates, giving ongoing positive momentum to its s

All told, there is not one type of momentum investing strategy. Finding companies that typically grow at above average rates and exceed estimates will increase your chance of success.

Investors can modify a strategy to fit their goals. Personally, I like to maintain a concentrated focus portfolio of stocks that have above average growth and those that typically exceed earnings estimates. This gives the stocks momentum that outperforms the market over the long-term.

The challenging part will be locking in profits before the next bear market. The other tricky part will be buying back strong performers after a significant decrease in price when nobody else wants to buy.

