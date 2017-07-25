Bank Of America: Why Investors Shouldn't Hit The Panic Button

Any negative outlook is likely overdone since there were a few positive signs buried in the Q2 earnings report.

A few of the negatives include lower growth rate net interest yield compared to last quarter and net interest income coming in lower than expected.

Despite the earnings beat, some investors aren't convinced BofA is doing as well as reported.

Bank of America is down over 3% since the beginning of July.

In this ongoing series, we continue to analyze the earnings and performance numbers of the banking sector including Bank of America.

As we now know, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released its earnings report for Q2 and beat expectations earning 46 cents per share versus the 43 cents per share that was expected.

And yet the stock sold off on some of the negatives, like a gain from the sale of the credit card business in the U.K. which may have boosted Q2 earnings. The negatives surrounding lower interest rates and trading volatility weren't all that surprising given Mr. Moynihan's warning shot fired in early June.

Here's from my Article: Why Moynihan Fired The Shot Heard Around The Markets.

Brian Moynihan, the CEO of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), fired a warning shot to investors this week when he said that Q2 results might come in lower than expected.

Bank of America Corp second-quarter earnings will be hurt by a drop in trading revenue, lower-than-expected interest rates and the sale or shuttering of certain assets, according to comments from Chief Executive Brian Moynihan on Wednesday.

- Reuters

Mr. Moynihan said net interest income should be lower by $100 to $110 million. He went on to say that "revenues will also be hurt by lower-than-anticipated interest rates."

How lower yields capped net interest income for Bank of America in Q2:

Unlike Q4 2016 and Q1 of this year, the 10-year yield fell more often than not. As a result, net interest income, or the difference between what the bank pays depositors minus the rates it charges on their loans, had a hard time rising.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

The bank's existing variable rate loan book earns less revenue as yields fall or what's commonly referred to in the industry as "spread compression." The bank can't justify to a client the more costly charge of a wider loan spread if the backdrop in the market is falling yields. When yields are rising and volatile, it's easier for bankers to sell their clients higher rates because the market is moving higher.

In short, when yields are rising and volatile, bankers can "get away with" charging higher spreads or a higher price above their cost.

Despite net interest income rising 9% to $11B, the bank's net interest yield or margin came in at a lower growth rate (the bottom left-portion of the chart).

The chart above from Bank of America Corporation's 8-K statement.

I have to admit, and if you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, I didn't think that BofA was going to beat in Q2 given the current fundamental picture.

Don't get me wrong, I'm still bullish BAC in the long-term and banks as a group, but I thought Q2 was going to be a rather ugly quarter for the sector.

One of my primary reasons for the lack of faith in Q2 was low economic growth and low Treasury yields which I thought would translate to a net interest income number for BofA somewhere around $10.5B to $10.8B for Q2. The $11B NII is a great sign given the economic backdrop in Q2.

The fact that Bank of America beat earnings expectations shows that the bank clearly has top tier assets in its portfolio to offset the weakness in the market fundamentals like low yields and low volatility. The Q2 report is a great sign for investors that are itching to get in for the long-term.

Why the current market is causing angst for bank investors and low volatility for bank stocks.

Bank stocks are going through a wait-and-see period currently as yields remain depressed and economic growth remains anemic. The market has also traded sideways this summer due to little liquidity.

These low volatility conditions attract short-term investors who look to scalp trades and play the current ranges. The scalping traders are not looking at the long-term value that exists in banks, but rather are looking to take advantage of the current low volatility and tight ranges in stock prices.

The result is a surge in short-term traders into the market. Conversely, long-term investors hold off entering the market as they await stronger fundamental signals as to when to initiate a position or add to their existing long positions.

In short, the influx of short-term traders and lack of long-term traders exacerbate the current range-bound market. The current market is likely to continue until we see a breakout in the fundamentals or liquidity picks up in September when traders are back from vacation.

One shouldn't conclude from the lack of new positions in bank stocks that the sector is suddenly unattractive. Instead, one should consider that outside factors or fundamentals are preventing investors from initiating long positions.

In the case of Bank of America, despite a solid earnings report, the stock has come down, and as a result, we've seen an increase in negative reports about the bank and its management. The bank still has a top-tier asset base or a loan book that is very attractive and that many rival banks envy.

The management continues to run a tight ship and has a great command of its costs and its quality assets. Evidence of management effectiveness can be seen in the Q2 earnings beat despite low yields and low market volatility that typically presses down net interest income and trading revenues.

When a stock is down, the market will look for any reason to explain the decline. Instead of blaming Brian Moynihan, I offer an alternative. Perhaps we might consider blaming the hot dog industry.

Bank of America investors traded their shares for hot dogs going into the 4th of July holiday.

BAC data by YCharts

"On Independence Day, Americans consume 150 million hot dogs, enough to stretch from D.C. to L.A. more than five times." - The National Hot Dog And Sausage Council.

Obviously, I'm being facetious, but my point is that the recent Bank of America stock price decline began going into the Independence Day holiday, weeks before the earnings report.

In other words, the current BofA stock price has as much to do with Brian Moynihan's performance as it has to do with the recent surge in hot dog purchases.

And it wasn't just BofA that suffered from the Independence Day sell-off.

JPM data by YCharts

Going forward:

Despite the run up in the stock since last July, the BAC still has a significant amount of value. The current fundamental picture, albeit uncertain, shouldn't dissuade investors from the sector in the long-term.

In short, the lack of buying interest in BAC by long-term investors has little to do with the quality of BAC but rather outside factors preventing new positions being initiated. One shouldn't read into the lack of follow through buying as a negative outlook on BAC.

On the contrary, the bank is still a great catch, but we may have to wait a little longer before we see the rebound in bank stocks until those outside factors play themselves out. Some of those factors include economic growth, Treasury yields, the Fed's plans in the coming months, and possible bank-friendly legislation in Washington.

So, don't hit the panic button yet, enjoy your summer, and grab a hot dog.

Good luck out there.

