O'Reilly: Premium Relative To Peers Makes It A Tough Sell

While the company appears to be shifting to a buyback instead of growth strategy, its premium to its peers make it a tough sell.

Its management team is phenomenal, and many key executives have been with the company for decades.

I'm of the belief that in 5 years we'll be looking back at 2017 as the golden age to pick of the best retailers in the market at deeply depressed levels. Names that investors thought were Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-proof; Kroger (KR), Costco (COST), Wal-Mart (WMT) and now even Home Depot (HD) are being taken out with the bath water. However, there are under the radar retailers that have been hit harder and stocks have been left for dead. That would be the auto parts sector. This is one of the few sectors where the best in the sector has fallen in-line with the weakest. O'Reilly (ORLY) offers a unique value proposition, but is it enough to invest in it over one of its peers?

The best management team of the auto-part retailers

I like to see a company that has a management team that has proven themselves. The majority of O'Reilly's team has been at the company a very long time and has posted very good results. Compare this to a major competitor, Advanced Auto Parts (AAP). They've faced so many issues with management they've faced activist investors in 2015. Chairman David O'Reilly has been in executive roles at the company since the 70's. The company has been a retail success story, growing faster than any other parts retailer over the years. I always love to see long-standing proven management teams in place. Considering how shareholder friendly the company has been and the results they've posted, it's no wondering investors want them to stick around.

ORLY data by YCharts

Amazon's hammering the sector, unjustly

I'm beginning to sound like a broken record when I write about the auto part retailers. As I stated above, the entire sector has moved in tandem this year.

AAP Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Part of the crash of shares in the sector comes from the idea that Amazon could supplant these retailers, offering lower prices. I wouldn't be so sure this is going to bring the decline of the sector. Online parts retailers such as RockAuto (private) have been around since the 90's. There are inherent benefits to brick and mortar part shops. What I said in my piece regarding AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), holds true here:

I do the majority of maintenance on my family's vehicles. I can't imagine how shipping motor oil through UPS is: Going to be possible, factoring environmental concerns. Even though I am a Prime subscriber, goods take 3-4 days to ship to me. I do most auto maintenance on Sundays when Amazon or Canada Post won't even ship. I'm running through my last auto purchase from Part Source (OTCPK:CDNAF) (Canadian equivalent to O'Reilly), let's see if Amazon currently or could even sell these items:

Castrol Syntec 0W-30 German Formula Motor Oil: Cannot find on American or Canadian Amazon sites. Brembo ceramic brake-pads: $48 Canadian in PartSource. $76 USD on Amazon.com with Prime "on-sale." A little underwhelming of a showing from Amazon... Should I have ordered the brake-pads on Amazon, I would've spent near double (after forex) for something that would take 3 days to arrive instead of getting them the same day. I don't know how many car nuts are going to want to order parts ahead of time for vehicle maintenance.

Let me turn it back to you. Have you ever bought tires on Amazon? I haven't.

O'Reilly may be adopting AutoZone's value creation strategy

ORLY data by YCharts

Despite O'Reilly beating AutoZone in terms of same-store-sales growth and store expansions, I believe AutoZone has a better strategy of creating shareholder value during the current Amazon scourge. I discuss this in my AutoZone article I've recently written about here, but in essence, they' been using their underpriced stock and as a tool to create shareholder value. Instead of investing their money in buying other companies, they're buying back their own stock. While O'Reilly has been very aggressive in investing its earnings in the development of new stores, which may not be the best plan to continue on with when competition is mounting from Amazon. Targeting an omnichannel approach instead of building out more stores works particularly well in the parts market, as customers appreciate picking up their parts same day instead of waiting a few days for an Amazon Prime delivery. Retailers are heading into a time of hatred by the market. In a time that the auto parts industry is becoming more competitive, and sales growth is slowing consider the two options presented:

Option A: 17x forward earnings investing heavily into growing store count. (O'Reilly)

17x forward earnings investing heavily into growing store count. (O'Reilly) Option B: 11x forward earnings buying back swathes of stock. (AutoZone)

It is important to note, it appears O'Reilly may be headed in the same direction as AutoZone. Their current buyback authorization in $8.75 billion. That is over 50% of the company's market cap. Since 2012, O'Reilly has done an about face and began aggressively buying back stock instead of issuing it.

Are you going to pay the premium

O'Reilly trades below 16x forward earnings, which's by no means expensive relative the indices. So let's talk about what you get for that premium:

Stronger balance sheet. O'Reilly carries a best-in-sector BBB+ bond rating. Compare that to AutoZone's BBB rating, or Advanced Auto's BBB-. Better track record over the past 5 years. Most importantly, unlike its peers, O'Reilly's same store sales are still growing. Despite a challenge landscape for the auto parts retailers, comp sales grew 1.7% in the quarter. Although well below guidance of 3-5%, both AutoZone and Advanced Auto Parts had flat and negative same store sales.

Conclusion

O'Reilly investors have sure been rewarded over the years by an excellent management team that has grown the company rapidly. But, if the company cannot continue to grow same store sales above its peers, it may not be worth the premium. O'Reilly appears to be starting to follow AutoZone's buyback value creation strategy instead of growing store count. At that point, you must ask why you'd pay a large premium over a peer like AutoZone, who trades a third cheaper in terms of earnings multiples.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT, AZO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.