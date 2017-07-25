Should You Invest In Bitcoin?

Most of my assets are deployed in common stock of companies. That I, or most people, should own stock in productive businesses that create value is obvious. Whether to invest in Bitcoin (COIN) and other cryptocurrencies is not.

Expected return

The first thing to look at it is the expected return rate. If Bitcoin were an accepted asset class and widely traded we could assume its return, as measured against the U.S. dollar, would equal the return on Gold. Gold is similar in that it is a non-productive asset that people hold as a store of value and as an imperfect hedge against inflation. Over very long periods of time it has done a good job of retaining value but not much beyond that. I've included a graph of the most important gold ETF to illustrate its performance. Bitcoin can reasonably be expected to do the same but might take a different path.

GLD data by YCharts

Assuming Bitcoin has a return profile like gold it would be inferior as a portfolio addition as it is much more volatile.

Distribution of return

More volatility without return is not a good trade-off. The timing of the return matters as well. Bitcoin is an asset that doesn’t correlate (yet) with existing widely accepted asset classes which is a selling point.

Adding a small quantity to a portfolio would reduce its overall volatility to a point that even a negative expected value could be beneficial to the whole. Not unlike the more traditional addition of commodity futures to a portfolio for diversification benefits.

Value

Gold, currently a huge favorite of investors who fear almost all other assets, especially paper money (of whose value, as noted, they are right to be fearful). Gold, however, has two significant shortcomings, being neither of much use nor procreative. —Warren Buffett

Where many of us get hung up is at Bitcoin’s valuation. Warren Buffett ascribes Bitcoin no intrinsic value but neither does he like gold very much, ór importantly, paper money (including dollars). Buffett likes productive assets that can grow their value and don’t depend on increases in their perceived value. He holds dollars primarily because of the opportunity these grant him to buy more of those productive assets at an opportune time.

When you utilize cash like that, it doesn’t work to hold gold or Bitcoin because their volatility make them unreliable. They may not be there for him when it’s 2008 again and Warren wants to start employing Berkshire’s reserves.

If you hold cash as a stabilizer, it makes a lot more sense to substitute some for gold or Bitcoin.

What’s so interesting about Bitcoin is that its volatility ultimately could resemble that of gold or at least become more stable. But its value will definitely not continue to increase at the torrential rate it has over its short existence. Soon its value would exceed that of all possessions on earth.

What’s the ceiling?

The U.S. dollar is the reserve currency of the world. Bitcoin could serve in that capacity and there are already many who prefer it to the U.S. dollar. I think Bitcoin taking over as the reserve currency is a low probability event but not impossible.

If Bitcoin were to take over as the reserve currency it is reasonable to assume its value would equal that of dollars making up at least the current U.S. M2. The M2 number counts currency in circulation but also savings deposits and retail money market mutual funds and it adds up to 13.5 trillion U.S. dollar. Bitcoin’s market cap, at $2584 a piece, adds up to 42.5 billion U.S. dollar. Accounting for Bitcoin that will be added to the outstanding stock, before being capped at 21 million, its value could still increase beyond $0.6 million per coin.

If you don’t believe Bitcoin could displace the U.S. dollar; ask yourself whether it could displace the Euro or the Yuan. The former would mean a somewhat lower value while the latter would result in a much higher potential value.

For gold there is only one way to get its value in USD multiplied by 400x and that’s through hyperinflation. Bitcoin can get there by two ways; hyperinflation and by taking over as a global reserve currency. There are pros and cons to ownership of Bitcoin but on balance, I believe adding a tiny bit to my portfolio improves it. While waiting for an ETF to get approved, I got mine conveniently at Coinbase (use my invite and we both get $10 worth free). A U.S.-based alternative is Kraken.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long Bitcoin, Ethereum and ZCash. All in modest amounts and then I own tiny amounts of other cryptocurrencies.