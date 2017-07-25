American Software Needs A Little More... Something

But this looks like a "show me" story at this point, and American Software needs to establish some growth to create upside, even from $10.

Fundamentally, American Software (AMSWA) looks about right. The valuation looks a bit high: at $10, AMSWA trades at about 13.5x EV/EBITDA (for FY17, ending April 30) and ~26x EPS plus nearly $3 per share in cash. But there's still the hope of some growth from the company's SCM (supply chain management) and ERP (enterprise resource planning) products, and an EV/revenue multiple of right at 2x isn't too outlandish for a small-cap software play.

AMSWA shares have been flat for some time - but that, too, looks about right, given the lack of growth in the business. Revenue has increased 3.6% total in the past five years. And both EBITDA and adjusted net income have declined. If anything, there's a case that AMSWA perhaps should have performed worse:

AMSWA data by YCharts

The question then becomes: looking closer, is there something underneath the flat revenue and decently high valuation that makes AMSWA a better buy than a first look suggests? And there are a few points in the stock's favor on that front. SCM growth has been decent, if unspectacular, growing at a nearly 5% CAGR the last four years. Cash flow numbers are better than earnings figures, even accounting for capitalized software development costs. With the company trying to move more toward a SaaS model, and offering a 4.4% dividend yield, there's a case to buy AMSWA near a 52-week low, and 'get paid to wait' for a potential improvement and/or for SCM growth to better shine through consolidated results.

That case isn't quite strong enough at the moment, however. American Software simply needs to do something to create a more compelling case for upside. It hasn't done so yet - and I'm not betting on it doing so over the next few quarters.

Background

American Software actually is one of the older software companies out there, having been founded in 1970. Co-founder James Edenfield ran the company until 2014, when his son Mike took over the top spot.

The company now operates in three segments. Its SCM segment includes its largest subsidiary, Logility, and its subsidiary Demand Management Inc, acquired in 2004. Logility accounts for almost half of total sales, and 87% of license and maintenance revenue, according to the 10-K. Logility Voyager Solutions, the core SCM product, includes demand and supply optimization, along with supplier collaboration and other features. It's generally sold through a direct sales force and mostly through on-premise licenses (though that is changing), while Demand Management tends more toward cloud-based implementation and a VAR (value-added reseller) model. The SCM business overall accounted for over 70% of FY17 sales, a figure that has grown as revenue in the other two businesses has declined.

11% of FY17 revenue came from the ERP segment, which runs through two businesses. New Generation Computing focuses on retailers and brand owners in apparel, footwear, and furniture. That business rolled out an Andromeda cloud-based solution in fiscal Q4, though management explained on the Q4 conference call that it is more of an SCM product. American Software ERP, the other business in the segment, has a broader focus. The balance of revenue (18.5% in FY17) comes from IT staffing and consulting firm The Proven Method.

It admittedly seems like a somewhat awkward fit - and a portfolio with a reasonable amount of redundancy. And competition is tough, with giants like Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP), plus larger mid-tier players like Manhattan Associates (MANH) and fast-growing Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF). Logility does appear to have a solid product, at least in terms of online reviews. And the Magic Quadrant rating for both Logility and Demand Solutions isn't half-bad, either:

Source: AMSWA May presentation

But that hasn't been enough to really accelerate growth. And combined with declines in ERP and IT Consulting, it's left AMSWA looking an awful lot like dead money.

A Lack Of Growth

Fundamentally, there really hasn't been much in the way of good news over the past few years. As noted before, revenue growth has been basically nil. At the same time, margins have compressed, with Adjusted EBITDA margins declining from 21.2% in FY12 to 14.9% in FY17.

At the segment level, the news has been a bit better in supply chain - but not that much better. Revenue has grown over the multi-year period, though it did decline ~2% in FY17. But there, too, margins have been a problem, with segment EBIT figures from 10-K filings suggesting a compression from ~27% in FY13 to 16.4% last year. A small acquisition of AdapChain hit FY17 margins, with the company adding costs but little in the way of revenue. But the figure still was just 21% during what looked like a very strong FY16 (segment revenue rose 15%).

The ERP segment, meanwhile, continues to post a loss that has hovered around $5 million a year for some time. Unspecified unallocated corporate expenses are included in that segment, but that aside it still appears the business is EBIT negative. American Software simply hasn't driven any real traction: revenue is up 4% on a two-year basis, but the figure remains below FY13 levels and has been declining since 2009. Previously steady sales and revenue in the IT Consulting business have fallen off a cliff, with revenue down 20%+ and EBIT declining 60% in the last two years.

What's happened? There appear to be a variety of factors at play. Execution certainly hasn't been great, and American Software has developed a habit of overpromising and underdelivering. David Hernandez called out too-high expectations on this site back in 2014, and FY17 wasn't a banner year on that front either. A Q1 miss was blamed on a tough comparison due to a one-time contract, but the "second quarter potential [was] consistent with some of the strongest quarters we've had in the company," according to Logility President Allan Dow. After Q2 disappointed by the company's own admission, Dow said "the potential results for the second half of fiscal 2017 appear to be very good." 2H revenue and EBITDA trends were largely in line with the disappointing first half, however.

There's definitely a sense from commentary over the years that the 'pipeline' is always in good shape - and usually much better than the actual numbers are. Of late, commentary from management has suggested that sales cycles are extended. Part of that appears to come from the retail and apparel focus, where challenged companies are looking more closely at all types of spend. An increased focus on SaaS sales appears to be adding to that problem.

But it's also difficult to chalk up a disappointing FY17 - revenue down 7%, Adjusted EBITDA down 24% - simply to end market challenges. There were some modest impacts to both figures from the one-off project in Q1 FY16 and from a switch to SaaS billing, which combined hit the top line by about 2.5 points. Still, sales and profits declined last year, and in the context of longer-term performance, it seems far too aggressive to simply chalk the year's weakness up to short-term factors. Even at a reasonable valuation, American Software needs to start showing some growth. And that doesn't look like an easy task.

How Does This Get Better?

The focus on retail (which is larger in the non-Logility businesses, at least per data from the investor presentation cited above) seems like a long-term problem for American Software, given the upheaval in that space. There's perhaps another way to look at it, however, which is that companies in the space will need to wring out every potential efficiency possible - which may lead them to systems upgrades over the next few years, once whatever the 'new normal' in that industry becomes. I'd be concerned about the company's other verticals - which include oil & gas and pharma/ life sciences as well - but it may be that customers will be more aggressive over the next few years because of sales and margin concerns, not despite them.

But end customer response aside, American Software simply needs to win more often. And Kinaxis shows what the potential rewards could be if AMSWA growth picks up at all:

AMSWA data by YCharts

I wouldn't expect AMSWA to near Kinaxis' growth rate, which was 30%+ in 2015 and 27% last year. But that growth has pushed Kinaxis' Adjusted EBITDA margins over 25%, versus just 15% for AMSWA. American Software has that kind of potential - if it can start driving some type of sales growth.

Valuation

If you look close, you can maybe make out a case for AMSWA by treating SCM as supporting something close to the current valuation. Given <$1 million in EBIT from IT, and a likely EBITDA loss in ERP, SCM probably is capable of driving something close to the nearly $16 million in consolidated EBITDA on its own, even with corporate expense. Given some of the multiples near or around the space - Kinaxis trades at 50x+ EBITDA and Park City Group (PCYG) is getting a double-digit multiple to sales - and modest top-line growth in the business, maybe SCM supports the current $213 million enterprise value. In that case, the stock is basically a free option on some kind of improvement in the other businesses, a sale, a slimmed-down portfolio, and/or better execution.

But I'm skeptical that improvement is on the way. The two Class B shareholders - James Edenfield and director Thomas Newberry V - control three of five board seats, leaving Class A shareholders at their mercy in terms of M&A activity. There's been really no discussion from management of major changes; the IT Consulting business has barely been mentioned in the two past years, over which time its decline has created an ~8% headwind to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. AMSWA has made two small acquisitions in the last three years, and appears in the market for more given its nearly $90 million cash balance. That doesn't imply, however, any appetite for major structural changes that might unlock the SCM business, or at least better allow its contributions to shine through.

And there are still strategic concerns that seem to limit the possibility of jump-started growth here. Execution is an issue, as noted. American Software talked on the Q1 call about building out the sales force; then cut costs the following quarter and actually saw headcount decline 11% year-over-year at the end of FY17, per the 10-K. The company is targeting growth in international revenue (18% of the FY17 total), but those sales are indirect and thus lower-margin. The giants across the space still are intact, Kinaxis is quickly outgrowing Logility, and JDA Software has a half-billion dollar investment from Blackstone (BX) after nearly selling itself to Honeywell (HON) for a reported ~$3 billion.

There's a path to upside for American Software if it can establish some sort of consistent growth trend. But that's a big, big 'if'. FY18 comparisons should be reasonably easy, which could help in the near term. But longer-term, competition is intense, end markets look potentially challenged, and American Software remains a "show me" story. If AMSWA were actually cheap - which, based on trailing figures, would suggest a price at $8 or below - the optionality story might have more interest. Even at $10, however, investors are expecting some sort of growth going forward. And I'm far from convinced that growth is coming.

