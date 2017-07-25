Small Cap Trading At Large Discount To Book Value

Overview:

Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI) is a very small company based in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. It has a market cap of $46M, an enterprise value of $118M and is currently trading at a price to book of 0.39. Rarely do I see companies trading at this large of a discount to book value, especially companies based in the US, so I wanted to investigate it.

Asta Funding is a difficult company to get ones arms around due to the varying business segments it is involved with. That is probably one reason for the large discount to book value. At its heart it is a financial company with four main segments.

Consumer Receivables – This is where the company got its start in 1994. They have recently gotten into international areas (primarily South America) and haven’t purchased receivables in the US since 2010. ASFI defines Consumer Receivables as primarily charged-off, semi-performing and distressed based upon their collectability. They acquire these receivables at significant discounts to their face value, based upon the characteristics of each portfolio. Personal Injury Claims – Asta provides financial assistance to injured plaintiffs who need funding and advances against anticipated legal settlements. Even when the outcome is near certain, litigation can take years to work its way through the courts. Asta’s legal finance programs are non-recourse to the consumer and payment is only made if there is a successful outcome of the case. Structured Settlements - Asta helps people unlock the value of future payments from structured settlement payments in the form of court awards, insurance settlements and other types of annuity payouts. This service provides immediate relief, allowing clients to obtain needed cash to meet their daily needs. Social Security Benefit Advocacy - Asta is a leader in helping disabled people gain access to assistance they are entitled to receive. Asta operates a specialized advocacy firm that helps people make successful appeals to the Social Security Administration to obtain long-term disability benefits needed to meet their daily needs. Asta’s GAR Disability Advocates, LLC has a nationwide network of experienced Social Security representatives.

None of these segments have a very large addressable market and as such are really niche businesses. The Personal Injury, Structured Settlements and Consumer Receivable segments are businesses where the company must invest funds with the expectation that they will recover their funds plus some sort of expected return, but with no guarantee of positive returns. I consider these very difficult businesses for an outsider to value given their unusual nature and the lack of disclosures ASFI is required to make regarding their investments in these areas.

The last business, Social Security Benefit Advocacy, is a small fee-based business that provided ~18% of the revenues in the first quarter ($1.5M).

Since these business lines are so vastly different and difficult to value this investment could easily be thrown into the “too hard pile”. Warren Buffett is famous for staying inside his circle of competence and not investing in companies that are too difficult to understand.

Balance Sheet:

But I used Buffett's old school trick of looking for stocks that trade vastly below their intrinsic value (he called them cigar butts). I took a hard look at the balance sheet and took a haircut to ASFI’s assets to try and assess a liquidation value.

7/24/2017 ASFI Shares 6.56 P/Share $ 7.050 Mkt Cap $ 46.26 Revised Value % of Total Haircut Value Cash; Rest. Cash, Sec for sale $ 25.96 12% 0.00% $ 25.96 Consumer Receivables $ 11.65 6% 25.00% $ 8.74 Structured Settlements $ 90.37 43% 25.00% $ 67.78 Personal Injury Claims $ 47.89 23% 25.00% $ 35.92 Due from 3rd party firms $ 1.04 0% 25.00% $ 0.78 Prepaid income taxes $ 7.61 4% 25.00% $ 5.71 Furniture & Equip. $ 0.20 0% 25.00% $ 0.15 Deferred Income Taxes $ 17.56 8% 25.00% $ 13.17 Goodwill $ 2.77 1% 100.00% $ - Other Assets $ 6.33 3% 25.00% $ 4.75 Total $ 211.38 100% 77.09% $ 162.94 Liabilities $ 92.25 Equity $ 119.13 $ 70.70 Book Value / Share $ 18.15 $ 10.77 Price to Book 0.39 0.65

Built by author from company 8-k filing dated 5.26.17

Asta has 6.56 million shares and is currently trading at $7.05 per share giving it a market cap of $46M. I tried to use the old Warren Buffett model of taking a haircut off of any assets that I may not be able to properly value. I gave 100% value to the $26M of cash, restricted cash and available for sale securities, reduced goodwill by 100% (gave it $0 value) and reduced everything else by 25% including Asta’s investments in their core businesses of consumer receivables, structured settlements and personal injury claims. Prepaid income taxes and funds due from 3rd party firms should be closer to 100%, but in order to try and be conservative I held the 25% across the board. Using this method I come up with assets worth ~$163M. Reducing the $163M of assets by the $93M of liabilities leaves ~$70M of equity and dividing this by the 6.56M shares currently outstanding gives us book value per share of ~$10.77 per share. This is a ~50% premium to the current price of $7.05.

Income Statement:

Now that we have reviewed the balance sheet, let’s take a quick peek at the income statement which I believe is much more difficult to navigate. Over the last 7 years revenues have roughly been stagnant, varying from $40M to $60M. Operating income and net income have kind of bobbed around, but overall the company has been fairly stable in regards to all the below metrics which shows me stability.

ASFI 2010 2011 2012 2013 Revenues (Mil) 41 40 42 39 Oper. Income (Mil) 5 18 17 3 Net Income (Mil) 3 11 10 2 Shares (Mil) 15 15 14 13 EPS 0.22 0.71 0.69 0.15 Free Cash Flow (Mil) 69 16 17 18 ASFI 2014 2015 2016 TTM Revenues (Mil) 59 42 55 49 Oper. Income (Mil) 11 5 14 1 Net Income (Mil) 6 2 8 1 Shares (Mil) 13 13 13 12 EPS 0.45 0.15 0.63 -0.04 Free Cash Flow (Mil) (2) (21) 5

Built by author using data from Morningstar.com

Reviewing these numbers, the company hasn’t historically made much money and is somewhat difficult for me to come up with a valuation. One could say they have averaged $5M in net income per year and slapping a 10x multiple on that would give one a $50M valuation, but that’s really throwing a dart and simplifying the valuation by quite a bit. But I believe that is somewhat conservative in today’s world of 20+ P/E multiples.

Risks:

Financial Firms - The problem with financial companies is that there can be big “hiccups”. Think about 2007-2008 when all the banks had mortgage loans on their books that dropped substantially in value. Being a financial company who invests in various financial assets, Asta could potentially be prone to one of these “oh no” moments. They had one in 2009 when they had to revalue one of their larger investments, the Great Seneca portfolio. This had a hugely detrimental impact to 2009 financials, but the firm has gotten past it and been steady since. Could there be some sort of impairment to the firms Structured Settlement assets, currently valued at $90M or Asta’s investments in personal injury claims which is valued at $48M? The answer is obviously yes, but hopefully the firm is managing these segments correctly and they are properly valued. Management – The Stern family has very solid control of this company. Gary Stern owns 19.3% of the firm, Ricky Stern owns 17.9%, GMS Family Trust owns 13.1% (trust owned by the Sterns), Barbara Marburger (sister of Gary Stern) owns 7.3%, Asta Group, Inc owns 12.8%....The list goes on, let’s just say the Stern family is obviously in control here, especially since their settlement with Mangrove Partners which allowed Mangrove to cash out at a price of $10.35 per share. The top 5 insiders also were paid $2M in 2016 which is not outrageous, but I think is high for a $46M publicly held company. Various Businesses – As stated previously these are difficult lines of business to quantify and evaluate. It’s not like they sell a product like Coke or process credit card transactions like Visa and are more easily evaluated. Illiquidity – As a very small company not many shares are traded each day.

Upside Potential:

On the recent earnings call (5.26.17) Gary Stern, the CEO, indicated he believes the personal injury claims and structured settlement segments are the growth avenues for the company. The company invested $4M in personal injury claims and $3.3M in structured settlements in Q1. If the company is able to invest in these lines and potentially get back into consumer receivables and invest substantial sums into products that have high rates of return, shareholders could see substantial returns. The management of ASFI states these are highly competitive lines of business so I doubt this is highly likely, but could potentially happen. The company also mentioned scale in their last analyst call. If they are able to scale up in any of these businesses they could potentially realize some economies of scale.

Conclusion:

Asta Funding is not a company for everybody. I believe the substantial discount to book value gives the holders of the stock a cushion, but the muted future prospects for this business, illiquidity and management will most likely cause it to trade at some sort of discount to book value. Hopefully the stock can rise closer to my fair value which is closer to $10 or $11 which would be a ~50% gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.