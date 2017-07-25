Koninklijke Wessanen's (KJWNF) CEO Christophe Barnouin on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Koninklijke Wessanen (OTC:KJWNF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Christophe Barnouin - CEO

Ronald Merckx - CFO

Analysts

Karel Zoete - Kepler Cheuvreux

Anna Patrice - Berenberg

Thijs Buitenhuis - ING

Sebastien Fuki - KBC Securities NV

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding, welcome to the Royal Wessanen Q2 results event call. [Operator Instructions]. I would like to hand over the conference to Mr. Christophe Barnouin. Go ahead, please, sir.

Christophe Barnouin

Good morning everyone. So we are quite happy to present you the result of the half year. And if you go directly into Page 2, you can see that really positive growth of 14% and when you look into detail on what we look at as growth priority which is our Autonomous Own Brand growth, it's close to 8% at 7.8%.If you move to Page 3, what you can see is that that growth is a profitable growth, because we grow on the half year by 22% and at 9.4% of revenue. If we go to page 4, and I will go into detail that in -- further in the presentation, just a reminder of full strategy and how do we execute it on the key priorities for 2017.So basically, you will see our focus is basically growing our Own Brand while reducing the rest of the portfolio in terms of [indiscernible] less cost for us. Trying to extract value into the supply chain or upgrading our operation as well as building a green and quite efficient company and from time to time making acquisition, which is -- the half year is more like making sure we integrate well the four acquisition we made last year.So if you go to Page 5, I can give you some examples.

So the key example of the deactivation of Bjorg, which is our main brand in France, where you could see that we have three areas of focus this half year. In the middle, we are continuously improving the nutritional policy of our core range. That's an example we have done on biscuits. On the right side, you can see that we are entering -- we are focusing on veggie meal.So you -- if you remember we have a growth strategy which is basically grow veggie drinks or Dairy Alternative drink but as well veggie meals, so we have a big, big, acquisition plan in the chilled product in France on veggie meals and on the left part of the chart, you can see that we have launched the first gluten-free and organic range in the French market, which basically -- we used to be the distributor of Schar, which was a third-party brand and gluten-free which now is replaced by our Own Brand gluten-free and organic.If you go to Page 6, this -- one fundamental area of our strategy is to grow our crop categories, meaning, leveraging to the max the assets and the good things that we know.

So starting from the left, there is the daily job of improving our existing business through innovation and activation. But even more importantly, what we do is that we take our best recipes so that you can see that in the middle and we put that on our core brands. So that's how we have revitalized Allos in Germany, by entering the Dairy Alternative out of the recipe that we make in Italy.And lately, we have entered the supermarket channel in The Netherlands with the Zonnatura brand again to be in all confidence with a semi recipe as Allos and Isola Bio okay. At the same time, we are upgrading the facilities of our factory in Italy to support the good growth. That's an example, if you go to Page 7, you have a few examples of what we do internationally.

So we want to grow our core brands, our crop categories, and of course each time we can and that the consumer likes it, we favor the international development of our brand, so Clipper is now sold -- 60% of the sales of Clipper are made out of the UK. We purchased Isola Bio 3 years ago, which is an Italian brand now 70% of the size of Isola Bio and made out of Italy. We have launched that in Spain, in Portugal, in the Benelux and Brazil and Eastern Europe and Whole Earth, which is a high-growth brand in the UK has been introduced in a couple of markets and late year we launched in The Netherlands at Alberta in -- starting as a early. One area of focus for us is that we are in a turnaround situation in Germany, where basically, there is some good growth in Germany, but it was more on the drug store and the supermarket rather than the organic shops. So we have basically made a huge progress in the listings of our brands Tartex and Clipper in the drug store getting very, very significant listings, which is very good for us.

At the same time, our crop business is in the organic channel, so you have both more innovation, Dairy Alternative, but not only that, through the organic channel.If you go to Page 9, on the second strategy is that we are continuously increasing the extraction of value out of the supply chain. So we had a couple of projects. First, when we have a factory, of course, we maximize the volume in the factory so we have a project of in-sourcing that's through Dairy Alternative on the tea -- factory which is now being remodeled and extended and as well a year ago we acquired Destination, which is a coffee business in France and we are now starting an in-sourcing project to in-source more volume of coffee.We had one challenge as well which was the restructuring of Germany, the project is completed, so it has been done well and on time. Drebber factory which was the factory which was fully focused on cereals and we have transferred the fruit spread to the Freiburg site, which has already some vegetarian spreads.

And again we continuously improve processes in operation mostly under supply and demand, so that the seller [ph] planning is a key process for us, you know, that to minimize let's say waste fundamentally. If you go on Page 10, we have made some decent progress as well in driving our green agenda. So apart the fact that we sell more and more organic food, we are very pleased that our French business has been the first food company in France to be certified B Corp, which is a new standard in the sustainability, and we plan to do that in Italy at the end of the year. As well we had been supporting on the right side of the chart, some organic startups, and it has been a very nice source of inspiration for us to see what are the latest trends in organic food and in vegetarian food. So that's basically from me. I'm going to hand over now to Ronald Merckx.

Ronald Merckx

Good morning to you all. Yes, just a few couple of slides on a few more details. I think if you turn to Page 12, you can see the breakdown of our reported growth into like for like growth in the first half of 2017. So you can see that in total we reported growth of 14% and the way we like to look at it is that our Own Brand scores within that with 7.8% and the other brands or the other business parts, private label and sole agency declined by close to 20%, 17.3% and the other offset of course in the growth was currency, which was about 1.5%.If you go to the next Page 13, you can see that sort of for Q2. I think what we're seeing is you know, basically all the same trends as what we were seeing in -- for the first half.

So again, underlying growth or autonomous growth 2.5% made up of 6.5% growth of our Own Brand and again exactly like in Q1, 17.3% close to 20% decline of the other brands and the currency effect in Q2 at minus 1.5% also in line with Q2 making, you know, the trends broadly for Q2 in line with Q1 and therefore for the half year.If we then sort of turn to the next page in terms of the EBIT development, you can see that overall for the first half compared to prior year, the EBITE percentage margin increased to 9.4% or 60 basis points. You know, in this first half in 2017, of course, we see contribution from M&A, you know, 40 to 50 basis points basically in line with our expectations and what we've discussed with you previously and a little bit of autonomous margin expansion 10 to 20 basis points.

Now, within that of course, we should not forget that as we put in our announcement, there's been €1.6 million of additional LTIP cost. So that's about 50 basis points effect in the half year, but a 100 basis points in the quarter, and the other effect, is of course that in the first half we have seen some pressure on our gross margins in the UK as a result of sort of the weakness of the pound.But of course, as we discussed in the trading update in Q1, we have increased prices and that should start to filter through in the second half of the year. If you then look to the next page which is just a brief update on our net debt, we see an overall reduction driven by a couple of things. There's only a small inflow of working capital despite the small growth that we've seen. The outflow related to provisions is mainly the cash-settlement element of the LTIP in Q2.And then the only other one that stands out a little bit is the sale of own shares.

We had still some treasury stock that we've actually sold partially in Q2. And then finally Page 16 just a little bit of color on some of the elements below EBITE exceptional items in the quarter €600,000. Those are basically planned elements of the restructuring in Germany, but items that under the IFRS rules we couldn't take as a provision yet in Q4 things like some consultancy costs on write-off of packaging lots of sort of smaller items that we weren't allowed to take in to provision but which had been planned.Net financing costs driven by two things predominantly. Some of course -- fact that we had a higher debt than we had in the first half of 2016 and some non-cash revaluations of our intercompany loans in pounds and the effective tax rate is coming down a little bit. Still around 30% but a little bit below that mainly driven by the fact that we benefit from some notional interest deductions on equity in Italy. And that basically concludes sort of the small financial review.Christophe, you want to have any final closing remarks? No? Then I think we'll just open up the floor for questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Karel Zoete from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Karel Zoete

Yes, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I have few questions. The first one is on Germany. How should we look to the second half of the year now that the cost base is basically aligned and turned off for a couple of your key brands is on the rise again. Can we expect profitable growth in Germany or is that still a bit too early? And secondly, it's on the growth of the international brands into export market. That seems to be picking up. Can you highlight what's the strategy here has anything changed, is there more focus to grow these plants into new markets. And then lastly on the integration of the Spanish activities, can you provide a brief update here, for example, has the increase of own branded sales in that market already started to materialize?

Christophe Barnouin

Let me answer your question. So in Germany, we have started a good momentum in the drug store area with good repeat out of the customer so that means that we have, we deserve more listing. So we do have a good plan to continue to grow in the same way and whether it's more profitable actually it is more profitable bizarrely to do business with drug store supermarkets because when we do business in organic shops in Germany there is a wholesaler in the middle. So even if the cost of trading with the supermarket in Germany is slightly high, of course, the net effect is very positive for us like very, so it gave us -- that's on Germany and yes the cost base has been severely improved with the restructuring of the business. So it's all now about the goals, the quality of our innovation and the speed of getting more distribution. So in international markets and brands, we have been always looking at our brands like how far can our brand cover, okay, that's the top priority.

But as well if they can't cover there is a bit of a gain in the local brand, we go for the local brand. But then we leverage the product in itself. I've given you the example on Dairy Alternative where we have taken basically the same SAP. We have launched Isola Bio to the maximum in organic shops if you take in a dollar [indiscernible] then we have launched the same -- I mean, let's say, clearly it's a recipient of Zonnatura and we have launched the same thing of course as Bunde ein haus in the past. We have done some scenarios in Germany. So we have now international marketing team which looks at how can we leverage an all out best SKUs. Of course, ideally with the best brand. So Clipper is a brand very well accepted throughout Europe to consumers. So if we again gain -- so we have -- we are holding out fundamentally and pushing Clipper. We are basically looking at everything that we can. Isola Bio is an international one. Tartex is a good one as well Whole Earth is becoming a very interesting one.

Bjorg is there as well, but mostly in certain area which is Europe. So yes it is on the radar, by 2018, it will be on the radar. At the end of the day, what we want is we want the 1, 2 position with our brands in the market we operate. So of course, preferably with international brand. But if we can't we will minimize complexity through leveraging the same SKU toward Europe. So that's my answer to your second question. The third question was on how is Spain being integrated. What we have been doing keeping between Spain. So we have two brand; one which is a leading brand in organic shops called El Granero and one which is becoming the leading brand in supermarket called Ekosista, a high growth supermarket organic food. So on Ekosista and El Granero, typically, what we did is that we want to nurture these brands. So what we do is that basically we have taken the best [indiscernible] and they're basically implementing that on their two brands in terms of products. There will be more news that they will give you soon. And as well, next year [indiscernible] our subsidiary in Spain will take cover the distribution and the extension of the distribution of Allos Clipper and Isola Bio.

Operator

The next question is from Ms. Anna Patrice from Berenberg.

Anna Patrice

Yes, hello. Good morning. Thank you for the answers already provided and for the presentation. Couple of questions from my side. If you can explain a bit more on a growth margin how much impact you had with the weakness of great brands [Technical Difficulty] the overall impact on the group growth margin and what do you expect going forward. I was expecting growth margin to be honest slightly improve also because of the in-sourcing will be beneficial for year growth margin. Secondly, on the long term incentive plan, so we should not see anything in H1 and H2, right, and what is the long term incentive plan that will be launched. And then finally on other great expenses, there was not much increase in H1 versus H2. So I wanted to understand if there was some decrease in the marketing and what is the outlook for the second half. So in terms of -- again, you flagged before that there could be some volatility and stability because of your marketing expenses social -- so what should we expect for the second half. And then the last question on the current trading, again we've seen some volatility now from Q1 to Q2 from 9% to 6% organic growth of own brands. So if you can highlight what should support the growth in the second half? What are their initiatives?

Ronald Merckx

We'll try and answer all of those questions. In terms of growth margin, I think, if you sort of peel the onion on that, to use a popular expression we do see a benefit from the reduction in -- of the share of private label and sole agencies, but it's not significant because predominantly also [indiscernible] had quite good growth margins for us. But there is a small benefit there. Then the growth -- the British pound has had an impact somewhere between 40 to 60 basis points on the margin and then basically with margins being flattish. There is an underlying improvement because of some of the in-sourcing, but also if you look for instance the channel mix in Germany that Christophe just talked about has had a positive impact. And also if you look forward to the second half, then if the price increases that we have put through the pace should minimize that impact going forward and therefore we would expect that to improve going forward. In terms of the LTIP plan and sort of vesting date basically falls always in the 1st of June.

And as it happens the cash-settled element of the plan basically was done at I think a share price of 14.95 for those people that are in a cash-settled plan. And with the vesting given the results from 150%, there was a big increase between the share price at the end of the year which I think was 13.44 to 14.95. And that basically has led to a big increase and this is all related to the plan 14.16 and now of course the other plans 15.17, 16.18 that will come up. Of course depending on what the share price development is for the cash-settled element, there might be an impact but I think all the plans which were all issued around share prices of €3 or €4, we have to take significant cost through the P&L as the share price moved of course to €14, €15.

And that effect is of course exacerbated by the fact that then because of the TSR performance in the way that plans are structured, but that wasn't a 100% settlement but 150%. So going forward that effect should abate because even if the share price went up to let's say 20% that would have a far less impact, because what we've basically seen is a 5 to 6-fold increase in the share price for some of these plans. And although we would like share price to go to €19 and another six fold increases probably unlikely to happen over the duration of the remaining plans.

Anna Patrice

And there was it was €1.6 million only in Q2, right?

Christophe Barnouin

Yes. And then the last question is on the current trading and how do we see to gross growth. So we have a quite a nice and heavy activity plan for the second half of the year that could be supposed by most spend. The content of the initiative, I'm not going to disclose because it's being sold to the trade basically, so it would be information that they would give away for competition. But the fundamental is that we have good plan for the second half to be supported by some marketing programs that get versus some confidence to maintain the gross outlook that we have said earlier.

Anna Patrice

Okay and then in terms of profitability then for the second half we should expect some improvement on the gross margin, as you witness, you safeguard your U.K. margins. But then there will be a bit effect by the high market in the second half probably?

Christophe Barnouin

I think I know that's absolutely right because year-to-date of course the EBITE margin is 9.4%, we haven't changed our outlook. So 8% or a little bit above which that implies that to margin in the second half will be lower. What we can see now is that to large extent will be driven by higher A&P both absolute and as a percentage of sales, although we would expect of course mathematically to for the second half EBITE margin to be above the second half last year. But you know lower than the first half this year. Because of the reasons I just gave.

Anna Patrice

And then you said that the U.K. margins have a negative impact on a growth level of 40 to 60 basis points, but that means that the U.K. margins should have collapsed because U.K. if I am correct accounts only for like then 50% of sales. So to how such a magnitude and the group margins that should be very big fall in the U.K. margin?

Christophe Barnouin

Yes, but there is also a volume effect in there. If you look at the total, let say 46 EBITE margin and the volume affect in that. I think it was about €2 million of the fact so you take down the €300 million in the first half, €320 million.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Question from Mr. Sebastien Fuki from KBC. Go ahead please.

Sebastien Fuki

Good morning. Just I mean to have more clarification on the working capital improvement, I mean can you should some light on the measurements that you're taking and how do you see this evolving in the second half? Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

The working capital going forward I mean I think we will probably invest a little bit more in inventories going forward also sport the growth in initiatives that Christophe just talked about. In terms of debtors and creditors I think we're seeing relatively stable performance. There is also as an element there of outsourcing related to the German restructuring and that's one of the benefits that we planned for which is reduction in working capital, because you don't need to all be inventories in terms of raw materials and some of these private label contract that relatively longer working capital base particularly on the character side. So there is a little bit of positive mix effect there as well.

Operator

The next question is from Thijs Buitenhuis from the ING.

Thijs Buitenhuis

Good morning, gentlemen. Two small questions from my side. As far as a bit of a follow up on your on the question of Carlos earlier on the export markets, maybe as an add on, can you maybe elaborate on how much of your sales are now coming from export markets, outside of your key markets the names mentioned are like Scandinavia, Brazil, Asia Pacific and how is work sort of is our your distribution plan for these markets and should we expect sort of growth from that? And secondly, maybe on your at expansion you mentioned in the veggie meal range, can you maybe elaborate a bit on what the gross margin profile and your ratio, your strength in this kind of meals is?

Christophe Barnouin

Good morning, Thijs. We don't look at the export market like territories so we look at the brand let say if you take [indiscernible] is a European brand and we go -- We have a dedicated team that sells it whenever we don't have an operating company but we look at jobs. So we don't monitor specifically the share of the brand which is out of raw market. If you look at the potential of the brand, either resize the potential by to our operating company and when we are sustain, we do that in -- We do that in to our distributor or directly to check on. So we don't monitor that, so we didn't give you the share of expect as such. That doesn't makes more investment the way we look at it so far and then on the veggie meal initiative it's more or less the same gross margin we're talking then the rest of the year, then the rest of the all passion and beyond. So there is no significant impact or plus or minus link to that range.

Thijs Buitenhuis

That's clear. Maybe a small follow-up, my question is more or less a comment on the fact that I always understood that yet most of your sales into the Clipper in the core market where you have active. But it now seems that Clipper is gaining a kind of traction and it can become not even a European brand but even beyond that if you're selling at an Asia Pacific and it's all a [indiscernible] in Brazil that you have the potential to become global brands with these brands. Is that something that you're seeing yourself as well on that prospect?

Christophe Barnouin

Yes. But so we rather we walk before we are now. So we test markets, we push, we improve, we learn and then we continue. So yes fundamentally you keep there is a global brand. But I'm not going to invest €20 million in the U.S. now to make it suitable bond. So it's like we're taking it step by step [indiscernible] same story where some good stuff is the trading in South America but it's more next twelve days and we continue to do so. And we look at already what -- that can make a nice again. Can we get a deduction by the end of the day in the territory where we are was a ongoing so and so which is step by step approach if you want. But yes fundamentally it pull that on certain bounds, the quality of the market image that we have, the lows brand expansion and could be regarded by other people by as a global brand yes, of course.

Operator

The next question is from Ms. Anna Patrice from Berenberg.

Anna Patrice

Just couple of more questions for my side. First on Germany what is the growth rate that you are seeing right now already in Germany? Are we back to growth or is still there is general adjustment as to the overall growth?You said that you are already number 2 in the Dairy Alternatives in Germany. Who is number one? And how far are you positioned? And on the veggie meals and you now entered the chilled meals, who are your main player or against whom do you benchmark yourselves and how do you see the opportunity here? Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

Anna, I think, unless I mistake, we do have an absolute growth on our brands in Germany year-to-date which we are quite happy with. Dairy Alternatives, I'm not sure we are yet the number two, so when we grow -- I mean, the number one is a company recently acquired by Danone. So, we probably are the -- we aim at being the clear number 2 in Europe in any way and in Germany as well. And on the veggie meals, it is a market which is starting. So, we were on veggie meals already a lot with Bjorg or we are with Zonnatura or with Allos or Tartex in some form of grain and cereals. But now we are going into the meat substitute in the chilled area which is probably the biggest source of business for us. And again, we had some good start and its growth to our plan -- it's an additional interesting opportunity.

Anna Patrice

And on the chilled, what is the market structure? Is it most dominated by other brands, is it by the private label? So, what'sâ€¦

Christophe Barnouin

It depends where you are. It's a good question. It depends where you are. If I was in The Netherland, the market has started before us and it's has been well occupied as usual by some private label.In France, it's a nonstarter -- it's a late start, sorry. So, we are taking early position into organic, of course, because some people may do some meal substitute. And it's very strategic for us on Bjorg, because Bjorg is a very well-known and has all credibility to act on veggie, because we have been a veggie brand for the past 25 years with the veggie drinks. So, we are going with that trend. Again, its early days, but its fundamentally contributing within the right direction and it's a pure, of course, incremental sales for us.

Anna Patrice

Okay. And this is all outsourced, so production all outsourced and then depending on the development in France you might consider either to move in other countries and also -- and consider to like to in-source production even a transfer.

Christophe Barnouin

But, again, I would like to prove that I have a business first and then after all I consider to -- I would like to have something to in-source first. So, it's a start. To be honest, actually, it's not exactly the start. On the Bjorg, Tartex we had for the past two to three years test the same concepts in the organic shops in France with quite a nice success. So, we have been learning a lot on that range and we are launching a similar range now on Bjorg, so -- which is not totally unknown territory.

Anna Patrice

And then the last question is on the U.K. You've -- mentioned the pricing triggers. Have you seen any impact from that falling consumer confidence? So how do you see the organic market developing? And when are you planning to relaunch Mrs Crimbles, because it's also quite a big project for you, right?

Christophe Barnouin

Yes. So, there are couple of questions in your question. So, there is -- on organic food U.K. there are quite some nice pickup of the iconic trends over the past 24 months and what you will see is that we are launching, we are relaunching Clipper in the U.K. fully -- on our green tea as a fully organic range. If you live in the U.K. I would advise you to go in a couple of weeks in Tesco or Waitrose.So, yes, we had some price increases because of the nice decision that was taken by the British population last July. So, it doesn't -- I mean, we had a slight impact on the volume, of course. But I can't tell you whether that's the impact in volume is linked to the consumer confidence or simply when you pass a price increase with the trader it's not the quarter when you have the highest growth, because you are basically negotiating terms in a difficult environment.And, yes, Mrs Crimbles, we are relaunching it. The relaunch pack is ready. We made a fundamental change of design as well as new product innovation to support the range and it's coming in Q3. So, you may see that early, but you will see that in basically in Q3 and Q4.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question is from Sebastien Fuki from KBC.

Sebastien Fuki

Yes. Just, I mean, had couple of questions and follow-up question actually from before. When we discussed the autonomous growth for the second half you mentioned the action that you are taking, I mean, to maintain and to accelerate, I mean, the autonomous growth. Can you shed some light on the reason why the autonomous growth in Q2 was a bit weaker than in Q1, I think, it was 9.2% in Q1 compared to 6.5% in Q2? I would be happy, I mean, to hear what is the reason or the main reasons of this softness in Q2.And maybe the second question is more on M&A, as this is still something which is in our priority. What is the current status in terms of valuations for the acquisitions in the sector, do you see a more complex or -- I mean, there are difficulties, I mean, to find some deals in terms of numbers or in terms of pricing? Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

Sebastien, so the question, to be honest on the Q2, whether there is a 1 point less, 1 point more, fundamentally what we -- our target is to deliver on own brands around 8% growth. Okay? Year-to-date, 7.8%. So, I may have a growth around 6.5%, another one at 9%. Frankly, it's impossible for -- we don't drive the business that way, so we aim at doing the right thing and deliver at the end of the day which is at the end of the year, rate of around 8% plus, okay. So that's -- and that we do confirm that we have quite confidence in the year to go to achieve that. So that will be my answer. I don’t look at -- we don’t look at it on the quarterly basis to be fully honest. Of course, we want to make sure that the four quarters make a year. On the M&A devaluation and deals.

Yes, devaluation we have seen, deals are being more expensive. We do have a -- I mean, again, we don't want to rush into a deal for the sake of making a deal, because that will be the easiest way to destroy value. So, we are bit picky. But where we see the incoming growth we go out, we look at business. We -- something we drop out of due diligence, that happens to us, and that happen to us as well to make sure that we find the right partner for us. So that's who much I can elaborate on that topic.

Sebastien Fuki

All right.

Christophe Barnouin

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Mr. Barnouin, there are no further questions, please continue.

Christophe Barnouin

Thank you very much. So, we are going to close that call. Thank you for attending and thank you all. Have a good summer.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the Wessanen event call. You may now disconnect your line. Thank you, and have a nice day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.