GM: They Can't All Be Winners

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) is making waves today as it is out with a much anticipated earnings report and the stock has been volatile on the back of the report’s contents. There are a few surprises in the report, but much of what I discuss last year when I covered the name and in plain language said that this company was a buy based on shareholder friendly policies and expectations for future performance. I have continued to like the name when it dips under $30 and loved it under $27. Of course now it is in the mid-$30s and we might not see those levels again, as I have predicted a $40 share price. Before delving into the material I must repeat that any fears in Europe or even North America are way overblown any pullback is a small opportunity. GM is simply a name that is hard not to like. The stock is a few points off 52-week highs, so is this an opportunity?

Let us turn to the results. Here is what surprised me most. The company actually missed terribly on the top line. However GM delivered a bottom line beat. The bottom line beat was strong by the way, and is even more surprising given the sales miss. Revenue had been an issue for some time in terms of missing expectations on a number of occasions over the last dozen quarters, but recently the company had been doing rather well on the this front. Not this quarter. As for income, it continues to be strong. So what are we looking at? Well, net income came in at $2.4 billion in Q2, or $1.60 per diluted share. This is down 8% from last year. Earnings per share on an adjusted basis were $1.89 per share and were up 5.6% from last year. What is more is that this trounced estimates by a strong $0.20. I am incredibly pleased with the results on the income front especially considering sales were weak.

Sales were slow in some areas with shaky and Q1 revenues were down 1.1%. That is not good enough for me. GM's net revenue came in at $37.0 billion. This missed estimates by a whopping $3 billion, really catching me by surprise. Sales were also down markedly from the sequential quarter as well. I want to also point out that nearly all sectors saw lower sales however, China and South America were bright spots. In contrast, North America, Europe and general International sales were all lower, with the latter dropping 14% as shown in figure 1.

Figure 1. GM Global Sales Q2 2017

Source: GM Q2 Sales Chart

While these sales were less than impressive, as a whole, the company did very well, with strong earnings and profit margins in most segments. Controlled expenses led to a strong earnings beat. Commenting on the quarter, CEO Mary Barra said:

" Disciplined and relentless focus on improving our business performance led to a strong quarter and very solid first half of the year. We will continue transforming GM to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver even more value for our shareholders.”



The future looks strong, and that's what matters when we invest. This quarter was a let down for me even with a big earnings beat. It doesn't matter where a company has been, or its stock. It matters where it is going. Expected widening of margins in North America and strong margins in China will continue. The company sale of its Opel/Vauxhall subsidiary and GM Financials' European operations to PSA group to help support higher return opportunities was a wise opportunity as the freed up cash flow can be used by GM to accelerate buybacks. Record revenues, record earnings look set to define 2017 and beyond. Not every quarter can be a winner. Although, winning may be in the eye of the beholder. This quarter saw pressure, but for the full year I expect we come in at the highest end of the earnings expectations which are $6.00 to $6.50 and global volume to grow nearly 40% over the next four-year period. The fundamentals are lining up nicely. Let the name fall and then do some buying.

