Alphabet Q2: Price Target Lowered To $1,050

Price target of Alphabet Class A shares revised to $1,050; which represents a 5.2% upside versus the price on July 24.

Stock declined 3% in the aftermarket, primarily due to higher TAC and expectations of continually rising TAC in the future.

Alphabet's Q3 earnings beat analyst estimations on both revenue and EPS (adjusted for EU fine).

Author: BW

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL/GOOG) has just reported its Q2 2017 earnings. Though it beat analyst estimations on both revenue and EPS (adjusted for the EU fine), the stock dropped 3% in the after market. The decline in stock price is caused by one number: traffic acquisition costs (NYSE:TAC).

This number looked bad for several reasons:

1) TAC increased 28% Y/Y from $3.98B to $5.09B this quarter.

2) TAC as a % of total advertising revenue increased from 21% to 22%.

3) TAC to "network members" as a % of network revenue increased to the highest levels since 2009.

4) TAC to "distribution partners" increased 52% Y/Y, the largest quarterly increase since 2008.

5) Net advertising revenue growth (after deducting TAC) Y/Y was 16%, which represents a significant decline compared to past quarters.

As as result, Google's operating margin declined to 29.7%, the lowest level since Q1 2015. What's more noteworthy is that Q2 had historical been the quarter in which Google earned the highest operating margins. Compared to Q2 2016, Google's operating margins declined by almost 8%. The last time Google had an unexpected decline in operating margin in Q3 2016, the stock tanked by over 10% in the subsequent month.

Furthermore, CFO Ruth Porat on the earnings call stated that traffic acquisition costs is expected to increase as more and more revenues are generated from mobile, which demands relatively higher TAC.

Higher TAC, along with higher proportion of revenue generated from Google Cloud and hardware, implies that operating margin will be in a downtrend for the foreseeable future.

On the bright side, total revenue increased by 21% Y/Y, reflecting continuous strong demand for Google products and services.

Our updated price target for Alphabet Class A share is $1,050, which represents a 5.1% upside versus the closing price on July 24. This valuation is based on lowered estimates on future advertising revenue growth and operating margin, which we believe is merited given the expectations of higher TAC, shift to lower margin businesses such as cloud and hardware, and uncertainties in the EU regulatory environment.

Valuation



Forward Operating Assumptions

Advertising revenue growth of 15.2% in the forward 12 months; 7.5% 10 year CAGR.

Other revenue growth of 40.5% in the forward 12 months; 20.0% 10 year CAGR.

Operating margin: 29.7% in the forward 12 months; declining 0.25% annually, 27.4% in year 10.

Tax rate: 35% tax rate is assumed for all years, including historical, as the segment tax expense for Google is not explicitly reported. .

Net capital expenditure margin: 3.7% in the forward 12 months; declining by 5% annually; 2.3% in year 10.

DCF Model Assumptions

Valuation excludes Other Bets in the DCF and instead treats it as an option. Optionality value of Other Bets is assumed to be $0. For reasons why Other Bets should be valued as an option, see this article.

Operating expenses exclude one-time items.

Share-based compensation is assumed to be a cash expense and is not added back to free cash flow due to the dilutive effects of future share-based compensation on equity value.

Deferred tax is not added back to free cash flow, as it represents mandatory future cash outflows.

Terminal growth rate is assumed to be the current 10-year US Treasury rate.

Discount rate is calculated as 10-year US Treasury rate + equity risk premium; the discount rate is not adjusted for beta or leverage.

Equity risk premium is assumed to be the trailing 12-months implied equity risk premium with adjusted payouts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.