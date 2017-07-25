The Washington Post reports that:

The International Monetary Fund has decreased its estimate of how fast the U.S. economy will grow in coming years, a change the organization said reflects doubts on President Trump's ability to deliver on his planned agenda of tax cuts and new infrastructure spending. The IMF now projects the U.S. economy will grow at a rate of 2.1 percent in both 2017 and 2018, it said in its July update to the World Economic Outlook. In its previous estimate issued in April, the organization predicted the U.S. economy would grow at 2.3. percent in 2017 and 2.5 percent in 2018. 'Over the next two years, U.S. growth should remain above its longer-run potential growth rate. But we have reduced our forecasts for both 2017 and 2018 to 2.1 percent because near-term U.S. fiscal policy looks less likely to be expansionary than we believed in April' wrote Maurice Obstfeld, the IMF's chief economist.

Now it should be said that the IMF's economic projections have all of the accuracy of a blind-folded chimpanzee shooting an arrow at a target 900 yards in the other direction. In my opinion, whether it is Greece or Italy or Spain, the IMF is so heavily influenced by European politics that their projections are suspect from the first word of their release. I place very little credence on their data.

They are better, it should be said, when assessing the United States. They do not have the same political constraints or pressures. Here, I am still dubious of their projections but I think they have the direction correct, in their most recent statement. The American economy is likely to slow down because Mr. Trump's agenda is running into such deep resistance from both the Democrats and the conservative Republicans.

The problem centers on the fact that Mr. Trump is not a Beltway Republican. It could even be argued that he is not a Republican at all, but that he used the Republican party as his vehicle to get elected. He is an "outsider" doing battle with the insiders, of all stripes, that are used to doing business in a manner that does not fit Mr. Trump's ideologies or policies. It is the classic struggle of the "status quo" battling with the vagabond and "Katy bar the door."

It seems to me that the government of the United States is caught in "gridlock." Damned if you do and damned if you don't and a level of resistance that centers more on procedure than actual programs to be implemented.

This has a translation.

Less spending than thought, tax cuts coming no time soon, which means that the Treasury will require less borrowing and whether it is Obamacare, or anything else, each and every proposed piece of Congressional legislation will take more time to pass, if passed at all. Just one big sinking quagmire. The country, I believe it can accurately be said, is caught between the rock and the hard place. We are going nowhere, anytime soon.

The good news is that the country has enough momentum, on its own, to continue on. Corporate America is profitable and not solely dependent, such as in Europe, upon the policies and procedure of their governments to move ahead. We still, for the most part, have Rules of Law and Due Process that are in force regardless of the governmental wrangling. The American government is a distraction, no doubt, and sometimes even a humorous one, but it does not stop the country from functioning. You may thank the basic spirit of the American people for that blessing because that is exactly where the blessing comes from!

America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.

- President Harry Truman



I am a Missourian and President Truman was a Missourian and I will stand with him. America will do the job at hand because that is a core part of our being. The country will move ahead and we will drag the idiots in Congress along with us. Fighting or screaming or moaning and wailing; they will get dragged along. That is my opinion.

I am amused, and I mean amused, to see that Greece is going to come back to the markets and try to do a bond deal on their own sovereign credit. I would be out buying crack cocaine before I would touch that deal. The combined public and bank debt of the country is 302%, in my calculations, and it is only the EU money and the IMF money that support the country and there is not one chance in Hell, in my view, that what has already been lent can be repaid, much less any more debt can be repaid as well.

The European Union, what else is new, wants institutional investors to pick up the tab so that they do not have to fork over any more money. The political pressures will be intense, to get money managers to sign up, but the possibility of pay back is just this side of nil. In a few years out, in my estimation, you will see the buyers with "Woe is Me" plastered on their foreheads.

You can buy their debt if you want, of course, but don't come around later wringing your hands in despair. I won't pay any attention to you and I won't have any pity to give. The gods would have to descend from Mt. Olympus and give some sort of divine guarantee for the deal before I would even open the indenture and look at it.

Nothing to see here. Move on!

Keep your eye on the Dollar. Above 120/Euro there are going to be consequences, in my estimation. These consequences, in my manner of thinking, will cause earnings problems for America's international corporations and I note this now, before a "happening" takes place. This will take a quarter or two to flow through the system but is a "clear and present danger," in my opinion.