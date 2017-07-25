AK Steel: $7.50 Is Still The Target

I have previously laid out my views on why AK Steel (AKS) shares will reach the $7.50 target. The company has just reported its second-quarter results so now it’s high time to revisit the thesis.

AK Steel reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating analysts’ estimates by a wide margin. Revenue increased to $1.56 billion from $1.53 billion in the first quarter. Shipments continued to trend down, but this development was fully mitigated by the increase in the average selling price, which stood at $1,058 per ton compared to $1,022 per ton in the first quarter. On the balance sheet front, AK Steel ended the quarter with $136.3 million of cash and $1.69 billion of long-term debt. Debt stands to increase in the coming quarter due to the upcoming purchase of Precision Partners for $360 million in cash.

My initial thesis on AK Steel was based on the belief that the market was too skeptical on the steel market. In my view, the market was focused on potential help from the new U.S. administration rather than on the fact that even without such help the underlying fundamentals are healthy. Also, the ongoing strategy of focusing on higher-value products led to a constant increase in the average sales price for AK Steel. This rebound was ignored by mainstream analysts, which were way off with their predictions for AK Steel second-quarter earnings.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In my view, AK Steel report tells the story of a stable rebound. The speed of the rebound is not robust, but consistency is much more important. I expect that analysts’ estimates will finally be revised higher for AK Steel.

I continue to see the $7.50 level as the first major target for AK Steel. Currently, it looks like AK Steel is capable of producing yearly earnings of $0.75 - $0.80. At 10 PE which I find rather modest for a turnaround story, it implies prices between $7.50 and $8.00. These calculations do not take into account any further upside in the steel market, ongoing strategy to maximize sales of high value-add production, the purchase of Precision Partners or government action to support the industry. This means that they are as conservative as possible – that’s why I see $7.50 as a very realistic target that should be reached sooner or later.

In my view, AK Steel’s report highlights the positive momentum in the steel industry. I believe that we’ll see sympathy moves in other steel related names like U.S. Steel (X), Nucor (NUE) or Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF). I maintain my $7.50 target for AK Steel and remain bullish on the stock.

