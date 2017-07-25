New Docs Undermine Government's Legal Defense Of GSE NWS

I still think that this is going to be resolved via a settlement, for timeline sake, because of risk/reward for all parties.

Plaintiffs have amended their cases to raise constitutional issues to prevent an unconstitutional interpretation of the law in legal opinions like we've seen so far.

Plaintiffs argue that what FHFA did was unlawful. Courts so far have argued that the facts don't matter in their opinions.

New documents as early as pre-conservatorship now show that what FHFA did was unnecessary.

Any accountant can see that FHFA used its accounting authority over the GSEs to write down and back up the GSE assets to transfer wealth to Treasury.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) oversees the conservatorships of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). Since the conservatorships were imposed, FHFA has been transferring all of their money to its sister agency the US Treasury. New documents have come to light that support what I've been saying for years now is right and that the government's attempts to cover up what they've been doing have been justified because they've been covering up stuff that undermines their public narrative. The biggest piece is that a pre-conservatorship Blackrock document shows that "long-term solvency does not appear endangered - we do not expect Freddie Mac to breach critical capital levels even in stress case." This shines a spotlight on the Washington Federal lawsuit, which is the only lawsuit that contests the imposition of conservatorship at present. I am not sure at this point the entire conservatorship can be voided, but to anyone who has studied the accounting techniques and agreements employed by the government, it should be. The problem has always been that the judges have to agree with plaintiffs and for years now the court cases have been an uphill battle.

Investment Thesis: With these new documents coming to light, it should make it easier for the current administration to justify the recapitalization of the existing enterprises, beginning with Watt establishing some sort of capital buffer. With a capital buffer in place, it becomes significantly more difficult to justify dismantling the GSEs and a lot easier to justify a capital restoration plan. Although I expect that this situation is resolved administratively, documents produced by discovery that show administrative foul play will only expedite the end of conservatorship by making it politically easier to justify doing the right thing.

Select Highlighted Portions Of Newly Released Documents

It's remarkably convenient that someone highlighted relevant portions of the discovery. If you want to look at all the new documents the best website for doing so is FannieFreddieSecrets.org/resources. I'm specifically referring to the July 19th batch, which the government fought for over a year to prevent handing over. In this first piece, Mario Ugoletti and Ed Demarco make it clear the day the net worth sweep was announced that the net worth sweep is designed to prevent the Enterprises from giving the impression that they are healthy institutions:

Earlier that year in January, DeMarco gave a presentation where he said that FHFA's purpose was completely the opposite:

In April of 2012, or earlier, it became apparent that the accounting writedowns that FHFA forced upon the GSEs to make them take Treasury money were soon to be reversed as actual loan performance was exceeding estimates:

If you go back even further, in June of 2011, the company Freddie Mac was already getting pushback on lowering reserves. This is important because it was in this time period that FHFA was still pushing losses onto the GSEs income statements:

Consistent with the timeline, in May of 2012, Freddie Mac forecasted improvements in the near term regarding Credit losses:

FHFA put out a strategic plan in November of 2011 where they said they had a responsibility to take such actions that would be inopposite with the net worth sweep:

Jim Parrott made it clear the day after the imposition of the net worth sweep that it was designed to take MORE money than the 10% dividend:

On July 31, 2012 Jeff Foster sounded the alarm that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were going to be printing earnings that were exceeding forecasts:

Before the Net Worth Sweep was put into place, Treasury thought about the best timing to take all of the future earnings of the GSEs:

Treasury made sure to pay close attention to the legal constraints. Hold your applause please:

Before the net worth sweep was implemented by two government agencies, they decided that shareholders like myself did not have any rights and that these actions would be in Treasury's best interests:

Brian Reese even asks questions about federal balance sheet consolidation regarding if you take the net worth of two companies should they not be consolidated?:

On August 12th, Adam Chepenik and Alan Goldblatt thought that the net worth sweep would exceed the 10% dividend:

My understanding is that the source of the majority of losses is relevant for those of us who are accountants.:

On December 12, 2011, Geithner was debriefed regarding GSE restructuring options. The definition of conservatorship and receivership was not lost in translation:

KPMG even noted that the accounting seemed fishy in one of their reports:

A few days before the imposition of conservatorship Adam Chepenik stomped the floor on the GSEs not ever being able to return to profitable entities (because Treasury would be taking all of their profits going forward). Unfortunately, just because someone takes all their profits does not mean that they are not profitable, but I digress:

Jeff Foster knew as early as June of 2011, a full year before the net worth sweep, that the new loans were getting better and brought this to the attention of government insiders:

Josh Rosner makes it clear that Treasury's plan is MBA's 2009 plan which is the ongoing Bob Corker plan:

Josh Rosner did a great job of marking all these up on twitter and I suggest you check it out. Josh Rosner and Dick Bove were on CNBC at 4:30pm on July 25th talking about these documents and their implications.

Summary and Conclusion

Having gone through these documents, it's clear that the government knew that it was on the winning side of a one-sided transaction at the expense of shareholders like myself which it admits it thinks has no rights. FHFA, in theory, should have paid more attention to their obligations at the time of the net worth sweep but that would have put the years of writing down their assets to justify the conservatorship to waste. The government did what it does best and attempted to swallow whole the institutions that it was charged with protecting but had spent years successfully scapegoating.

If Josh Rosner is right, we can only hope that the people in charge of how this plays out are paying close enough attention to see that the people who want to crush the GSEs continue to try and prevent Watt from implementing a capital buffer. Watt, meanwhile, said that not implementing a capital buffer was like driving a car with recalled airbags with his family in it so we know how he feels about that and further he said he would dance by himself if he has to and that it wouldn't be pretty but he'd do it. So, that's what I'm betting on. These documents only further prove what I've been saying and only cast into doubt the public narrative that the GSEs were in trouble or were running into problems.

