The State Of REITs:  July 2017

REIT earnings season is kicking off so before we are full to the brim with company specific fundamental news, we are taking a step back to look at the macro picture for REITs. The analysis in this article will include:

REIT performance Vs. the S&P

Fundamentals – cap rates, supply and demand

Valuation - relative and absolute

Small cap Vs. Large cap

Viability of investment in the sector and within the sector

Let’s get started.

REIT underperformance

About a year ago I wrote an article suggesting REITs were poised to outperform the S&P. Thus far I have been quite wrong.

So what happened?

Well, REITs had a rough time on many fronts.

Pundit focus on interest rates

Tax reform discussion

Weak growth

The first bullet point is already discussed everywhere, so we will not add to the pile. Tax reform is a concept that has not been as well covered in the REIT world so we will give our take.

As of now, we have no idea if tax reform is going to pass or when, but the mere discussion of it brings optimism to the broader markets. It would directly improve the bottom line of many companies in a big way.

REITs have a similar benefit, but it is less direct and therefore less visible. Since REITs are a pass-through entity, the impact of lower tax rates would be minimal on REIT’s FFO/share. However, investors would not have to pay as high of a rate on dividends, so the returns to shareholders net of taxes would be increased.

One could argue that the magnitude of benefit to REITs in the event of tax reform is less than the benefit to the S&P and this may explain some of the underperformance of REITs over the past 52 weeks.

The 3 rd source of underperformance is a bit more concerning as FFO growth has come in rather weak. After years of solid growth, REITs had declining growth in 1Q17 and is expected to actually turn negative in 2Q17.

Source: SNL Financial

So what happened?

We think much of the explanation lies in 3 factors; subsector contribution, capital raises, and cap rates.

Subsector contribution: The sectors which previously carried the growth of REITs were self-storage, multifamily, and retail. In 2017, however, oversupply has plagued self storage, toppy rates approximating the maximum tenants can reasonably pay slowed multifamily and e-commerce took a toll on retail. The huge REITs which impact the macro numbers of REITs like SPG, PSA and AVB each have posted weaker numbers in recent quarters. There are still plenty of REIT areas that are growing including industrial, data centers and cell towers. However, the FFO/share growth has not reached full pace due to the timing of equity issuance.

Capital raising has hit a crescendo in 2017 with $43.2B already in the first half of the year. $18.39B of it came in the form of equity which substantially outpaces the 2016 raise.

Source: SNL Financial

Whether the equity raises are accretive can only be determined in a case by case basis, but such raises are almost universally dilutive in the near term.

Source: SNL Financial

The largest offerings came from the growth areas; EQIX, CCI and UNIT are all in communications infrastructure, with SUI and HTA in manufactured homes and medical office respectively. Essentially, capital raises of this nature will tend to move FFO/share growth into the out years and away from the current year.

For this reason, we are inclined to believe that a portion of the weakness in FFO growth is a temporary timing issue.

The third main cause of weak FFO growth among REITs is low cap rates. This, in my opinion, is the most deleterious as it is systemic and long lasting. Financially the impact on growth is fairly obvious in that lower cap rates directly make acquisitions contribute less to growth. Part of this is made up for with lower cost of debt, but this does not help the acquisitions that are fueled by retained cashflows or equity issuance. While the cost of debt has come down to match the low cap rates, the cost of equity remains the same as it has been over the past 3 years.

Since investors are not paying up to own REITs, equity capital has gotten more expensive relative to cap rates and in many cases cost of equity exceeds market cap rates on certain property types.

In a nutshell, growth by acquisition is generally less profitable than it has been for most of REIT history excluding a couple of asset pricing bubbles. This has caused more real estate companies to focus their attention on development and we have seen supply pick up in many areas across the REIT landscape.

Demand for quality real estate is broadly good and in some cases good enough to overwhelm the supply for positive net absorption. Below are our fundamental forecasts on the major REIT sectors. These forecasts are informed by my daily activities and observations as a REIT dedicated analyst, but please do not take them as gospel. As we saw with my REIT call a year ago, I can be wrong.

Apartments: Overall steady fundamentals with slow to moderate same store growth. Healthy demand will be weakened by supply, particularly in top 25 MSAs. Location will be the primary desideratum of an apartment’s success.

Industrial: High supply but even higher demand for strong same property NOI growth. While the conventional wisdom is that a warehouse can be built quickly, the permitting process can be rather tricky and modern logistics facilities require massive amounts of land. Those located in densely populated areas with less available land will likely fare better.

Retail: In agreement with the market we do see a tough patch ahead for retail, but I think the nature of difficulty will be different than most are predicting. Retail REITs should be able to keep vacancy rates low, but it will require massive capex to morph existing locations into something shoppers want to experience. Those with healthy balance sheets and flexible management will outperform peers.

Office: Employment data suggests better demand for office space, but employers are getting more savvy at reducing their footprint per employee. Oddly enough, office supply remains fairly high despite the tepid demand. We lean bearish on the sector.

Hotels: 2017 RevPAR is all over the place, varying greatly month to month and by location. There could be some margin pressure from wage growth and we dislike the power that online travel agencies have to capture hotel’s revenue. That being said, I think there is opportunity in the deeply discounted hotel REITs as M&A is picking up. Those trading below NAV could have a nice payday.

Storage: Consensus seems to be that strong demand will be matched by high supply leading to slow or moderate same store growth. We agree about the supply, but the strength of demand seems less certain to us. Thus, we are bearish on the sector with exception to those leveraged toward development.

Valuation

According to Capital IQ Consensus estimates, REITs are trading at a 4.2% discount to NAV. This makes it a rather attractive entry point as historically, REITs trade at or slightly above NAV. Keep in mind, however, that NAVs are calculated by applying a cap rate to NOI so changes to cap rates can significantly move value. The 4.2% discount is the market pricing in a bit of cap rate expansion, presumably in anticipation of interest rates rising.

Our judgment of REITs is that they are at about fair value. 19.6X LTM FFO puts REITs approximately in the middle of historical valuation ranges and as discussed above the magnitude of discount to NAV seems appropriate.

In my opinion, relative value is where REITs really shine. Fair value contrasts sharply with most other asset classes trading at high or even extremely high valuations.

The S&P 500 has a Shiller PE ratio of 30.24X, making it the highest valuation other than the dot com bubble.

Source: Multpl.com

On an unadjusted LTM PE, the S&P is at 26.13X making it the highest outside the dot com bubble and financial crisis.

Source: Multpl.com

Similarly, bonds are expensive at the moment due to their inverse relationship with interest rates which are low relative to history.

Therefore, I think REITs, trading at fair value, represent a better value than the broader market and bonds which are each expensive. From an asset allocation standpoint one could capture the superior relative value of REITs with an overweight to the 11 th GICS sector and the easiest way to do this is to buy the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ).

A better way

Over the past 3 years, large cap REITs have outperformed the small and mid cap by a sizable margin.

This leaves large cap REITs more expensive fundamentally. In fact, the median REIT has a P/2017 FFO of 15.9X compared to the index at just over 19X. mathematically, the market weighted index is dominated by large caps so the ~19X is roughly the valuation of large caps. Clearly the small and mid caps must be quite a bit cheaper to make the median only 15.9.

To play the small cap REITs at a macro level one could invest in the IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

One step further

Digging down to the sector level, there is quite a rift in valuations.

Source: SNL Financial

By targeting certain sectors, superior value is available. Within each sector there is also a spectrum of value which can be uncovered through company specific analysis. For our take on a variety of specific REITs, please feel free to visit my article archives. Alternatively, Jussi Askola has good taste in REITs so check out his articles here.

Conclusions

REIT fundamentals are mixed right now and they are not a screaming buy in terms of valuation either. Unfortunately, other asset classes look even worse from a macro standpoint making REITs the better option in my opinion. The outlook gets a bit better when selecting for small size and certain REIT sectors, but we are always partial to company specific fundamental analysis.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.