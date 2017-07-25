Fever-Tree: Continued Strength For The Premium Market

Fever-Tree plc (OTCPK:FQVTF) (LON: FEVR) released strong interim results today that show that the company is continuing to fire on all cylinders, resulting in the shares opening up 9% at market open. The premium mixer drinks company continues to benefit from consumers willing to pay that little bit extra for a better quality product, a movement that is being seen globally. In addition, the company continues to benefit from continued favorable currency conditions. The company remains a buy.

Interim Results snapshot

(Source: Fever-Tree)

Fever-Tree has managed to increase the rate of growth across both the top and bottom lines. The 77% and 102% growth rates for revenue and EBITDA, respectively, are up from 68% and 72.2% from the previous financial year (2015-2016).

This strong growth was supported without materially harming margins. Gross margin for the first half of the year stands at 54.5%, only slightly down from 54.8% in H1 2016. Management notes that the slight drop is attributable to the investment in a new bespoke glass bottle design.

We are delighted to report another strong performance in the first half of 2017. We achieved growth in all of our regions, driven by further distribution gains and underlying rate of sales growth as the two key trends of premiumisation and mixability continue to gather pace globally. (Tim Warrillow: CEO of Fever-Tree)

Growth by region

What is pleasing to see from an investor's viewpoint is the solid growth across all operating regions, with the largest growth coming from the company's home market. This is highly encouraging for future growth, as many companies that are successful in their home market often struggle to replicate this overseas.

The exceptionally strong growth in the U.K has led to the company now commanding a value share of 30% of all mixers in the UK. This has been achieved in little over 10 years of operating. This is almost double the 16.5% value share target at maturity for the premium segment that was proposed back in 2014.

The dividend

Management have declared a dividend of 3.01 pence to be paid to shareholders on 8th September with an ex dividend date of 11th August. The interim dividend has been increased by 95% year on year (1.54p in H1 2015).

Even with the 95% increase, the safety of the dividend has strengthened since last year. The dividend payment is covered 5.55 times by earnings compared to 5.27 times in the year ago period.

Possible future areas of weakness for the company

Fever-tree has been aided by a weaker pound sterling. For example, the company reported 64% revenue growth in continental Europe and 43% growth in the U.S. However, on a constant currency basis, these growth figures stand at 53% and 29% respectively. Any significant strengthening of the pound will negatively affect future results. This might occur once investors' views on the U.K. outside the European Union subside.

The next is not necessarily a weakness, however, it may seem that way in results the final results released in H2. Management have noted that strong sales in the first half of the year were "assisted by the phasing of pre-summer sell-in to our importers in key territories...and means certain territories begin the second half of 2017 well stocked. Therefore, we expect reported growth rates will not be as strong in the second half of 2017".

Outlook

Regardless of the potential decrease in growth rates in the second half of the year, the board has stated that it expects that "the outcome for the full year will be materially ahead of expectations".

The resurgence of gin in the UK is predicted to continue from the records set in 2016. Annual gin sales rose 16% in the UK in 2016 with 40m bottles of gin sold. This amounts to enough to make 1.12b gin and tonics. The strong growth in gin sales is being seen overseas as well. The trade body WSTA states that gin sales in the United States were up 553% over the past decade.

The company is also expanding the distribution of its 150ml cans in the retail segment. The sales of these cans will no doubt be boosted by the new deal struck with Virgin Atlantic to stock these cans from July of this year. This adds to the growing list of airlines stocking their product. Previous customers include British Airways and Easyjet (OTC:EJTTF).

In addition to this, as mentioned in a previous article, the company has stated that it aims to capture future growth from dark spirits. The dark spirits market is 10 times larger than that of gin, the current area of focus for the company's mixers.

Conclusion

Interim results for Fever-Tree plc showed continued exceptional strength in the sales of premium mixers, allowing the company to increase dividend payments for the first half of the year by 95%. The strong growth is spread globally, however remains strongest in the company's home market of the United Kingdom. There are several clear catalysts for future growth that indicate that Fever-Tree shall continue to provide above-average gains for investors in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FQVTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.