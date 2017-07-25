GM Cruises Through The Second Quarter

In my previous article on General Motors (GM), I summarized CEO Mary Barra's strategy for generating shareholder value as "Winning By Reduction" in three key areas. GM's 2nd quarter earnings release reveals that, despite the headwinds of a downward trending auto cycle, Mrs. Barra continues to execute on her strategy by turning a reduced product portfolio, reduced global presence, and reduced float into growing earnings per share. Highlighting GM's successful execution during the 2nd quarter, Mrs. Barra stated

Disciplined and relentless focus on improving our business performance led to a strong quarter and very solid first half of the year. We will continue transforming GM to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver even more value for our shareholders.

Revenue declined 1.1% year-over-year due to the downward phase of the auto cycle and GM beginning to reduce its footprint in unprofitable products and markets. However, the reduced scope of focus in GM's product and market portfolios improved profitability considerably. By cutting costs on vehicle production by shifting capital investment away from sedans and small cars towards its more profitable SUVs, crossovers, and trucks and increasing vehicle commonality, it has greatly streamlined its manufacturing and marketing operations while increasing its new vehicle launch cadence. Combined, these efforts have greatly improved GM's free cash flow through reducing capital expenditures and sustaining double digit profit margins, despite intense competition and the downward-trending auto market.

Perhaps even more impressive, GM says it achieved EBIT-adjusted margins of 12.2% (compared to 10% company-wide margins) in its key North American business and its overall ROIC-adj. crushed its ambitious 25% target by coming in at an impressive 30.4%. These numbers reflect the effectiveness of its strategy of reducing market and product focus and the successes being achieved by GM in its target products and markets: U.S. retail crossover sales increased 24% during the 2nd quarter to set an all-time company record, while Cadillac and Baojun vehicle sales grew 62% and 66% respectively, leading deliveries in China to 1.6% year-over-year growth and a 2nd quarter record-setting tally. South America vehicle delivery grew 18%, outstripping industry growth by 5%.

Finally, the company grew its earnings per share (diluted-adjusted) 5.6% year-over-year due to enhanced profitability and reduced float despite declining revenue. GM repurchased $1.5 Billion (nearly 3% of its outstanding float) worth of shares during the second quarter alone as part of its effort to repurchase $5 Billion (~10% of float at current prices) of shares this year.

Investor Takeaway:

GM's strategy of "winning by reduction" is working: the company is becoming increasingly profitable despite a headwind-rich environment and is taking advantage of Mr. Market's continued under-appraisal of its valuation by repurchasing vast amounts of shares. If GM can continue cutting costs and sustain growth in China and South America, while growing North American market share through continued production of winning products, EPS will remain strong through the down cycle as the company continues using free cash flow to rapidly reduce float. This will force Mr. Market to wise up and shareholders will be richly rewarded. Even if the company hits a few bumps causing EPS to decline, the company's 5.5 P/E ratio provides an enormous margin of safety and will enable the company to easily sustain its hefty dividend yield, while its share buybacks will help soften the blow from income declines. GM is as an enticing long-term investment as ever for income and value investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.