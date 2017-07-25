As August 1st Brings Calm To Crypto, Now Is The Time To Buy Ether

It also presents an opportunity for Ether to grow, since it's drop has been tied to Bitcoin nervousness.

In our last article, we discussed the impending events of August 1st and its meaning for the world of cryptocurrency.

For those that haven’t been following along, I’ll summarize (in a very high-level way).

For one, Bitcoin is the original and still-dominant currency in this world. It accounts for nearly half of total market capitalization across all 'coins'. As of this year, as costs rose and investors flocked to Bitcoin, transactions were getting costlier and slower—leading many in the community to talk about changes and updates that would roll this back. From those discussions, the August 1st decision date was born, and since no one knew how the total community (miners, investors, etc…) would response, there’s been trepidation and worry in the market for months now.

As we near the date, however, the always-volatile crypto world has calmed and there seems to be an easy, and agreeable, change coming to Bitcoin. This is called 'segwit' and it’s done through an update called BIP91. You can read more on that here, especially on the technical side.

We have seven days until that date and I think these seven days present the best opportunity to buy into cryptocurrencies, and specifically into Ethereum (tokens called Eth, or ETH for short) we’ll see. Potentially ever again.

So, again to be brief here, what does Ether have to do with Bitcoin’s August 1st date? Well, as you can see here and here, Ether has followed Bitcoin over the last 3 months—in ups and downs. There are some exceptions, but the two are awfully tied together still.

Bitcoin is the granddaddy of this all. What happens to it will inevitably have consequences on other coins. (We at Freedonia plan to cover many more of these coins in the coming weeks, so stay tuned on that!)

Ether is the younger brother here, eagerly awaiting to see how the elder coin reacts to this issue. As Ether scales too, it will face issues of clogged connections and higher fees (called 'gas' in this world). With no middle man involved (the point of crypto, really), it’s up to the communities to vote or 'signal' how they’d like to make updates or changes, should they be proposed.

Ether is waiting in the wings right now—after a huge burst of excitement this summer. Take this movement: from July 31, 2016 to December 31, 2016, one ether went from a value of $12 to $8. Since that point, in the first half and some change of 2017, ETH has gone from that $8 to $400 in mid-June, and came crashing down to $160 as recently as mid-July. It’s currently hanging—in its least volatile value spot of the whole year—at around $220 and has been for the last week. For us, this is pure anticipation of what Bitcoin is going to do.

Now that Bitcoin seems calm (and it’s up nearly 20% in the last few weeks as investors sense this), it’s our position that Ether will de-couple from Bitcoin and start to move at its own pace. With Ether sitting at $220, and a total market cap (sum of all coins—there are 93 million of them) of nearly $21 billion, this is the time to make an investment in what is going to be a fast rising value opportunity.

Why is Ether currently undervalued? Let’s explore a few reasons:

Adoption is still small; but interest is large. We can see this by new members joining the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA); including Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA). The EEA is a coalition—and one with big names—dedicated to the exploration of what this technology can do. None of these companies are explicitly using the ethereum protocol (or its token), but they’re invested in its future. New coins can utilize the protocol while still being their own currency. One example of this is the newly patented SETLcoin, created and run by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). It Ether isn’t the token for financial exchange (and Bitcoin continues to run into clogging issues), new tokens like SETL can fill that need while still using Ethereum’s underlying technology to power smart contacts (self-executing pieces of code) and its security. What gains in value the more these are used? Ether does. Ease of entry can propel Ether above Bitcoin. The first paragraph of this article dealt with some issues Bitcoin has been having. And while those issues seemed to be quelled, the description I gave is so high-level, it’d likely be scoffed at by any blockchain technologist. Bitcoin comes with some baggage—it has a mysterious founder and a hardcore community (including miners who have enormous stakes in its currency). In some ways, the community is off-putting. Ether on the other hand has the EEA corporations who will work for ease of use (and others will use its technology to disrupt). Simply put; the folks behind Ether want it to be the next protocol (like http which you use for web surfing). It’s inviting and tokens continue to look for ways to use it. Others are looking for wider ways to sell Ether to get new investors interested.

Ether climbed to nearly $400 this summer and its price correction (or simply just price drop, though it seems to not be a bubble burst) scared some away from it. I think that the correction landed Ether right in sweet spot to buy before its technology earns the wide use that so many companies are excited about. Now’s still the time to buy—take the drop as a huge advantage for any new(er) investor or anyone serious about what this technology can do.

