IntelliPharmaCeutics International - Very Low Downside And Huge Upside

IntelliPharmaCeutics International (IPCI) is a drug stock which closed Monday at $2.42. I have written about it before - most recently here. IPCI is a very misunderstood stock which offers an attractive risk/reward profile.

IPCI essentially has two vectors to profitability. On the conservative side, it has an enormous pipeline of generic drug applications - several of which have been approved and are now on the market. As a result IPCI is very near the point of achieving cash flow positive status. In addition, IPCI has several very attractive products and technologies which could offer enormous upside for investors. IPCI's formulation of an abuse resistant form of oxycodone - Rexista - will be reviewed by a joint meeting of the FDA's Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the FDA's Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee this coming Wednesday (July 26). At this point, IPCI is seeking only the approval of the drug with a label indicating that it has qualities which deter injection (IV) abuse. The FDA's briefing materials are set forth here. The document seems to evidence strong support for the proposition that Rexista is superior to Oxycontin with respect to the deterrence of IV abuse. If Rexista is approved and marketed, it could clearly be a game changer for IPCI as the relevant market is enormous and there is pressure for the introduction of an effective abuse resistant formulation.

The Generic Side -

1. Focalin - IPCI has been selling two dose levels (15 mg. and 30 mg.) of Focalin for some time and has been generating roughly $500 thousand per quarter with these products. Additional dosages have been approved - the 25 mg. and 35 mg. were approved on January 27, the 10 mg. and 20 mg. were approved in late May, and the 5 and 40 mg. are likely to be approved soon. It is unclear exactly how much revenue the new dosage levels will produce for IPCI but - if it is at all similar to the revenue produced by the 15 mg. and 30 mg. dosages, it should add over a million dollars of revenue per quarter. In the most recent quarter, revenue increased from $500 thousand per quarter to $2 million per quarter largely as a result of the new Focalin dosage approvals and the very beginning of Seroquel revenue.

2. Seroquel - IPCI's generic version of Seroquel went on the market on May 1 of this year and some of the revenue probably started to show up in the financials for the quarter ending May 31. Based on market size and experience with other generics, it is possible that this product will yield $2.5 per quarter in cash flow as the year progresses.

3. Glucophage - IPCI's generic form of this drug (Metaformin) was approved for dosages of 500 mg. and 750 mg. in February and IPCI is evaluating alternatives for this product.

4. Other generics - IPCI has a long list of pending generic applications including generic forms of: 1. Effexor, 2. Lomictal, 3. Keppra, 4. Prestiq, 5. Coreq, and 6. Protonix. As these applications are approved and additional IPCI generics hit the market, IPCI will become increasingly cash flow positive. IPCI's cash "burn" rate has been $3.5 million per quarter and it is likely that the drugs already approved and in the market will make IPCI cash flow positive either in the current quarter (ending August 31) or the next quarter (ending November 30). At that point the additional applications listed above will gradually work their way through the process and steadily increase cash flow.

Rexista - IPCI is seeking approval for a formulation of oxycodone which has superior abuse resistant qualities. At this point IPCI is simply seeking approval of the drug with a label which indicates that it has deterrent qualities with respect to abuse via injection (IV abuse). Rexista has qualities which make it difficult or impossible to inject because it tends to form into a gel like substance when mixing with a liquid and this kind of substance is difficult or impossible to inject. Rexista makes it more difficult to extract the active ingredient via solvents. Although not immediately relevant to the labeling claim sought now by IPCI, Rexista also contains a blue dye which tends to deter users from snorting; Rexista also tends to irritate the nostrils of those who attempt to snort it. Rexista also is resistant to efforts to add substances which cause the immediate release of the active ingredients. Rexista is also superior to Oxycontin in that it has no "food effect" (limitations such as not being able to be taken on an empty stomach). Due to the evident concern about opioid abuse in the United States, Rexista may well be an important part of a solution to a major public policy and public health problem. The Oxycontin (extended release form of Oxycodone) market is enormous at the level of $2 billion in the U.S. alone. As noted above, Rexista is going to be discussed at an FDA Joint Committee meeting this Wednesday. At this point, IPCI is simply seeking approval for the labeling of the drug as an abuse deterrent with respect to IV (injection) abuse (which is probably the worst form of abuse of this drug). Despite some news stories to the contrary, IPCI's application appears to be complete in this regard. The FDA briefing document in preparation for the meeting evidence strong support for the proposition that - with respect to IV abuse - Rexista provides much better deterrent qualities than Oxycontin. On the other hand, the FDA process is always unpredictable and complex. The market will watch this closely and the tone of the meeting could lead IPCI stock to move sharply up or down.

Podras - IPCI is also enthusiastic about its Podras technology which is potentially applicable to a number of drugs. This technology essentially prevents a patient from overdosing on a drug even if the patient consumes more than the recommended dosage. I cannot pretend to understand the technology but apparently it involves the use of an agent which - when certain chemical levels are higher in the blood stream - prevents the release of the drug's active ingredient. Because this could be utilized on a large number of drugs, the potential is enormous. IPCI is conducting testing and hopes to have further results by the end of 2017 and to make an NDA filing shortly.

Regabatin - IPCI has also developed Regabatin which is a once a day, controlled release form of Lyrica. Regabatin is in the early stages of testing for ultimate approval. This is another product which would address an enormous market.

Risks - IPCI obviously faces a number of risks. Rexista has been subject to a patent lawsuit by a competitor and the lawsuit could delay the path to market. The FDA may not approve Rexista and may not approve the Podras technology. It is possible that even some of the generic applications will be delayed or will be rejected. While IPCI is working on its new products, a competitor may come up with a much better solution to the abuse and/or overdose problems rendering IPCI's solutions unattractive.

Bottom Line - On the basis of strong evidence in the FDA briefing document for Wednesday's meeting, it appears that IPCI has a solid shot at getting approval of Rexista with a label indicating that it contains qualities which deter abuse via the IV channel. However, even if Rexista is turned down and Podras doesn't go anywhere, IPCI's backlog of generic applications should produce a steady stream of increasing cash flow. With some 30 million shares and a market cap of $72 million and no debt, IPCI could be attractive at this price level even if none of the "big hits" materialize. On the other hand, if one or both Rexista and the Podras technology are approved and marketed, IPCI is a stock which could go to the moon.

This is admittedly a speculative stock. On the other hand, even if none of the big bets pay off, there is a path to steady cash flow which alone could justify the current market cap and more. IPCI has some big news on deck and we will likely see a lot of action in the stock this week. If the news is negative and the stock declines sharply, investors should consider getting in on the theory that the generic pipeline justifies at least the current market cap. If the news is positive, IPCI could take off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.