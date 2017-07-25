General Electric: New Boss And Lessons For New Boss From Bank Of America, Citigroup, And Morgan Stanley

I believe, however, that Mr. Flannery has been left an excellent legacy from Mr. Immelt, his predecessor, and will benefit greatly from the "digital-industrial" focus left him.

Mr. Flannery must establish his vision right away and then execute it, something he can learn about from the experience of Bank of America, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley.

John Flannery takes over as new boss of GE in August, facing an investment community that seems restless for a better performance of GE stock.

The second quarter earnings report from General Electric (GE) left investors uncomfortable and GE’s stock price dropped by almost 3.0 percent.

Management at GE is backing off earlier guidance that the company would earn $2.00 per share in 2018. This goal has been seen as very important as it was the target for the three-year plan introduced by out-going GE CEO Jeff Immelt as he presenting a future company without all the financial services that GE had built up during earlier years.

But, Mr. Immelt is leaving this month and as August begins a new leader will take over GE, John Flannery, who had previously run GE’s health-care unit.

Mr. Immelt was expected to leave in the near future, but the timing is somewhat a surprise. It seems that growing doubts about the softness in the GE earnings and the fact that the GE stock price was down by 18 percent this year when the S&P 500 index showed a 10 percent gain for the year, accelerated his time of leaving.

Now, the ball is in Mr. Flannery’s court. And, what does Mr. Flannery do? He indicates that he will bring his vision for the future GE to the public in November 2017.

And, investors seemed a little annoyed with this postponement. However, Mr. Flannery needs to have a little space to put his plan together. This is too important a time for him to rush into the vacancy without putting some thought and energy into the planning.

Yes, Mr. Flannery has been a member of the GE team for a number of years…he is familiar with the company. Yet, to put his vision of the future out to the public without reflecting on the situation from his new position…would be foolhardy. He must be very thoughtful and committed to what he is going to put in front of the shareholders.

Furthermore, since investors seem to be thinking that Mr. Flannery needs to “reform and replace” the direction Mr. Immelt was taking the company, Charley Grant of the Wall Street Journal suggests” “To make a strong first impression as CEO, Mr. Flannery should get the bad news out of the way.”

That is, Mr. Flannery must work to get the bad “stuff” behind him right at the start, the “stuff” that might be associated with Mr. Immelt, and then get onto his vision…and then produce the vision.

Mr. Flannery will be working on a limited-time basis. If he doesn’t produce something new and then achieve the standards he sets out to achieve within few years, investors will begin to lose their faith in him.

I mentioned several large commercial banks in the headline because these banks are going through similar experiences. Bank of America (BAC) has been under the leadership of Brian Moynihan for about seven years. As I have just written, the performance of the bank over these seven years has been very mediocre, at best. Mr. Moynihan has not delivered what he set out to do…which never seemed to me to be very well articulated…and his time is running out.

Michael Corbat at Citigroup (C) is facing similar pressures as he nears the fifth anniversary as CEO in a bank that is not living up to earlier hopes. Mr. Corbat came into this position with seemingly good ideas, but Citigroup continues to perform below sustainable standards.

Company turnarounds or restructurings need to produce tangible results within a decent period of time…generally within three or four years of their inception.

Within the circle of large bank turnarounds, Morgan Stanley (MS) seems to be the exception. James Gorman became CEO of Morgan Stanley in September 2009 and became Chairman in January 2010. Mr. Gorman restructured the company, moving it to focus more on wealth management rather the trading and the company has come into it own under his leadership. Evidence of the successful turnaround could be seen in the third and fourth years of his tenure.

Mr. Flannery needs to develop a vision that he is comfortable living with, remove as much bad “stuff” as he can early in his reign, and then execute as best as he can.

The interesting thing will be how much his vision for GE differs from the one created by Mr. Immelt.

Mr. Immelt produced quite a turnaround for General Electric. He faced, for several years, the legacy of the legend Jack Welch where he could do little to dismantle the “monster” Mr. Welch had created. But, when he did, he dramatically brought GE back to an industrial base, removing the remnants of the financial empire that had been created before him.

It was very tough for Mr. Immelt to redirect the company and get rid of divisions that were producing 60 percent of the company revenue. But, he had a vision and he executed it.

And, GE performed. From a low return on shareholder’s equity of 9.7 percent in 2009, the year that the Great Recession ended, GE produced a string of returns that looked like this: 10.6 percent in 2010; 12.8 percent n 2011; 13.1 percent in 2012; 12.9 percent in 2013; 13.0 percent in 2014; 13.6 percent in 2015; and 17.9 percent in 2016. Expectations were for the ROE to be around 18.0 percent in both 2017 and 2018.

But, the stock did not perform as well as many hoped for.

I believe that Mr. Flannery will benefit greatly from the restructuring that Mr. Immelt began - and I say began because I don’t believe that we have really seem the full effects of his efforts.

I think that the greatest long-term impact of Mr. Immelt’s vision for GE will be the transformation of GE into a “digital-industrial” company. Mr. Immelt wanted to bring GE into the forefront of industrial software and data analysis. He has overseen the hiring of thousands of engineers, computer scientists, and math experts to staff this approach.

It will be very interesting to see what Mr. Flannery does with this. I think that Mr. Flannery’s vision will be very similar to that of Mr. Immelt in this respect and I believe that Mr. Flannery will benefit greatly from Mr. Immelt’s legacy, a gift that Mr. Immelt did not experience from the legacy of Mr. Welch.

