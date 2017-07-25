Lamb Weston: What More Can You Ask For?

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) has just reported earnings and the stock is rallying. Looking at this report, I ask, what more can you ask for here? This is the second full quarter for the company after spinning off from ConAgra (NYSE:CAG), which was previously considered as a reliable dividend play. The split into two separate companies was an interesting move for shareholders, but is it now paying off?

Before hitting the material, I want to remind you that the new Lamb Weston was the commercial component of the former ConAgra. With that understanding, let's talk about Lamb Weston's fiscal fourth quarter. Thankfully, we can compare year-over-year results since the new company is wholly carved out from the old ConAgra. First, I want to point out that the company surpassed estimates on the top and bottom lines. Revenues rolled in at $832.5 million, beating estimates by $21.7 million and rising a strong 7.1% year over year. The rising sales were a direct results of strong volume gains, which were up 4%, with growth across all business segments. This is something the former full company struggled with.

Costs were kept in line as well which helped income from operations and net income grow. Income from operations spiked 136% year over year to $122.5 million. This also included a $2.8 million hit from the spinoff. Again, a very favorable price/mix, which improved 3%, as well as those volume gains, helped propel income higher. Factoring in expenses, the company saw net income jump 78% to $75.9 million. On a GAAP basis, earnings per share were $0.51, and with adjustments came in at $0.51 as well. While this was down 11% from last year due to higher interest costs, these earnings per share also surpassed estimates by $0.02.

Segment specific performance was equally impressive. The company's three segments, Global, Foodservice and Retail saw across the board favorable increase in key metrics. Net sales for the Retail segment, increased 5% to $99.0 million. Net sales for the Foodservice segment, increased 9% to $277.0 million. Finally, net sales for the Global segment, which is covers the top 100 North American based restaurant chain customers and international businesses, increased 6% to $421.4 million. Volumes were also up across the board.

As we look ahead for this new name, I am still bullish for 2018. We should be looking for mid-to-high digit growth in sales. The company sees low to mid-single-digit sales growth. Further, I expect to see earnings of $2.40. My higher earnings point stems from the notion of higher sales. I predict higher sales as we saw here in the present quarter. It is clear sailing ahead, and the company pays a nice dividend while we wait for growth to kick in.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.