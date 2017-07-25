Cisco Is A Gamble That Might Pay Off

Cisco (CSCO) is an interesting gamble that might be worth taking this year. The company dominates the hardware, switching and routing markets around the world. There are always quick changes in the technology world though, and that makes the future uncertain. Having said that, the stars could be lining up to create a great opportunity for this company.

It is a little concerning that the company returned just three percent this year, which is anemic by most standards. Its valuation may have decreased then, even as the company itself continues to grow. Cisco may be struggling some, and may have not produced as well as hoped recently. This means the price per share should go down, so from that standpoint it is a good time to buy this stock.

But hindsight is not a predictor of the future in many cases. Cisco is one of the world's largest producers of routers and switching systems, and is one of the major producers of global networks. Demand is supposed to explode in the electronics market, and Cisco is big enough to take advantage of this, and to continue to dominate.

Top 11 Most Powerful Networking Companies Across Globe:

Cisco Cisco is the leader in Network Security, Virtualization, Cloud computing, Routers, Switches, WLAN and other advance network devices & technologies. Cisco holds the largest market share of almost 45% in enterprise networking. Brocade (BRCD) Brocade has its own subsidiary named Vyatta which deals in software-based networking devices including technology for SDN, network virtualization, virtual routers, virtual firewalls, virtual Application Delivery Controllers (load balancers), network security appliances and VPNs. Juniper (JNPR) Juniper is Cisco’s one and only rival in core Internet routing with a 30% share. Juniper is also Cisco’s closest competitor in a number of security markets, including the VPN hardware and software market, and in overall security market, which includes firewalls, VPNs, unified threat management and intrusion detection and prevention system. IBM (IBM) IBM is one of biggest service providers of Storage area network (SAN), Fibre Channel switches, Converters and Processors. Intel (INTC) Intel is the biggest player in computer microprocessor market across the world. It also makes motherboard chipsets, network interface controllers and integrated circuits, flash memory, graphics chips, embedded processors and other devices related to communications and computing. Verizon (VZ) Verizon provides networking solutions, cloud, communications, IP network, 4G/LTE and mobile technologies in domestic market. Microsoft (MSFT) Microsoft offers networking solutions like Cloud Networking Technologies, Enterprise Networking Technologies, Host Server Configurations, Windows Server Networking, and Exchange Servers. Qualcomm (QCOM) Qualcomm is one of the biggest manufacturers of smartphone and tablet processors, it’s also a leader in designing and building modems for those devices. Alcatel-Lucent (ALU) Alcatel-Lucent is the leading IP networking, ultra-broadband access, and cloud technology specialist. Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) As a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization, Siemens is a leading supplier of systems for power generation and transmission as well as medical diagnosis. AT&T(T) AT&T is well known for its broadband, fixed-line internet services, mobile telephony and digital television.

The only problem could be cash flow, because it could be expensive to ramp up production to the levels that might be coming.

One reason for optimism is President Trump's move to drastically change the tax structure on foreign earnings. Cisco has 68 billion in cash, according to its latest report, but nearly all of that - 96 percent - is parked in foreign banks. If it tries to bring that money home it will get hit with a 35 percent tax. Trump's plan is to impose a one time 10 percent tax, and a much lower rate or foreign earnings. Those are two separate proposals, and if either one goes through it could have the effect of a huge cash infusion for the American operations.

Combine this with the projected growth in the switching and router market, and we can see that an infusion of cash would pave the way for Cisco to explode. Cisco has a big share of the market, and that means it is in position to take advantage of increased demand.

And it also has enough diversity to withstand storms. Cisco has also become heavily involved in the cyber security world, and had 12 percent sales growth in the last several months. It has been buying up smaller companies like this. If the offshore cash thing gets worked out, it could have even more money to buy even more of these companies, increasing its footprint in this world drastically.

The electronic world itself is set for some amazing growth. Cisco is estimated that the number of devices that need connecting will double between 2015 and 2020, and that it will increase ten-fold by the year 2030. Even if that is too liberal of a projection, if they are even half right, that will mean an amazing amount of customers for their products. Assuming either one of the president's tax initiatives come through, Cisco would have the cash it would need to answer the demand of services all those connections around the world.

There is never a sure thing though. While there are some issues with this company, there are also some good signs on the horizon, and some things that could happen that will make them much more profitable.

From a fundamental analysis viewpoint, we need to keep in mind the condition of this company. While it is facing challenges and making acquisitions that make the waters murky, the company is still very strong.

Cisco has maintained itself as the biggest dog around in the switching and routing markets even with these challenges. Even so, Cisco has controlled a more than 60% share in the Ethernet switch market over the last few years. That makes it a lot bigger than anyone else, such as Huawei, Juniper Networks and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) . Also consider that most of the world's global internet traffic is running on Cisco networks.

Cisco has also gotten a jump on the "machine learning" aspect of technology and this could keep it ahead. It is a thing called intent based electronics, that will allow people to literally manage millions of devices, automate many tasks, and increase online security. This involves computers actually learning as they get more data; the computers get to the point where they can spot certain things in new pictures - in other words, finding what they have been told to look for.

Cisco Systems says the three main differentiators with these new network solutions are intent, context and intuition. Intent makes it possible to cut out all the traditional, time-consuming processes in favor of automation. With the advent of IoT and the proliferation of millions of devices, networks simply must continue to automate—traditional IT just won’t be able to keep up the speed. Next, context—data interpretation is worthless, if it isn’t being interpreted within the right context. Cisco claims that their new network does just that, allowing the company to speed up operations, better secure infrastructure, and tailor experiences to its customers. Lastly, intuition—with Cisco being the global leader in networking, it has a vast amount of data at its fingertips. With these new machine learning capabilities, Cisco is seeking to finally utilize this wealth of data to drive insights and business for customers. Source Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 7.5%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 0.57% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 2.79% over this year's forecasted earnings. Data is from Zacks Investment Research

Therefore, combine all of these things, and the stage seems set for good things. It has a growing market, already a lions share of that market, and is in position to get a huge amount of cash available to take advantage of all that. Add to this the areas where Cisco is expanding to – such as cyber security and machine learning – and the table is set for even more growth.

While it is true that Cisco has not performed as well as many would have liked, it is still in a state of change. A new CEO, Chuck Robbins, is shepherding it through a time of change. Keep in mind that Cisco still has 61 percent market share of the Ethernet market. The next biggest is HP (NYSE:HPQ) at 10 percent. It also holds 59 percent of the switching market. Another fundamental analysis point is that while sales were not that great, the company still generated a lot of cash. Much of that cash is in foreign banks.

The bottom line is, the Internet and electronics world is surely going to continue rapid growth, Cisco is already a major player and is set to continue to dominate a growing market.

