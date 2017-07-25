PVH - Thriving In A Difficult Environment

PVH is one of the few companies in the fashion industry that is growing despite the weak environment in the United States.

Thriving in a Difficult Environment

PVH (PVH) is a "retail" stock that has initially crashed together with the rest of the industry but that has managed to recover the majority of the lost ground while many other peers continued to suffer. It's obvious that brands houses such as PVH can have more control on their sales in comparison to department stores or other third-party retailers, and with its strong portfolio of brands that include strong performers such as Tommy Hilfiger and stable growth drivers such as Calvin Klein, PVH has only saw a contraction in revenue in FY 2016, while many other retailers in the fashion industry are still experiencing mid-to-high single-digit declines, mainly as a result of a weak sales environment in department stores.

Besides the relatively low exposure to the department store segment (less than 20% of sales), one of PVH's main strength and reasons why the company managed to thrive while others were suffering is its high level of geographical diversification, as the international segment accounts for about 50% of sales and 75% of EBIT, which enabled positive growth in spite of a weak environment in the United States. Geographical diversification is not the only type of diversification that puts PVH in a strong position.

From a strategic perspective, PVH's diversification across all the important channels puts the company in a strong position to thrive during the current "era of ecommerce growth" - its own brick and mortar business, its ecommerce websites, the presence on Amazon through a direct partnership, the presence in best-class department stores and in off-price retailers make the company exposed to all the channels where customers shop today. Whether foot-traffic declines or not, or whether customers prefer to shop on Amazon or on flagship websites, the exposure to the company's products will be quite constant.

Last quarter, as a rare bright spot in the fashion industry, PVH reported revenue and EPS above the management guidance and analysts' estimates, although the real positive was in the management's eye-popping guidance for Q2 and FY results. With an understandable confidence that the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein divisions can continue to drive growth in the short term, given the strong momentum of the two brands, the management guided to EPS in Q2 of $1.60-$1.63 (above analysts' consensus of $1.57), with Calvin Klein expected to grow currency-adjusted sales at an 8% rate and Tommy Hilfiger expected to deliver a 4% currency-neutral growth. Besides the expectations of positive sales growth, the positive EPS growth is expected to result from a 200 bps growth in gross margin that will not be fully offset by higher SG&A expenses, resulting in an expansion in EBIT margin of 20-30 bps.

Despite the negative environment in the fashion industry in North America, domestic sales for the two main brands were flat to slightly up, a sign of strong relative overperformance compared to many peers that reported mid-to-high single digit declines. On the other side, the international segment continues to show strong growth (CK +13% and TH +19% organic growth), confirming the two brands' strong momentum and the better environment outside the United States, especially in China and Europe.

Future Prospects

Supported by the positive momentum of the two brands, the management is expecting EPS growth to accelerate to 13%-15% in the medium-long term. I share the management's positivity and I see no reasons to expect the current moderate growth rates to reverse anytime soon. Considering the company's diversification across channels and geographical markets, the business is well-protected by the majority of headwinds not affecting the industry on a global basis. This has been demonstrated by the positive performance in these times of weakness in the fashion industry in North America, and continues to be a competitive strength for the current business and a factor to boost growth in any new businesses the company may acquire.

As we know, PVH has been typically focused more on deploying cash flows for business growth purposes rather than for buybacks or dividend payments, and its acquisitions have been very successful so far (just consider the aforementioned Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger). With a high level of optionality offered by the rock-solid balance sheet and the strong free cash flows ($531.50 million in the TTM), the company has a strong fire power for potential accretive acquisitions. The company's strong balance sheet and free cash flows are not the only two reasons that make me positive on the potential effects of external growth.

Due to its size and high diversification across channels and markets, PVH seems to be in a particularly good position to support the growth of promising minor brands that lack financial strength but that could take advantage of the company's huge global distribution network. Considering that the management has declared and shown several times that is willing to act on brand acquisition opportunities that may arise, we have to consider the possibility of one or more acquisitions as important potential catalysts for driving future growth.

With the positive momentum of its two main brands and the nice optionality in the balance sheet, I think PVH does have bright and visible growth prospects for at least a few years. Revenue growth will surely drive a more than proportional increase in EPS, thanks to the strong momentum in markets such as Europe and China, which so far have reported better margins than the domestic business.

Current Valuation and Final Thoughts

Considering EPS guidance of $7.30-$7.40 for FY 2017, the stock is currently trading at less than 16x FY earnings, not an excessive multiple considering that the company seems to be back on the growth path. Moreover, I think the current guidance is more likely to be beaten than missed, considering that the management included in its guidance an expected $0.35 negative impact from currency, while the USD has been in a sharp downtrend since then.

At less than 15.8x earnings expectations that can be easily beaten, I see a fair entry point considering the company's growth prospects and the likelihood of margin expansion. Considering the management's guidance of a 13%-15% EPS growth for the next several years, the stock is trading at just 1.1x PEG, an attractive entry point for a company with PVH's competitive strengths. Moreover, the stock is trading well below the levels of 2013-2014, although the company's revenue is higher than in those years and the management's guidance points to a historical high in EPS. I don't think investors can expect stellar returns, but I think that at the current levels and in the current conditions there is a high probability that the stock will perform well in the next two to three years.

