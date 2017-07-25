Has The CSX Story Ended?

CSX Corp. (CSX) was an awesome performer over the last year, due to the share price being fueled by the Hunter Harrison impact. Shares have stalled recently, and even though I believe that they have a lot of long term potential, capital gains could be limited in the foreseeable future.

CSX, the US' second biggest publicly traded railroad company, has seen its share price increase a lot over the last quarters:

CSX data by YCharts

From a low in the high 20s shares almost doubled to $55, before dropping about ten percent last week. There were two main reasons for the share price gains over the last months:

- Improvements in overall rail traffic, not only at CSX but at other railroads as well

- Hunter Harrison taking over as CEO, and the market's anticipation of strong progress at the company under his aegis.

As rail traffic improvements obviously are beneficial for a railroad company, and since Hunter Harrison has been very successful at making other railroad companies more profitable in the past, both arguments were solid reasons for share price gains, although a share price increase of almost 100% seems a little overdone.

Since many expectations were already baked into the stock, it was not a surprise that CSX' shares sold off after the most recent earnings results were less outstanding than the analyst community and investors hoped. Let's take a closer look:

We see that the company provides two different sets of data for its latest quarterly results, GAAP results as well as adjusted/non-GAAP results. Since the only difference between the two was the adjustment for restructuring expenses, which are not a recurring item, it seems sensible to look at the company's non-GAAP results, as those give a better indication of the company's underlying earnings power:

When we compare CSX' adjusted Q2 2017 results to the prior year's Q2 results, we see that the company's operating ratio dropped significantly. Since the operating ratio measures expenses relative to total revenues, a lower operating ratio is a good thing: CSX has lowered its costs relative to its sales substantially over the last year, which helps drive its earnings at a pace that is much faster than its revenue growth rate.

CSX' operating ratio of 63.2% is not outstanding though, other railroads, such as Union Pacific (UNP) have even lower (and thus better) operating ratios -- this, however, could also be seen as a positive, as CSX has potential to improve its cost structure further, which would drive its earnings even higher.

CSX' second quarter results, which showed higher revenues, better margins and a declining share count were pretty good, but the market was not very happy about management's forward guidance: CSX continues to expect EPS growth of 25% this year, which falls short of the analyst consensus, which calls for a 28% EPS growth rate this year -- it seems that either CSX' management is conservative and plans to beat its own forecasts, or the market is overestimating the impact Hunter Harrison will have in the next months, and actual results will be worse than the market hoped for.

A 25% earnings per share growth rate would still be pretty high for a railroad that is active for a very long time, but since expectations are so high (and since the share price had run up so far), a lower than expected guidance was enough to send CSX' shares lower by roughly 10%.

CSX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

CSX trades at a rather high valuation: 26.6 times trailing earnings, and more than 22 times forward earnings, whereas its peer Union Pacific, which had a pretty strong quarter as well, trades at less than 19 times trailing earnings, and at less than 18 times forward earnings. This discrepancy shows that a higher earnings growth rate is expected at CSX, but at the same time it explains why CSX' shares are more vulnerable to sell-offs such as the one we have seen last week: If high expectations are not met, investors are more likely to bail out of a high-priced company.

When we look at CSX, we see that the earnings growth rate is pretty strong and will remain pretty strong in the foreseeable future, but at the same time the company is rather weak when it comes to cash generation:

The company's free cash flows, even after backing out the restructuring charges, are rather weak relative to the market capitalization of CSX:

CSX Market Cap data by YCharts

Even when we account for the expected growth in this year's cash flows and back out the restructuring charges, CSX trades at 31 times this year's free cash flows. Other railroads offer much higher cash flow yields:

UNP Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

With the exception of Norfolk Southern (NSC), the other big railroads trade at lower trailing free cash flow multiples than CSX' forward FCF multiple. It is thus not surprising that other railroads offer higher dividend yields and/or better buyback yields than CSX as well.

CSX has made a lot of progress in the last quarter, and with an expected 25% EPS increase this year the company is forecasting very strong growth. The analyst community believes that CSX will be able to grow its EPS by 15% a year going forward, which would be pretty nice, but since the company's valuation is pretty high, it seems that capital appreciation could still be limited in the foreseeable future. If CSX grows its EPS by 15% for two years, but trades at just 20 times trailing earnings in 2019, its share price would be pretty much the same as it is right now -- shares thus may pause around the current level for a while, even though I believe that shares have quite some potential in the long run. If EPS grows by 15% a year for five years, shares could trade at $70, even if the PE ratio drops to just 18.

Takeaway

CSX' shares were, in retrospect, very cheap a year ago, and have risen a lot since. Some of those share price gains were a little too speculative though, thus the sell-off we have seen last week likely was healthy.

In the long run CSX' shares should perform well under the aegis of Hunter Harrison, but due to the high valuation capital appreciation could pause for a while, as earnings growth and multiple contraction could set off each other.

